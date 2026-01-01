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Contributing to Rover
Contribution guidelines
Rover is a project by Apollo GraphQL and is not currently ready for external feature contributors, though some documentation contributions may be accepted.
Prerequisites
Rover is written in Rust. In order to contribute, you'll need to have Rust installed. To install Rust, visit https://www.rust-lang.org/tools/install.
Rust has a build tool and package manager called
cargo that you'll use to
interact with Rover's code.
Workflows
To build the CLI:
1cargo build
To build the CLI without
rover supergraph compose (for Alpine Linux):
1cargo build --no-default-features
To cross-compile Rover for different platforms, you can run the following, where
TARGET is one of Rust's supported platforms:
1rustup target add <TARGET>
2cargo build --target <TARGET>
To build and run the CLI with a set of arguments:
1cargo rover <args>
For example, to build and run
rover supergraph compose:
1cargo rover supergraph compose --config config.yaml
You can also install Rover to your local PATH from source with cargo by first cloning this repository, and then running:
1cargo rover install
To run tests:
1cargo test --workspace
To format your code:
1rustup component add rustfmt
2cargo fmt --all
To lint your code:
1rustup component add clippy
2cargo clippy
To run the lint checker that is run in CI:
1mise check
To run the tests that are run in CI:
1mise test
IDEs
The Rover team primarily uses VS Code along with rust-analyzer when developing Rover.
rust-analyzer can also be used with other IDEs if you are more familiar with something else.
How to contribute
Using issues
The Rover team works largely in public using GitHub issues to track work. To make sure contributions are aligned with the project's goals, keep the following issue etiquette in mind:
Open an issue for your contribution. If there is already an issue open, please ask if anyone is working on it or let us know you plan on working on it. This will let us know what to expect, help us to prioritize reviews, and ensure there is no duplication of work.
Use issue templates! These templates have been created to help minimize back-and-forth between creators and the Rover team. They include the necessary information to help the team triage your issue or question, as well as automatically applying the appropriate labels.
Issues with the
triagelabel still applied have not yet been reviewed by the Rover team, and there are no guarantees that PRs fixing an untriaged issue will be accepted. It's best to wait for issues to be triaged before beginning work.
Submitting a Pull Request
Pull requests (PRs) should only be opened after discussion and consensus has been reached in a related issue, and you have communicated your intentions to create a PR with the Rover team.
When creating a PR, make sure to link it to an issue or use the
Fixes #123syntax to make sure others know which issue(s) your PR is trying to address and to help us automatically close resolved issues.
Include a helpful description. It is important to provide context to reviewers that show how your PR addresses an issue and any questions you still have unanswered, or portions of the code you think deserve some extra attention.
If your work is still in-progress and you're opening a PR to get early feedback, let us know by opening it as a draft PR and adding
wip:prefix in the PR title.
Add tests for any logic changes in your code, especially if you are fixing a bug. Your PR should have no failing tests before merging. Please let us know if you need help writing tests, there are still some portions of the Rover codebase that do not have established testing patterns.
Add a changelog entry in CHANGELOG.md under the
Unreleasedheading, following the pattern of previous entries.
Architecture
To read about Rover's architecture, and to see a guide on how to add new commands, please see our Architecture document.
Code of conduct
The project has a Code of Conduct that all contributors are expected to follow. This code describes the minimum behavior expectations for all contributors.
As a contributor, how you choose to act and interact towards your fellow contributors, as well as to the community, will reflect back not only on yourself but on the project as a whole. The Code of Conduct is designed and intended, above all else, to help establish a culture within the project that allows anyone and everyone who wants to contribute to feel safe doing so.
Should any individual act in any way that is considered in violation of the Code of Conduct, corrective actions will be taken. It is possible, however, for any individual to act in such a manner that is not in violation of the strict letter of the Code of Conduct guidelines while still going completely against the spirit of what that Code is intended to accomplish.
Open, diverse, and inclusive communities live and die on the basis of trust. Contributors can disagree with one another so long as they trust that those disagreements are in good faith and everyone is working towards a common goal.
Bad actors
All contributors tacitly agree to abide by both the letter and spirit of the Code of Conduct. Failure, or unwillingness, to do so will result in contributions being respectfully declined.
A bad actor is someone who repeatedly violates the spirit of the Code of Conduct through consistent failure to self-regulate the way in which they interact with other contributors in the project. In doing so, bad actors alienate other contributors, discourage collaboration, and generally reflect poorly on the project as a whole.
Being a bad actor may be intentional or unintentional. Typically, unintentional bad behavior can be easily corrected by being quick to apologize and correct course even if you are not entirely convinced you need to. Giving other contributors the benefit of the doubt and having a sincere willingness to admit that you might be wrong is critical for any successful open collaboration.
Don't be a bad actor.