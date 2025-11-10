Mastering Cache Key Resolution in Apollo iOS with @typePolicy and @fieldPolicy

When working with Apollo iOS’s normalized cache, one of the most critical decisions you’ll make is how to identify and retrieve cached objects efficiently. The @typePolicy and @fieldPolicy directives provide a powerful declarative approach to cache key resolution, enabling your application to intelligently store and retrieve data while minimizing network requests and avoiding cache duplication.

Overview: The Cache Key Resolution Problem

Apollo iOS uses a normalized cache to store GraphQL responses. This cache breaks down nested query responses into individual objects and stores them in a flat, key-value structure, allowing different queries to share cached data. Each object is stored as a separate cache entry identified by a unique cache key. By default, cache keys are based on the object’s path in the response, but for optimal de-duplication across queries, cache keys can be configured to use unique identifiers from the schema (like id fields), ensuring the same object is never duplicated regardless of how it’s fetched.

By default, Apollo iOS resolves cache keys using the response path of an object within a query. While this works, it can lead to data duplication when the same entity appears in different queries at different paths. For example, a Book object fetched through query { book(id: "123") } and another fetched through query { featuredBooks } might be stored as separate cache entries, even though they represent the same book.

The @typePolicy and @fieldPolicy directives solve this problem by allowing you to define how cache keys should be computed:

@typePolicy : Derives cache keys from fields on the fetched object when writing to the cache . This ensures that objects with the same identity are stored only once, regardless of where they appear in your query structure.

@fieldPolicy : Derives cache keys from field arguments when reading from the cache. This enables the cache to locate objects before making network requests, potentially eliminating unnecessary round trips to your server.

These directives work together seamlessly. Type policies ensure consistent storage of objects, while field policies enable intelligent retrieval based on query parameters. When a field policy can construct a cache key that matches one created by a type policy, the cache can serve the result immediately without network access.

Understanding Normalized Caching

Before diving into the directives themselves, it’s important to understand what normalized caching is and why it matters. This article gives a good detailed explanation of cache normalization.

In a normalized cache, the server’s nested GraphQL response is transformed into a flat data structure where each object is stored with a unique cache key. This approach offers several advantages:

Data Consistency: When the same object appears in multiple queries, it’s stored only once. Updates to that object automatically reflect across all queries that reference it.

Efficient Lookups: Apollo iOS provides two cache implementations: an in-memory cache ( InMemoryNormalizedCache ) that stores the hash map in RAM for O(1) lookup time, and a SQLite-backed cache ( SQLiteNormalizedCache ) that persists data across app sessions while still maintaining fast indexed lookups.

Reduced Memory Footprint: Eliminating duplicate storage of the same entity reduces overall memory consumption.

Deep Dive: The @typePolicy Directive

The @typePolicy directive is your primary tool for ensuring objects are stored consistently in the cache based on their intrinsic identity rather than their position in a query response.

How Things Work Without @typePolicy

Without a type policy, Apollo iOS generates cache keys based on the response path. Consider this query:

query GetBook { book ( id : "123" ) { id title author } }

The cache might store this book with a key like QUERY_ROOT.book , which is derived from its location in the query response tree. If another query fetches the same book through a different path:

query GetFeaturedBooks { featuredBooks { id title author } }

The same book would be stored again at QUERY_ROOT.featuredBooks.0 . Now you have two copies of the same data, wasting memory and creating potential inconsistency issues.

Using the @typePolicy Directive

To solve this, you declare a type policy in a schema extension file. Schema extension files use the .graphqls extension and should be included in the schemaSearchPaths of your code generation configuration.

For example, create a file like schema-extensions.graphqls and add a type extension like this:

extend type Book @typePolicy ( keyFields : "id" )

With this declaration, Apollo iOS now computes cache keys for Book objects using their id field from the query response. The cache constructs keys using the format ${TypeName}:${Identifier} . A book with id: "123" in the response data will always have the cache key Book:123 , regardless of where it appears in any query response or what input variables were used to fetch it.

The keyFields argument accepts a string specifying which fields to use for the cache key. These must be scalar fields (String, Int, Boolean, etc.). When the cache writes a Book object, it extracts the id field’s value and constructs the cache key Book:123 .

Multiple Key Fields: Some objects require multiple fields to establish uniqueness. For example:

extend type Author @typePolicy ( keyFields : "firstName lastName" )

This generates cache keys like Author:Ray+Bradbury , where multiple key fields are joined with a + separator. The order matters, firstName appears before lastName in the key.

Type Policies on Interfaces: You can also apply type policies to interface types, establishing a default key resolution strategy for all implementing types:

extend interface Node @typePolicy ( keyFields : "id" )

Any type implementing the Node interface will inherit this type policy unless it defines its own. However, if a type implements multiple interfaces with conflicting type policies, Apollo iOS will throw a validation error during code generation.

Programmatic Type Policy Configuration

For advanced scenarios where declarative directives aren’t sufficient, such as when you need to use non-scalar fields or implement complex logic, you can configure type policies programmatically.

Apollo iOS generates a SchemaConfiguration.swift file during code generation. This file is never overwritten once created, allowing you to customize it safely. You configure cache keys by implementing the cacheKeyInfo(for:object:) method:

public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object , object : ObjectData ) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { switch type { case Objects . Book : if let isbn = object [ "isbn" ] as ? String , ! isbn . isEmpty { return CacheKeyInfo ( id : "isbn: \( isbn ) " ) } else if let id = object [ "id" ] as ? String { return CacheKeyInfo ( id : id ) } return nil case Objects . Author : guard let authorUri = object [ "uri" ] as ? CustomScalars . URI else { return nil } let pathComponents = authorUri . value . pathComponents if let authorSlug = pathComponents . last { return CacheKeyInfo ( id : authorSlug ) } return nil case Objects . BookEdition : guard let bookId = object [ "bookId" ] as ? String else { return nil } let editionType = object [ "editionType" ] as ? String if editionType == "special" || editionType == "limited" { guard let editionNumber = object [ "editionNumber" ] as ? Int else { return nil } return CacheKeyInfo ( id : " \( bookId ) :edition \( editionNumber ) " ) } else { return CacheKeyInfo ( id : bookId ) } default : return nil } } }

The function receives two parameters:

type : A strongly-typed metadata representation of the object’s GraphQL type

object : The JSON response data wrapped in an ObjectData struct

Using Default Cache ID Fields: If most of your types share a common unique identifier field, you can implement a simple default:

public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object , object : ObjectData ) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : object [ "id" ] ) } }

Working with Abstract Types: You can configure keys based on interfaces or unions:

public enum SchemaConfiguration : ApolloAPI . SchemaConfiguration { static func cacheKeyInfo ( for type : Object , object : ObjectData ) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { if type . implements ( Interfaces . Pet ) { return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : object [ "id" ] ) } if Unions . ClassroomPets . possibleTypes . contains ( type ) { return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : object [ "id" ] ) } return nil } }

Grouping Cached Objects: The CacheKeyInfo struct includes an optional uniqueKeyGroup parameter. When cache IDs are guaranteed unique across multiple types, you can group them under a common prefix:

if type . implements ( Interfaces . Animal ) { return try ? CacheKeyInfo ( jsonValue : object [ "id" ] , uniqueKeyGroup : Interfaces . Animal . name ) }

This generates keys like Animal:123 instead of Dog:123 or Cat:123 , allowing you to search for all cached animals with a shared prefix.

When you provide a programmatic CacheKeyInfo , Apollo iOS uses it instead of any @typePolicy directive. Returning nil falls back to declarative or default behavior.

Deep Dive: The @fieldPolicy Directive

While type policies handle object storage, field policies optimize object retrieval by constructing cache keys from query arguments.

How Things Work Without @fieldPolicy

Consider a query that fetches a specific book by ID:

query GetBook ( $bookId : ID ! ) { book ( id : $bookId ) { id title author } }

Without a field policy, Apollo iOS must execute this query over the network even if a Book with that ID already exists in the cache from a previous query. The client doesn’t understand the semantic meaning of the bookID argument, it doesn’t know that this parameter corresponds to the identity of the returned Book object. A field policy tells the client “my server implementation guarantees that the Book in the response will have an id field matching the bookID argument value,” enabling cache lookups before making network requests.

Using the @fieldPolicy Directive

Field policies bridge this gap by instructing the cache how to construct a cache key from field arguments. Add this to your schema extension:

extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "book" , keyArgs : "id" )

The @fieldPolicy directive requires two arguments:

forField : The name of the field to apply the policy to

keyArgs : A space-delimited string of argument names used to construct the cache key

Now when you query book(id: "123") , Apollo iOS constructs the cache key Book:123 from the argument and checks if that object already exists. If it does, the field returns immediately from the cache without a network request.

Multiple Key Arguments:

Some fields require multiple arguments to identify an object:

type Query { animal ( species : String ! , habitat : String ! ) : Animal ! } extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "animal" , keyArgs : "species habitat" )

This creates cache keys like Animal:Lion+Savanna . The order of arguments in the directive determines their order in the cache key, so keyArgs: "habitat species" would produce Animal:Savanna+Lion .

List Return Types:

Field policies support fields returning lists:

type Query { animals ( species : [ String ! ] , habitat : String ! ) : [ Animal ! ] } extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "animals" , keyArgs : "species habitat" )

For inputs species: ["Lion", "Elephant"] and habitat: "Savanna" , the cache generates keys Animal:Lion+Savanna and Animal:Elephant+Savanna , attempting to retrieve each from the cache.

Important constraints for list field policies:

If a field returns a list, it must have exactly one list input parameter

If a field has a list input parameter, it must return a list

Nested lists are not supported

All cache keys must result in cache hits; partial matches fail the cache read

Object Arguments with Dot Notation:

When field arguments are Input Object types, use dot notation to access nested values:

type Query { animal ( input : AnimalInput ! ) : Animal ! } input AnimalInput { id : ID ! species : String ! } extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "animal" , keyArgs : "input.species" )

This traverses the input object structure to extract the species field, generating keys like Animal:Lion .

Programmatic Field Policy Configuration

For complex scenarios beyond what the declarative directive supports, implement field policies programmatically by conforming your SchemaConfiguration to FieldPolicy.Provider :

extension SchemaConfiguration : FieldPolicy . Provider { static func cacheKey ( for field : FieldPolicy . Field , inputData : FieldPolicy . InputData , path : ResponsePath ) -> CacheKeyInfo ? { guard let heroInput : FieldPolicy . InputData = inputData [ "heroInput" ] , let name = heroInput [ "name" ] as ? String , let factionID = heroInput [ "factionID" ] as ? Int else { return nil } return CacheKeyInfo ( id : " \( name ) + \( factionID ) " ) } static func cacheKeyList ( for listField : Field , inputData : InputData , path : ResponsePath ) -> [ CacheKeyInfo ] ? { guard let heroInput : FieldPolicy . InputData = inputData [ "heroInput" ] , let names : FieldPolicy . InputListData = heroInput [ "names" ] , let factionID = heroInput [ "factionID" ] as ? Int else { return nil } var keys = [ CacheKeyInfo ] ( ) for i in 0 ..< names . count { if let name = names [ i ] as ? String { keys . append ( CacheKeyInfo ( id : " \( name ) + \( factionID ) " ) ) } } return keys } }

The protocol requires two methods: one for fields that return a single cache key, and one for fields that return a list of cache keys. Each receives the field metadata, input arguments wrapped in InputData , and the response path.

Bringing It All Together

The real power of Apollo iOS’s cache key resolution emerges when you use @typePolicy and @fieldPolicy together. Type policies ensure consistent object storage based on identity, while field policies enable intelligent retrieval based on arguments.

The Complete Flow:

Writing to Cache: When a query response arrives, Apollo iOS normalizes the response. For each object, it checks for a programmatic type policy first, then a @typePolicy directive, and finally falls back to response-path-based keys. Objects are stored with their computed cache keys. When executing a query with arguments, Apollo iOS checks for programmatic field policies first, then @fieldPolicy directives. If found, it constructs cache keys from the arguments and attempts to retrieve the objects. If all required objects exist in the cache, the query resolves immediately without network access. Fallback Behavior: At any point, returning nil from a programmatic configuration or omitting a directive causes Apollo iOS to fall back to the next resolution strategy in the chain.

Example Scenario: Consider this schema extension:

extend type Book @typePolicy ( keyFields : "id" ) extend type Query @fieldPolicy ( forField : "book" , keyArgs : "id" )

When you first execute query { featuredBooks { id title author } } , each book is written to the cache with keys like Book:123 , Book:456 , etc., thanks to the type policy.

Later, when you execute query { book(id: "123") { id title author } } , the field policy constructs Book:123 from the argument. The cache finds this key already exists and returns the cached data immediately, no network request required.

This pattern dramatically reduces network traffic, improves application responsiveness, and ensures data consistency across your entire application. By defining clear cache key resolution strategies for your types and fields, you empower Apollo iOS’s normalized cache to work at peak efficiency.

Summary

The @typePolicy and @fieldPolicy directives provide a declarative, type-safe approach to cache key resolution in Apollo iOS. Type policies solve the write-side problem by ensuring objects are stored consistently based on their identity. Field policies solve the read-side problem by constructing cache keys from query arguments to retrieve already-cached objects.

For most applications, declarative directives in schema extension files offer the right balance of power and simplicity. When you encounter edge cases, such as needing to use non-scalar fields, implement complex key construction logic, or work with fields that don’t conform to list policy constraints, programmatic configuration provides the flexibility you need.

By mastering both approaches, you can build Apollo iOS applications with highly optimized caching behavior, reducing network overhead and delivering faster, more responsive experiences to your users.