Manage your subgraphs and supergraphs as Kubernetes-native resources

The Kubernetes ecosystem has evolved to provide powerful declarative resource management for applications, services, and infrastructure. Today, we’re excited to announce the public preview of the Apollo GraphOS Operator, bringing the best way to manage your subgraphs and supergraphs in Kubernetes environments.

With the operator, you can define your subgraphs, compose them into supergraphs, and deploy them using native Kubernetes resources and workflows. This solves key challenges like keeping subgraph implementations and schemas in sync, providing end-to-end declarative control over both subgraphs and supergraphs, and enabling controlled deployments supergraphs, all within a GitOps-friendly, Kubernetes-native environment.

Let’s explore how the Apollo GraphOS Operator brings Kubernetes-native resource management to your GraphQL supergraphs.

What is the Apollo GraphOS Operator?

The Apollo GraphOS Operator introduces three new Kubernetes Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs) that work together to manage your supergraphs declaratively.

The Subgraph resource defines your subgraphs with their schemas and endpoints. You can specify your schema inline, load it from a container image, or reference it as an OCI artifact. The operator automatically discovers these subgraphs and makes them available for composition.

The SupergraphSchema resource defines supergraph schemas from your Subgraph resources. It uses Kubernetes label selectors to dynamically find relevant subgraphs, then automatically publishes them to Apollo GraphOS Studio for composition. This gives you flexible, declarative control over which subgraphs participate in each supergraph.

The Supergraph resource deploys GraphOS Routers. It automatically provisions all the necessary Kubernetes resources for your supergraphs: Deployments, Services, ConfigMaps, and Secrets. Because it creates standard Kubernetes deployments, you get all the native Kubernetes capabilities like rolling updates, automatic rollbacks, and integration with your existing monitoring and scaling tools.

Declare your first Subgraph

Once you have installed the operator in your cluster, you can use the Subgraph resource to define your subgraphs declaratively. This ensures that your subgraph schemas and implementations are always in sync and stay versioned together.

While you can specify your schema inline, we recommend storing your schema in the same container image as your subgraph implementation. Here’s an example of a Subgraph resource that loads its schema from a container image:

apiVersion : apollographql . com / v1alpha1 kind : Subgraph metadata : name : users - subgraph namespace : users labels : domain : retail service : users spec : name : users endpoint : http : // users - service . users . svc . cluster . local / graphql schema : ociImage : reference : my - registry / users - service : v1 . 0.0 path : / schema . graphql

You can also use the Subgraph resource with Apollo Connectors to create GraphQL APIs from your existing REST services. As you might not have an implementation server, you can also define your subgraph schema directly in the Subgraph specification:

apiVersion : apollographql . com / v1alpha1 kind : Subgraph metadata : name : products - subgraph namespace : products labels : domain : retail service : products spec : name : products schema : sdl : | extend schema @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10 " import : [ "@key" ] ) @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.2 " import : [ "@connect" , "@source" ] ) @source ( name : " ecomm " http : { baseURL : "http://products-service.products.svc.cluster.local/" } ) type Product { id : ID ! name : String description : String } type Query { products : [ Product ] @connect ( source : " ecomm " http : { GET : "/products" } selection : """ $.products { id name description } """ ) }

The operator will automatically discover these subgraphs and make them available for composition. You can check the status with:

kubectl get subgraph users - o yaml kubectl get subgraph products - o yaml

Automatically compose a SupergraphSchema

Now that you have your subgraphs defined, you can compose them into a supergraph schema using the SupergraphSchema resource. It automatically keeps track of the matching Subgraph resources, triggering launches when it detects changes to your subgraph schemas. It also performs automatic change debouncing and batching on your behalf.

apiVersion : apollographql . com / v1alpha1 kind : SupergraphSchema metadata : name : retail namespace : apollo - schemas spec : selectors : - matchLabels : domain : retail graphRef : retail @current

This SupergraphSchema will automatically find all subgraphs with the domain: retail label across namespaces and compose them into a supergraph. The operator discovers subgraphs using the label selector, publishes schemas to the Apollo GraphOS Platform for composition, and continuously monitors the composition status to keep your resource status updated.

Note: While the operator reconciles resources across namespaces, it can be finely tuned to monitor specific namespaces for each resource type. For example, you could allow service owners to manage Subgraphs in their own namespaces, while managing SupergraphSchemas in a dedicated namespace.

You can monitor the composition process with:

kubectl get supergraphschema retail - o yaml

Once the composition is successful, you’ll see an Available condition indicating that your supergraph schema is ready for deployment.

Deploy your Supergraph

Now that you have a composed supergraph schema, you can deploy it using a Supergraph resource:

apiVersion : apollographql . com / v1alpha1 kind : Supergraph metadata : name : retail namespace : apollo - supergraphs spec : replicas : 2 schema : resource : name : retail namespace : apollo - schemas podTemplate : routerVersion : 2.4 . 0 routerConfig : sandbox : enabled : true supergraph : introspection : true

The operator takes care of all the complexity behind the scenes. It securely manages graph API key as Kubernetes secrets, sets up ConfigMaps with your router configuration, fetches the latest schema and deploys it to the router. Furthermore, it applies schema changes by triggering a standard rolling update, ensuring a progressive deployment that can be rolled back in case of problems.

Remark: If you are not using SupergraphSchema resources, for example because your subgraphs are not all living in Kubernetes, or you deploy subgraphs across mutliple clusters, you can also use a graph variant reference directly. Check out the operator workflow documentation to learn more about advanced workflows.

Once you have created your Supergraph, you can check its status with the following command:

kubectl get supergraph retail - o yaml

Once the deployment is ready, you’ll see a Ready condition and your supergraph will be available through the automatically created Kubernetes service.

What’s next for the operator?

We’re only getting started bringing Kubernetes-native subgraphs and supergraphs management with the Apollo GraphOS Operator. In addition to our current capabilities, we will be working on new features that will enhance the developer experience even further.

This includes the introduction of ephemeral supergraphs, allowing you to replace specific subgraphs while developping new features. Furthermore, we are focusing on implementing safe deployment strategies for your supergraphs, such as canary releases.

Get started today

The Apollo GraphOS Operator brings the power of Kubernetes-native resource management to your GraphQL supergraphs. With declarative subgraph definitions, automatic composition, and seamless deployment, you can manage your supergraphs using the same Kubernetes workflows and tooling you already know.

Ready to simplify your supergraph management? Install the Apollo GraphOS Operator and start defining your subgraphs, composing supergraphs, and deploying routers using the Kubernetes-native approach we’ve explored in this post.

For advanced deployment patterns and workflow options, visit our operator documentation.