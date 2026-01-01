Apollo GraphOS
The context graph for
enterprise AI agents
Give your AI agents secure, governed access to enterprise APIs and services with a tested, GraphQL-based platform.
Why a context graph for agents?
AI agents are helping developers and non-developers alike build new software, but platform teams lack a centralized way to control, observe, and govern what agents are doing across tools and APIs. A context graph is a middleware solution to these problems: it connects every system agents need in a semantic layer, giving security and platform teams a single control point for managing agentic system access.
The Challenge
The Solution
Poor API Discovery
Employees don't know what's available or how to get access, and agents lack the context for how to use the access they have correctly and efficiently.
Discoverable Semantic Layer
Every API, tool, and data source agents need is available in a single graph, with the context required for agents to use them correctly every time.
Security Risks
Critical business data is exposed to agents with no central way to track what they're accessing, what they're doing with it, or even how many agents are connected.
Centralized Governance
A context graph manages identity and enforces least-privilege access at the field level for every agent and service, managed from a single control plane.
High Costs
Token budgets expand due to inefficient access patterns, while third party API costs climb as well.
Cost Control
Agents access exactly the data they need in a single call, cutting token spend, reducing round trips, and improving performance.
The Context Graph
Apollo GraphOS
Infrastructure that lets agents access enterprise systems safely
GraphOS is a battle-tested platform that already powers APIs at some of the world's biggest companies. Now, it's the layer that lets agents safely access first-party and third-party systems.
Autonomous agent development
Enable anyone to build and run agents and software with secure, robust integration to first party and third party APIs and systems
Enterprise security & governance
Centrally secure and govern agentic access with robust identity and authorization management across all services, APIs, agents, and users
Complete visibility into agentic actions
Know exactly which agents are accessing which APIs, tools, and services, and easily refine access grants
What's Inside
- Secure, reliable API access across protocols for AI agents and the software they build
- Identity management that enables agents to authenticate once and access multiple tools and services without touching the underlying API keys
- Enforcement of least-privilege access across tools, APIs, and services
- Powered by Apollo Router, the battle-tested runtime for API supergraphs, now purpose-built for the agentic context graph