Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
OverviewInstallConfigureProxy ConfigurationCI/CDConventionsPrivacy and Data CollectionContributingError Codes
Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Privacy and Data Collection

Rover doesn't collect any personally identifiable information such as API keys, graph names, or file paths.

By default, Rover collects some anonymous usage data to help us improve the tool. To opt out of data collection, set the APOLLO_TELEMETRY_DISABLED environment variable to true in each environment where you use Rover.

Collected data

Unless you opt out, Rover reports the following data each time you run a command:

  • The command that was run (excluding any identifiable arguments such as file-system paths or profile names)

  • The version of rover that was executed

  • A unique, anonymized machine identifier, which is the same for every command run on the same machine

  • A unique, anonymized session identifier, which is different for every command

  • The SHA-256 hash of the directory that rover was executed from

  • The operating system rover was executed on

  • The CPU architecture rover was executed on

  • The CI system rover was executed on, if any

For more information on the data Apollo collects, see our privacy policy.