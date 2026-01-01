Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
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Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

The Rover license Command

Manage GraphOS Enterprise licenses, including offline licenses

Requires ≥ Rover v0.22.0

Rover commands that manage Enterprise licenses for Apollo begin with rover license.

Fetch offline Enterprise license

license fetch

tip
Offline Enterprise license support is available on an as-needed basis. Send a request to your Apollo contact to enable it for your GraphOS Studio organization.

Run rover license fetch to fetch an offline license from GraphOS for a graph with a GraphOS Enterprise plan. Use the fetched license to enable enterprise features while running offline and disconnected from GraphOS, as supported when running the GraphOS Router with an offline license.

Specify the graph to fetch from with a --graph-id argument:

Bash
1rover license fetch --graph-id <apollo-graph-id>
note
  • An offline Enterprise license is valid for the lesser of the duration of your contract with Apollo, or one year, with an added grace period of 28 days.
  • You are responsible for keeping your offline license files up to date within your infrastructure by rerunning rover license fetch to fetch updated license files.

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