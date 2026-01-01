Using Rover in CI/CD

You can use Rover in any CI/CD environment that uses a Rover -supported operating system (Linux, macOS, or Windows). Most commonly, this is to run schema checks with rover graph check or rover subgraph check .

Apollo distributes Rover in three forms that are well-suited to CI:

Official Docker images on Docker Hub and GitHub Container Registry , with immutable tags pinned to each Rover release.

Apollo-published GitHub Actions on the GitHub Actions Marketplace , with one action per common Rover CI command. The Docker-based actions run inside the official image, so the Rover version is pinned to the action's release tag.

Native binary installers for Linux, macOS, and Windows. These are useful when Docker isn't available, when you need to run Rover on a non-Linux CI runner, or when you want to invoke Rover commands that don't have a dedicated action.

The rest of this page covers each option in detail, including end-to-end examples for the most common CI/CD providers:

If you're using Rover with a CI/CD provider not listed here, we'd love for you to share the steps by opening an issue or pull request .

Use API keys

Rover commands that communicate with GraphOS require an API key. GraphOS supports graph API keys, sub graph API keys, and personal API keys.

On your local development machine, use a personal API key and provide it to Rover with the rover config auth command.

In shared environments like CI, use a graph or sub graph API key and set it as an environment variable.

Choosing an integration method

You're using… Recommended approach GitHub Actions The Apollo-published GitHub Actions ( apollographql-gh-actions/* ). Any other CI provider that can run a container as a step (CircleCI, Bitbucket Pipelines, GitLab CI/CD, Jenkins with a Docker agent, etc.) The official Rover Docker image. Windows or macOS CI runners, environments without Docker, or commands not covered by a published action The native binary installer. Node.js-based workflows The npm distribution ( @apollo/rover ).

The Docker images and the lockstep GitHub Action tags are immutable per Rover release. Pin to a specific version (for example, ghcr.io/apollographql/rover:0.39.1 or apollographql-gh-actions/install-rover@rover-v0.39.1 ) so your pipeline behavior doesn't change when a new Rover version ships.

Docker images

Starting with Rover 0.39.1, Apollo publishes immutable Linux container images for every release. These images include the Rover binary as the default entry point running as a non-root user.

Bash copy 1 # GitHub Container Registry 2 docker pull ghcr.io/apollographql/rover:0.41.0 3 4 # Docker Hub 5 docker pull apollograph/rover:0.41.0

note Always pin to a specific Rover version (such as 0.39.1 ) rather than a moving tag. Apollo enforces tag immutability per release, so a pinned tag is safe to use across long-lived pipelines.

Running a command

The default ENTRYPOINT is rover , so you can pass arguments to docker run directly:

Bash copy 1 docker run --rm \ 2 -e APOLLO_KEY \ 3 -v " $PWD :/workspace" -w /workspace \ 4 ghcr.io/apollographql/rover:0.41.0 \ 5 subgraph check my-graph@prod --name products --schema ./schema.graphql

-e APOLLO_KEY forwards your API key from the host environment.

-v "$PWD:/workspace" -w /workspace mounts your repo so Rover can read schema files. Inside the container, paths are relative to /workspace .

The recommended approach for most CI providers (CircleCI, Bitbucket Pipelines, GitLab CI/CD, Jenkins with a Docker agent) is to set the image at the job or step level. This allows Rover commands to run as if they were on the host — see the per-provider examples below.

GitHub

note build.environment by name and set build.env variables using the saved secrets. Remember to authenticate using an environment variable . GitHub Actions uses project environments to set up secret environment variables. In your action, you choose aby name and setvariables using the saved secrets.

Apollo-published GitHub Actions

Apollo publishes GitHub Actions for common Rover CI commands, plus an installer action for everything else. For full input documentation, see each action's Marketplace listing:

Starting with Rover v0.39.1, the per-command actions are immutable Docker container actions that run inside the official ghcr.io/apollographql/rover image. Each Rover release publishes a matching @rover-v<version> tag for every action, so a single tag pins both the action and the Rover binary it runs.

note ubuntu-latest ). To run Rover on macOS or Windows runners, use run: step instead. Because the per-command actions are Docker container actions, they only run on Linux runners (for example,). To run Rover on macOS or Windows runners, use install-rover plus astep instead.

Full example using the Apollo-published GitHub Actions

YAML copy 1 name : Rover Actions 2 3 # Controls when the action will run. Triggers the workflow on push or pull request events 4 on : [ push , pull_request ] 5 6 # A workflow run is made up of one or more jobs that can run sequentially or in parallel 7 jobs : 8 # This workflow contains a single job called "build" 9 build : 10 # The type of runner that the job will run on 11 runs-on : ubuntu-latest 12 13 # https://docs.github.com/en/actions/reference/encrypted-secrets 14 # https://docs.github.com/en/actions/reference/workflow-syntax-for-github-actions#jobsjob_idstepsenv 15 env : 16 APOLLO_KEY : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }} 17 APOLLO_VCS_BRANCH : ${{ github.head_ref }} 18 APOLLO_VCS_COMMIT : ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }} 19 20 steps : 21 # Checks-out your repository under $GITHUB_WORKSPACE, so your job can access it 22 - uses : actions/checkout@v4 23 24 # Run a schema check against your graph 25 - uses : apollographql-gh-actions/rover-subgraph-check@rover-v0.41.0 26 with : 27 apollo-key : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }} 28 # This could also be provided via an environment variable or GitHub Action variable 29 graph-ref : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_GRAPH_REF }} 30 name : subgraph-name 31 # If you use a code-first subgraph, you can generate the schema in another step for use with this action 32 schema : ./path/to/schema.graphql 33 # Only run this command with the `background` setting if you have the Apollo Studio GitHub integration enabled on your repository 34 background : true 35 36 # Lint the subgraph schema. 37 - uses : apollographql-gh-actions/rover-subgraph-lint@rover-v0.41.0 38 with : 39 apollo-key : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }} 40 # This could also be provided via an environment variable or GitHub Action variable 41 graph-ref : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_GRAPH_REF }} 42 name : subgraph-name 43 # If you use a code-first subgraph, you can generate the schema in another step for use with this action 44 schema : ./path/to/schema.graphql 45 46 # Publish the subgraph to GraphOS 47 - uses : apollographql-gh-actions/rover-subgraph-publish@rover-v0.41.0 48 with : 49 apollo-key : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }} 50 # This could also be provided via an environment variable or GitHub Action variable 51 graph-ref : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_GRAPH_REF }} 52 name : subgraph-name 53 # If you use a code-first subgraph, you can generate the schema in another step for use with this action 54 schema : ./path/to/schema.graphql 55 56 # If running the first time, you will need to pass the `routing-url` parameter to the publish action. 57 # This URL is used for the Apollo Router to route requests to your subgraph. 58 routing-url : http://localhost:4000/graphql 59 # If the routing-url is invalid for one reason or another, you can also pass the `allow-invalid-routing-url` parameter to the publish action. 60 allow-invalid-routing-url : true 61 62 # If you are publishing to a Connectors-based subgraph, you can pass the `no-url` parameter to the publish action, which is equivalent to passing "" to `routing-url` and true to `allow-invalid-routing-url`. 63 no-url : true 64 65 # Publish persisted queries to GraphOS. 66 - uses : apollographql-gh-actions/rover-persisted-queries-publish@rover-v0.41.0 67 with : 68 apollo-key : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }} 69 graph-ref : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_GRAPH_REF }} 70 for-client-name : example-publish 71 manifest : ./path/to/persisted-queries-manifest.json 72 73 # Target a list by graph-id + list-id instead of graph-ref: 74 - uses : apollographql-gh-actions/rover-persisted-queries-publish@rover-v0.41.0 75 with : 76 apollo-key : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }} 77 graph-id : ${{ vars.APOLLO_GRAPH_ID }} 78 list-id : 1234-5678 79 for-client-name : example-publish 80 manifest : ./path/to/persisted-queries-manifest.json

Versioning the actions

@rover-v<version> — runs the matching Rover release. Both the action and Rover are released as immutable artifacts, so no SHA pinning is needed.

@v1 — pre-lockstep tag for the install action; accepts a version: input. Use this only if you need a Rover version older than v0.39.1, or if you can't use the Docker-based per-command actions (for example, on a Windows or macOS runner).

Installing Rover on non-Linux runners

If your job runs on macos-* or windows-* runners, or if you want to invoke a Rover command that doesn't have a published action, use install-rover to put rover on PATH and then call it directly:

YAML copy 1 jobs : 2 check : 3 runs-on : ubuntu-latest # works equally well on macos-latest / windows-latest 4 env : 5 APOLLO_KEY : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }} 6 steps : 7 - uses : actions/checkout@v4 8 - uses : apollographql-gh-actions/install-rover@rover-v0.41.0 9 - run : rover graph check my-graph@prod --schema ./schema.graphql --background

Linux/macOS jobs using the curl installer

If you'd rather not depend on the Apollo-published action, you can install Rover with the shell installer. Note that GitHub Actions doesn't persist $PATH between run steps, so you must append Rover's bin directory to $GITHUB_PATH :

Bash copy 1 echo " $HOME /.rover/bin" >> $GITHUB_PATH

Full example

YAML copy 1 # .github/workflows/check.yml 2 3 name : Check Schema 4 5 # Controls when the action will run. Triggers the workflow on push or pull request events 6 on : [ push , pull_request ] 7 8 # A workflow run is made up of one or more jobs that can run sequentially or in parallel 9 jobs : 10 # This workflow contains a single job called "build" 11 build : 12 # The type of runner that the job will run on 13 runs-on : ubuntu-latest 14 15 # https://docs.github.com/en/actions/reference/environments 16 environment : apollo 17 18 # https://docs.github.com/en/actions/reference/encrypted-secrets 19 # https://docs.github.com/en/actions/reference/workflow-syntax-for-github-actions#jobsjob_idstepsenv 20 env : 21 APOLLO_KEY : ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }} 22 APOLLO_VCS_BRANCH : ${{ github.head_ref }} 23 APOLLO_VCS_COMMIT : ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }} 24 25 # Steps represent a sequence of tasks that will be executed as part of the job 26 steps : 27 # Checks-out your repository under $GITHUB_WORKSPACE, so your job can access it 28 - uses : actions/checkout@v4 29 30 - name : Install Rover 31 run : | 32 curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.41.0 | sh 33 34 # Add Rover to the $GITHUB_PATH so it can be used in another step 35 # https://docs.github.com/en/actions/reference/workflow-commands-for-github-actions#adding-a-system-path 36 echo "$HOME/.rover/bin" >> $GITHUB_PATH 37 # only run this command with the `--background` flag if you have the Apollo Studio GitHub integration enabled on your repository 38 - name : Run check against prod 39 run : | 40 rover graph check my-graph@prod --schema ./test.graphql --background

Displaying schema check results on GitHub pull requests

If you use GitHub Actions to automatically run schema checks on every pull request as shown above, you can install the Apollo Studio GitHub app to provide links to the results of those checks alongside your other pull request checks:

To display schema check results on pull requests correctly, you need to make sure Rover associates the schema check execution with the pull request's HEAD commit, as opposed to the merge commit that GitHub adds. To guarantee this, set the APOLLO_VCS_BRANCH and APOLLO_VCS_COMMIT environment variables in your action's configuration, like so:

YAML copy 1 env : 2 APOLLO_VCS_BRANCH : ${{ github.head_ref }} 3 APOLLO_VCS_COMMIT : ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }}

CircleCI

Recommended: Rover Docker image

CircleCI's docker executor runs any image. Use the official Rover image as the executor for steps that invoke Rover — no separate install step is required

YAML copy 1 # .circleci/config.yml 2 version : 2.1 3 4 jobs : 5 schema-check : 6 docker : 7 - image : ghcr.io/apollographql/rover:0.41.0 8 # The image's default entrypoint is `rover`. Override it so CircleCI's 9 # `run:` steps can execute shell commands. 10 entrypoint : "" 11 steps : 12 - checkout 13 - run : 14 name : Subgraph check 15 command : | 16 rover subgraph check $APOLLO_GRAPH_REF \ 17 --name $APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME \ 18 --schema ./schema.graphql 19 20 workflows : 21 ci : 22 jobs : 23 - schema-check : 24 context : apollo # exposes APOLLO_KEY, APOLLO_GRAPH_REF, APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME

Alternative: Linux jobs using the curl installer

If you need to install Rover into an existing executor image (for example, one of the cimg/* images), use the shell installer. CircleCI doesn't persist $PATH between run steps, so append Rover's bin directory to $BASH_ENV , which CircleCI sources at the start of every step:

Bash copy 1 echo 'export PATH=$HOME/.rover/bin:$PATH' >> $BASH_ENV

Full example

YAML copy 1 version : 2.1 2 3 jobs : 4 build : 5 docker : 6 - image : cimg/node:15.11.0 7 steps : 8 - run : 9 name : Install 10 command : | 11 curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.41.0 | sh 12 # Persist the PATH change for subsequent steps. 13 echo 'export PATH=$HOME/.rover/bin:$PATH' >> $BASH_ENV 14 - checkout 15 # Only run with `--background` if you have the Apollo Studio GitHub integration enabled. 16 - run : rover graph check my-graph@prod --schema ./schema.graphql --background

Bitbucket Pipelines

Recommended: Rover Docker image

Bitbucket Pipelines runs every step inside a container, so you can use the official Rover image directly as the step image.

The following example shows how to:

Run rover subgraph check for each commit on all branches

Run rover subgraph publish to keep the schema of your main branch synchronized with a base variant ( @local in this case)

It expects the following Pipeline Repository Variables to keep the configuration portable across repositories:

APOLLO_KEY

APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME — the name of the subgraph being checked or published

APOLLO_LOCAL_PORT — the port number of the base variant

YAML copy 1 # ./bitbucket-pipelines.yml 2 3 definitions : 4 steps : 5 - step : & rover-subgraph-check 6 name : "[Rover] Subgraph Check" 7 image : ghcr.io/apollographql/rover:0.41.0 8 script : 9 - rover subgraph check my-graph@prod 10 --name "$APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME" 11 --schema ./schema.graphql 12 13 - step : & local-publish 14 name : "[Rover] @local publish (sync with main/master)" 15 image : ghcr.io/apollographql/rover:0.41.0 16 script : 17 - rover subgraph publish my-graph@local 18 --name "$APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME" 19 --schema ./schema.graphql 20 --routing-url "http://localhost:$APOLLO_LOCAL_PORT/graphql" 21 22 pipelines : 23 default : 24 - step : * rover-subgraph-check 25 26 branches : 27 "{main,master}" : 28 - step : * rover-subgraph-check 29 - step : * local-publish

Alternative: install Rover with the shell installer

If you can't pull the Rover image (for example, you're already using a custom build image with other tooling baked in), install Rover with the shell installer and add it to PATH for subsequent commands. Bitbucket Pipelines runs each script: entry in the same shell, so the export PATH=... persists within the step.

YAML copy 1 image : debian:stable-slim 2 3 definitions : 4 steps : 5 - step : & rover-subgraph-check 6 name : "[Rover] Subgraph Check" 7 script : 8 - apt-get update && apt-get install -y --no-install-recommends curl ca-certificates 9 - curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.41.0 | sh 10 - export PATH="$HOME/.rover/bin:$PATH" 11 - rover subgraph check my-graph@prod 12 --name "$APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME" 13 --schema ./schema.graphql

Jenkins

Recommended: Rover Docker image via the docker agent

If your Jenkins controller has Docker available, run the Rover -using stages inside the official image. The image already contains the Rover binary, so no install step is needed.

Groovy copy 1 pipeline { 2 agent none 3 stages { 4 stage ( 'Rover Check' ) { 5 agent { 6 docker { 7 image 'ghcr.io/apollographql/rover:0.41.0' 8 // The image's default entrypoint is `rover`. Override it so Jenkins 9 // can run shell steps inside the container. 10 args '--entrypoint=' 11 } 12 } 13 steps { 14 sh ''' 15 rover subgraph check "$APOLLO_GRAPH_REF" \ 16 --name "$APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME" \ 17 --schema "$SCHEMA_PATH" 18 ''' 19 } 20 } 21 22 stage ( 'Schema Publish to Dev' ) { 23 when { expression { env . BRANCH_NAME == 'main' } } 24 agent { 25 docker { 26 image 'ghcr.io/apollographql/rover:0.41.0' 27 args '--entrypoint=' 28 } 29 } 30 steps { 31 sh ''' 32 rover subgraph publish "$APOLLO_GRAPH_REF" \ 33 --name "$APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME" \ 34 --schema "$SCHEMA_PATH" 35 ''' 36 } 37 } 38 } 39 environment { 40 APOLLO_KEY = credentials ( 'apollo_key' ) 41 APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME = 'products' 42 APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = 'ApolloJenkins@dev' 43 SCHEMA_PATH = './graph/schema.graphqls' 44 } 45 }

Apollo strongly recommends passing APOLLO_KEY via a Jenkins credential and referencing it with credentials(...) , as shown above.

Alternative: install Rover inside a custom build image

If you'd rather bake Rover into your existing build image, use the shell installer and reference the binary by full path so it works across sh steps:

dockerfile copy 1 FROM golang:1.18 2 RUN useradd -m rover && echo "rover:rover" | chpasswd 3 USER rover 4 RUN curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.41.0 | sh

Reference Rover by its full path in pipeline steps (Jenkins doesn't persist $PATH across sh blocks):

Groovy copy 1 sh '$HOME/.rover/bin/rover subgraph check "$APOLLO_GRAPH_REF" --name "$APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME" --schema "$SCHEMA_PATH"'

GitLab

Recommended: Rover Docker image

GitLab CI/CD supports a per-job image: , so you can use Rover directly from the official image with no install step:

YAML copy 1 stages : 2 - publish_subgraphs 3 4 publish_subgraphs : 5 stage : publish_subgraphs 6 image : ghcr.io/apollographql/rover:0.41.0 7 retry : 1 8 script : 9 - rover subgraph publish "$APOLLO_GRAPH_REF" 10 --name "$APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME" 11 --schema "$SCHEMA_PATH" 12 variables : 13 APOLLO_KEY : $APOLLO_FEDERATION_KEY

Alternative: debian:stable-slim + curl

If you can't pull from ghcr.io or Docker Hub, you can install Rover into a generic Debian image:

YAML copy 1 stages : 2 - publish_subgraphs 3 4 publish_subgraphs : 5 stage : publish_subgraphs 6 image : debian:stable-slim 7 retry : 1 8 before_script : 9 - apt-get update && apt-get install curl -y 10 script : 11 - curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.41.0 | sh 12 - export PATH="$HOME/.rover/bin:$PATH" 13 - export APOLLO_KEY=$APOLLO_FEDERATION_KEY 14 - rover subgraph publish "$APOLLO_GRAPH_REF" --name "$APOLLO_SUBGRAPH_NAME" --schema "$SCHEMA_PATH"

Using With npm / npx

If you're running in a Node.js workflow, you can adopt the npm distribution of Rover . This way, you don't need to adjust the PATH to run Rover, and it fits well into your existing workflow.

caution The npm distribution is provided for convenience in projects that are already in the Node ecosystem. Apollo does not recommend it otherwise, as it exposes your CI environment to npm's surface area of potential supply-chain attacks. Rover's npm installation script has been minimized to reduce that surface, but it still represents nonzero risk. For Node-free pipelines, prefer the Docker image or the Apollo-published GitHub Actions

You can use Rover by adding it to your package.json dependencies using these instructions and then execute it using npm scripts, similar to other workflows you might already have. If you don't want to install Rover as a dependency, you can run it with npx by using the -p flag:

note Only run this command with the --background flag if you have the Apollo Studio GitHub integration enabled on your repository.

Bash copy 1 npx -p @apollo/rover rover graph check my-graph@prod --schema=./schema.graphql --background