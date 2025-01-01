GraphQL Summit 2025 talks
Build Smarter, Ship Faster Consumer Experiences for the Agentic Era
From retail to travel and marketplaces, discover how leading consumer brands like Indeed, Wayfair, Delivery Hero, and Booking.com use Apollo to power AI-driven experiences, accelerate experimentation and future-proof their API strategy for the agentic era.
Powering Indeed's Agentic Talent Scout with Federated Subscriptions
See how Indeed cut streaming response time for its Talent Scout AI agent by 22 percent by replacing Server-Sent Events with Apollo Federated Subscriptions. You'll see how GraphQL became the bridge between agents and UIs, reducing latency, simplifying backends, and unlocking richer, context-aware AI responses.
Fast, Flexible, and Federated: How Wayfair's Schema-Driven UI Supercharges Experimentation
Wayfair built a schema-driven CMS that mixes server-driven UI with schema-first data modeling so teams can experiment fast without touching code. The BlockBuilder dev team breaks down how it handles billions of hits a day and helps them ship quicker, test more, and roll out fresh, personalized experiences at scale.
Delivering Faster Cross-Platform UX Iteration at Delivery Hero with Server-Driven Tiles
At Delivery Hero, experimentation is everything. See how they ship a consistent, server-driven UI across iOS and Android with GraphQL federation, using a Tile Subgraph that combines @requires, a federated data model, and configuration-driven layouts to speed UX experiments and improve the customer experience.
Inside Booking.com's Router Rollout: Powering Product and Platform at Massive Scale
See how the world's largest travel company used Apollo Router to cut latency overhead in half, reduce pod usage by 50 percent, and scale its GraphQL platform to hundreds of engineers and billions of requests, without slowing innovation.
Speed Without Sacrifice: How Wayfair Transforms DevEx with AI and MCP
See how Wayfair is embedding AI and Apollo's Model Context Protocol into every stage of the developer workflow to unlock speed without compromising quality. You'll learn how they built tools like Schema Copilot, AI Mocking, and AI-Assisted Schema Documentation streamline reviews, generate intelligent test data, and scale engineering excellence so teams can ship faster with confidence.