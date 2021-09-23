We’re shipping 3 of our most requested features!

Intrigued? We hope so! We recently introduced three of the most requested features from our developer community – tabs in Explorer, offline support for local development in Sandbox, and an improved integration experience between VS Code and Apollo Studio. The request for tabs in Explorer, especially, has been overwhelming:

We even dedicated a Slack emoji to it!

1. Tabs in Explorer

Need I say more? Test out multiple operations in the same tab or multiple operations in different tabs when exploring your GraphQL endpoint in Explorer! Testing and managing multiple operations in Explorer could not get any easier.

2. Offline support for local development in Sandbox

We launched Apollo Sandbox three months ago. And now, we are making it available offline for local development. Flaky internet? Worry no more! If you are developing locally using Sandbox, you can continue to work without any internet connection.

⚠️ Note: you’ll need to load at least one Sandbox tab while you’re connected to the internet to update to the latest bundle, but after that, you can continue to work without any internet connection.

3. Run operations in Apollo Studio from VSCode

The final feature that we recently added is the “Run in Studio” button in our VS Code extension. There is now a hover on the play button in VS Code, which opens the exact operation and fragments that you want to test in Apollo Studio Explorer, saving you dozens of clicks and the tedious task of setting up an operation to test!

Get Started!

So what are you waiting for? All these features are now available in Apollo Studio Explorer and Apollo Sandbox. Head over there and try them out! And as always, we love hearing from you, so if you have any feedback, please drop a post on the Apollo Studio GitHub Community!