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The Rover license Command
Manage GraphOS Enterprise licenses, including offline licenses
Requires ≥ Rover v0.22.0
Rover commands that manage Enterprise licenses for Apollo begin with
rover license.
Fetch offline Enterprise license
license fetch
tip
Offline Enterprise license support is available on an as-needed basis. Send a request to your Apollo contact to enable it for your GraphOS Studio organization.
Run
rover license fetch to fetch an offline license from GraphOS for a graph with a GraphOS Enterprise plan. Use the fetched license to enable enterprise features while running offline and disconnected from GraphOS, as supported when running the GraphOS Router with an offline license.
Specify the graph to fetch from with a
--graph-id argument:
Bash
1rover license fetch --graph-id <apollo-graph-id>
note
- An offline Enterprise license is valid for the lesser of the duration of your contract with Apollo, or one year, with an added grace period of 28 days.
- You are responsible for keeping your offline license files up to date within your infrastructure by rerunning
rover license fetchto fetch updated license files.
Related topics
The (online) Enterprise license that a router connected to GraphOS gets from Apollo Uplink
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