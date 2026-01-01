Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
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Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Rover template Commands

Generate subgraph boilerplate code

A supergraph (also called a federated graph) is a graph composed of multiple subgraphs:

Rover template commands help you create new subgraphs from templated projects in various federation-compatible implementations.

This feature helps you quickly start up a new GraphQL project or explore various subgraph implementations. If you want to contribute a new template, open an issue here!

Create a new subgraph

Run rover template use <PATH> to generate the boilerplate for a new subgraph. You can either use the guided wizard experience to select a template, or specify a template with the --template flag.

Using the wizard

Run rover template use <PATH> to start a wizard that helps you create a new subgraph project. The wizard walks you through a series of questions to help you choose a template.

Bash
1rover template use my-new-subgraph

By default, the wizard prompts you for which programming language to use for your project. You can optionally provide a --language option to skip this prompt.

Run rover template use --help to see a list of available languages.

shell
1rover template use my-new-python-subgraph --language python

Skipping the wizard

If you know exactly which template you want to use, you can specify the --template option to skip the wizard:

shell
1rover template use my-new-javascript-subgraph --template subgraph-javascript-apollo-server

Use rover template list to see a list of available templates.

Listing available templates

The rover template list command lists each available template with its corresponding ID (which you can provide to the --template option of rover template use). It also displays each template's name, language, and Repo URL. To learn more about a specific template, go to its repo URL and see its README.md file.

This command accepts the same --language option as rover template use to filter the list of templates.

For a machine-readable output, use the --json flag.

Templates are currently available for the following libraries and languages:

LanguageNameIDTemplate Repository
C#Hot Chocolate (Annotations)subgraph-csharp-hot-chocolateView repository
GoGo (gqlgen)subgraph-go-gqlgenView repository
JavaSpring GraphQLsubgraph-java-spring-graphqlView repository
JavaScriptApollo Server (JS)subgraph-javascript-apollo-serverView repository
KotlinGraphQL Kotlinsubgraph-graphql-kotlinView repository
PythonStrawberry with FastAPIsubgraph-python-strawberry-fastapiView repository
PythonAriadne with FastAPIsubgraph-python-ariadne-fastapiView repository
Rustasync-graphql with Axumsubgraph-rust-async-graphqlView repository
TypeScriptApollo Server (TS)subgraph-typescript-apollo-serverView repository