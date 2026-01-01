Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
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Commands
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The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Rover API Key Commands

Create and manage API keys for your organization

Rover enables you to manage operator and subgraph API keys for your GraphOS organization. These API key types are used to authenticate with GraphOS and determine permissions for accessing graphs, subgraphs, and other resources for your organization. You can manage your organization's API keys with the rover api-key set of commands.

Creating API keys

api-key create

The api-key create command creates a new API key for your organization:

Text
1rover api-key create <ORGANIZATION_ID> <TYPE> <KEY_NAME>

The available key types are:

  • operator: Full access to the organization

  • subgraph: Limited access to specific subgraphs

For subgraph keys, you can specify which subgraphs the key should have access to using a configuration file:

Text
1rover api-key create <ORGANIZATION_ID> subgraph <KEY_NAME> --subgraph-config subgraph-config.yaml

The subgraph configuration file should be in YAML format:

YAML
1graph-id:
2  variant-name:
3    - subgraph-name-1
4    - subgraph-name-2

You can also pipe the subgraph configuration from stdin:

Text
1cat subgraph-config.yaml | rover api-key create <ORGANIZATION_ID> subgraph <KEY_NAME>

Listing API keys

api-key list

The api-key list command lists all API keys for your organization:

Text
1rover api-key list <ORGANIZATION_ID>

This command displays all API keys with their details, including creation date, expiration date (if any), ID, and name.

Deleting API keys

api-key delete

The api-key delete command deletes an existing API key:

Text
1rover api-key delete <ORGANIZATION_ID> <KEY_ID>
caution
This action can't be undone. Make sure you have the correct key ID before deleting.

Renaming API keys

api-key rename

The api-key rename command renames an existing API key:

Text
1rover api-key rename <ORGANIZATION_ID> <KEY_ID> <NEW_KEY_NAME>

Use this command to organize and identify your API keys more easily.