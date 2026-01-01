EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Rover connector Commands
Analyze requests, generate schemas, and create tests for connectors
Rover provides a set of
rover connector commands for managing Apollo Connectors. These allow you to run and analyze API requests, generate schemas based on that analysis, and create automated tests for your connectors.
For a complete reference, see the CLI tools for connectors.
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