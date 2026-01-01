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Apollo GraphOS

The context graph for
enterprise AI agents

Give your AI agents secure, governed access to enterprise APIs and services with a tested, GraphQL-based platform.

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Why a context graph for agents?

AI agents are helping developers and non-developers alike build new software, but platform teams lack a centralized way to control, observe, and govern what agents are doing across tools and APIs. A context graph is a middleware solution to these problems: it connects every system agents need in a semantic layer, giving security and platform teams a single control point for managing agentic system access.

The Challenge

The Solution

Poor API Discovery

Employees don't know what's available or how to get access, and agents lack the context for how to use the access they have correctly and efficiently.

Discoverable Semantic Layer

Every API, tool, and data source agents need is available in a single graph, with the context required for agents to use them correctly every time.

Security Risks

Critical business data is exposed to agents with no central way to track what they're accessing, what they're doing with it, or even how many agents are connected.

Centralized Governance

A context graph manages identity and enforces least-privilege access at the field level for every agent and service, managed from a single control plane.

High Costs

Token budgets expand due to inefficient access patterns, while third party API costs climb as well.

Cost Control

Agents access exactly the data they need in a single call, cutting token spend, reducing round trips, and improving performance.

The Context Graph

The Context Graph diagram showing how Apollo GraphOS connects enterprise AI agents to APIs and services

Apollo GraphOS

Infrastructure that lets agents access enterprise systems safely

GraphOS is a battle-tested platform that already powers APIs at some of the world's biggest companies. Now, it's the layer that lets agents safely access first-party and third-party systems.

Autonomous agent development

Enable anyone to build and run agents and software with secure, robust integration to first party and third party APIs and systems

Enterprise security & governance

Centrally secure and govern agentic access with robust identity and authorization management across all services, APIs, agents, and users

Complete visibility into agentic actions

Know exactly which agents are accessing which APIs, tools, and services, and easily refine access grants

What's Inside

AI Gateway
  • Secure, reliable API access across protocols for AI agents and the software they build
  • Identity management that enables agents to authenticate once and access multiple tools and services without touching the underlying API keys
  • Enforcement of least-privilege access across tools, APIs, and services
  • Powered by Apollo Router, the battle-tested runtime for API supergraphs, now purpose-built for the agentic context graph

Built by Apollo. Trusted by industry leaders.

AlphaSense
Netflix
Warner Brothers
PayPal
Expedia Group
The New York Times
Volkswagen
Priceline
Peloton
Wayfair
Booking.com
RS Components
Hyatt
Ford Credit
MLB
Athenahealth
Bumble
Coinbase
Cox Automotive
Delivery Hero
Indeed
Joby
Blok
N-able
Sonepar
Sysco

Agents need APIs; you need control

Building agents that access enterprise systems? Contact us for a demo of why Apollo's context graph makes the difference.
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