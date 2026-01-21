@stream all the things with Apollo Client 4.1

Apollo Client 4.1 is here with significant updates to incremental delivery, fragment watching capabilities, and cache improvements. This release introduces full @stream directive support, compatibility with the latest GraphQL incremental delivery spec, and powerful new APIs for working with fragments.

@stream directive support

Apollo Client 4.1 introduces support for the @stream directive, allowing you to stream array items incrementally from your GraphQL server. @stream works with both the Defer20220824Handler and the newer GraphQL17Alpha9Handler .

The @stream directive is useful when fetching large lists where you want to display items as they become available rather than waiting for the entire response. As each item arrives, Apollo Client updates the cache and notifies your components.

const QUERY = gql ` query FeedQuery { feed @stream(initialCount: 5) { id contents } } `

Note: The implementations of @stream differ between GraphQL spec versions in how incremental results are delivered. If you’re upgrading handlers, expect the timing of some incremental results to change.

GraphQL17Alpha9Handler

For servers that use the newer incremental delivery format implemented in graphql@17.0.0-alpha.9 , Apollo Client now provides a dedicated handler:

import { GraphQL17Alpha9Handler } from "@apollo/client/incremental" ; const client = new ApolloClient ( { incrementalHandler : new GraphQL17Alpha9Handler ( ) , } ) ;

This handler supports both @defer and @stream with the updated wire format. The handler automatically sets the appropriate accept header ( multipart/mixed;incrementalSpec=v0.2 ) to request the newest format.

Note: Your GraphQL server must implement the newer incremental delivery format for this handler to work correctly.

Array support for useFragment

You can now pass an array to the from option in useFragment , useSuspenseFragment , and client.watchFragment to watch multiple cache entities simultaneously:

import type { FragmentType } from "@apollo/client" ; interface ItemListProps { items : Array < FragmentType < ItemFragment >> ; } function ItemList ( { items } : ItemListProps ) { const result = useFragment ( { fragment : ITEM_FRAGMENT , from : items , } ) ; console . log ( result ) ; }

This eliminates the need to either hoist the item fragment into the parent fragment or create a child component with useFragment for each array item.

Other notable changes

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where incremental payloads returning arrays with fewer items than cached items would incorrectly retain old items (#12923)

fetchMore now rerenders incremental results when using @defer or @stream (#12925)

Ensured PreloadedQueryRef instances are unsubscribed when garbage collected (#12884)

Performance improvements

Watches and observables created by useFragment , client.watchFragment , and cache.watchFragment are now deduplicated for the same object, fragment, and variables. This should improve performance dramatically in cases where the same object is watched in the cache multiple times in the application. (#12927, #13026, #13053)

Other improvements

The observable returned from client.watchFragment now includes a getCurrentResult function to get the current value of the fragment

@client fields with read functions now receive undefined for the cache value instead of null when a resolver is not defined (#12927)

Support for callback functions as the context option on mutate (#12927)

Support the headers transport for enhanced client awareness (#13043)

InMemoryCache no longer filters out explicitly returned undefined items from read functions for array fields (#13056)

prerenderStatic now exposes the return value to enable the use of resumeAndPrerender with React 19.2 (#13071)

Add support for the from option used with useFragment to client.readFragment , cache.readFragment , client.writeFragment , cache.writeFragment , and cache.updateFragment . (#13038)

Cache merge functions now receive extensions returned in the response (#13058)

For a full list of changes, please see the 4.1 release notes.

