Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
OverviewInstallConfigureProxy ConfigurationCI/CDConventionsPrivacy and Data CollectionContributingError Codes
Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Rover connector Commands

Analyze requests, generate schemas, and create tests for connectors

Rover provides a set of rover connector commands for managing Apollo Connectors. These allow you to run and analyze API requests, generate schemas based on that analysis, and create automated tests for your connectors.

For a complete reference, see the CLI tools for connectors.