EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Migrating to Rover
Migrate to the Rover CLI from the Apollo CLI
The Apollo CLI is Apollo's previous CLI tool for managing graphs with GraphOS.
This guide helps you migrate to Rover from the Apollo CLI by highlighting key differences between the tools and providing examples that use Rover to perform common Apollo CLI workflows.
Prerequisites
We recommend reading Rover conventions first, because this guide builds off of it.
It's also helpful to install and configure Rover before reading through this guide.
Configuring
Rover's approach to configuration is much more explicit and less abstracted than the Apollo CLI. Most configuration options in Rover are specified as flags on a particular command, rather than in a config file.
The only config files that Rover uses are hidden config files created by the
config auth command, along with a YAML file that's specifically for the
supergraph compose command.
Authenticating with Studio
The Apollo CLI authenticates with GraphOS Studio by reading an environment variable to determine the API key to use. With Rover, the recommended way to set API keys is with the
config auth command. This command is interactive, however, so you can still use an environment variable in your CI/CD environment.
If you aren't sure where your API key is being read from or you're experiencing issues with your key, you can use the
config whoami command to debug.
Replacing
apollo.config.js
The Apollo CLI reads an
apollo.config.js file to load certain configuration options. The following table lists the most common fields in
apollo.config.js and how they translate to options in Rover (also see an example):
|apollo.config.js Field
|Rover Option
GRAPH_REF positional argument. This is the first positional argument in any command that uses the Apollo graph registry.
--schema flag.Note: This flag doesn't support multiple files.
URL positional argument. This is the first positional argument to
introspect commands.
--header/
-H flag in
introspect commandsNote: Use this flag multiple times to specify multiple headers.
Using a Proxy Server
With the
apollo CLI, you had to configure
global-agent in order to route your traffic through an HTTP proxy:
1GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY=http://proxy-hostname:proxy-port \
2 npx -n '-r global-agent/bootstrap' \
3 apollo client:download-schema …
With Rover, you can set the
HTTP_PROXY and/or the
HTTPS_PROXY environment variable and all of Rover's traffic will be routed through the specified proxy:
1HTTP_PROXY=http://proxy-hostname:proxy-port rover graph fetch mygraph
Find more about proxy server usage with Rover here
Introspection
In the Apollo CLI, introspection of running services happens behind the scenes when you pass an
--endpoint option to commands like
service:push,
service:check, and
service:download. In Rover, you instead run the
graph introspect command and pipe its result to the similar
graph/subgraph push and
graph/subgraph check commands.
This separation of steps makes Rover's use of introspection more flexible and transparent. In addition, separating introspection into its own step makes it more debuggable if you run into errors.
If your goal is to download a schema from a running endpoint, you can output the result of
graph introspect directly to a file. Find more about how stdin/stdout works with Rover here.
If you need introspection JSON (
{ "__schema": ... }) instead of SDL—for example, to replace
apollo service:download or
apollo schema:download—use
--format json with
graph introspect. See
graph introspect for details.
Monolithic vs. federated graphs
The Apollo CLI's API uses the
apollo service:* command set for working with both monolithic and federated graphs. Rover treats graphs and federated graphs separately.
When working with federated graphs in Rover, you typically use the
subgraph command set, because most operations on a federated graph interact with one of its subgraphs (e.g., checking changes to a single subgraph). Rover also provides a
supergraph command set, which is used for composing and working with supergraph schemas.
For more information on the differences between
graphs,
subgraphs, and
supergraphs, see Conventions.
Globs
The Apollo CLI uses globs extensively to support using multiple local files, and even automatic discovery of files in a directory tree. While this was helpful in certain cases, the globbing strategy in the Apollo CLI caused many issues. Rover intentionally leaves globs off of file specifiers for initial release.
As a workaround, you might be able to use
cat to combine multiple files and pass them to Rover with stdin. See this example.
Machine-readable output
In the Apollo CLI, many commands support alternate output formatting options, such as
--json and
--markdown. Currently, Rover only supports
--format json, and leaves markdown formatting up to the consumer. For more information on JSON output in Rover, see these docs.
An example script for converting output from
rover {sub}graph check my-graph --format json can be found in this gist.
Examples
rover config auth command has been run to authenticate Rover.
Fetching a graph's schema from Apollo's graph registry
1## Apollo CLI ##
2# automatically outputs to schema.graphql
3apollo client:download-schema --graph my-graph --variant prod
4
5## Rover ##
6# automatically outputs to stdout. Can redirect to schema.graphql with the `--output <OUTPUT_FILE>` argument
7rover graph fetch my-graph@prod --output schema.graphql
Fetching a graph's schema from introspection
1## Apollo CLI ##
2# outputs introspection JSON
3apollo service:download --endpoint http://localhost:4000
4
5## Rover ##
6# use --format json for introspection JSON; default output is SDL
7rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 --format json | jq '.data.introspection_response' > schema.json
Publishing a monolithic schema to the Apollo graph registry
1## Apollo CLI ##
2apollo service:push --graph my-graph --variant prod --endpoint http://localhost:4000
3
4## Rover ##
5rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 | rover graph publish my-graph@prod --schema -
Checking monolithic graph changes
1## Apollo CLI ##
2apollo service:check --graph my-graph --variant prod --localSchemaFile ./schema.graphql
3
4## Rover ##
5rover graph check my-graph@prod --schema ./schema.graphql
Publishing a federated subgraph
1## Apollo CLI ##
2apollo service:push \
3 --graph my-graph \
4 --variant prod \
5 --serviceName users \
6 --localSchemaFile ./users.graphql
7
8## Rover ##
9rover subgraph publish my-graph@prod \
10 --schema ./users.graphql \
11 --name users
Checking a subgraph's changes
1## Apollo CLI ##
2apollo service:check \
3 --graph my-graph \
4 --variant prod \
5 --serviceName users \
6 --localSchemaFile ./users.graphql
7
8## Rover ##
9rover subgraph check my-graph@prod \
10 --schema ./users.graphql \
11 --name users
Checking a graph's changes (with a config file)
The config file in the Apollo CLI was meant to act as a substitute for the flags in the command usage itself, but often this left the details of what commands were being run too abstract and difficult to follow. Rover's more verbose usage aims to be more plain and explicit.
1// apollo.config.js
2module.exports = {
3 // this is the GRAPH_REF positional arg in Rover
4 name: 'my-graph@prod',
5 endpoint: {
6 url: 'http://localhost:4001',
7 headers: {
8 // passed with the --header flag in Rover
9 authorization: 'Bearer wxyz',
10 },
11 },
12};
1## Apollo CLI ##
2apollo service:check
3
4## Rover ##
5# (no config file needed)
6rover graph introspect http://localhost:4001 --header "authorization: Bearer wxyz" \
7| rover graph check my-graph@prod --schema -
Pushing Subgraph Changes (with a config file)
1// apollo.config.js
2module.exports = {
3 service: {
4 // this is the GRAPH_REF positional arg in Rover
5 name: 'my-graph@prod',
6 // multiple schema files that can be concatenated
7 localSchemaFile: './*.graphql'
8 }
9};
1## Apollo CLI ##
2apollo service:push --serviceName users
3
4## Rover ##
5# (no config file needed)
6# globs don't work natively with Rover, so you can use a command like `awk 1`
7# to combine multiple files on *nix machines
8awk 1 *.graphql | rover subgraph publish my-graph@prod --name users --schema -
Validate client operations against a schema
1## Apollo CLI ##
2apollo client:check --variant=staging
3
4## Rover ##
5rover client check my-graph@staging \
6 --include "src/**/*.graphql"
Extract embedded GraphQL from source files
1## Apollo CLI ##
2apollo client:extract --variant=staging --outputFile operations.json
3
4## Rover ##
5rover client extract --out-dir graphql