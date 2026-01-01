Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
OverviewInstallConfigureProxy ConfigurationCI/CDConventionsPrivacy and Data CollectionContributingError Codes
Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

The Rover CLI

Streamline graph management with the Rover command line interface

Rover is the command-line interface for managing and maintaining graphs with Apollo GraphOS.

shell
Example commands
1# Publish a subgraph schema to GraphOS
2$ rover subgraph publish my-graph@my-variant --name my-subgraph --schema ./schema.graphql
3
4# Run your supergraph router locally and add multiple subgraphs
5$ rover dev
6
7# Fetch a GraphQL server's schema via introspection
8$ rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000/graphql
9
10# Compose a federated supergraph schema from multiple subgraphs
11$ rover supergraph compose --config ./supergraph.yaml

Get started with Rover

Feedback

If you have feedback on Rover or you experience issues using a command, please open an issue and let us know!

Here are some topics we're particularly interested in hearing about:

  • How discoverable are Rover features?

  • How intuitive does the Rover command structure feel?

  • How helpful are Rover error messages and logs?

  • What commands or features would you like to see in Rover?
Feedback