Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
OverviewInstallConfigureProxy ConfigurationCI/CDConventionsPrivacy and Data CollectionContributingError Codes
Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

The Rover explain Command

Understand Rover error codes

Usually when a Rover command results in an error, the command's output includes an error code:

sh
1rover supergraph compose --config supergraph.yaml
2
3Composing supergraph with Federation v2.0.5.
4error[E029]: Encountered 1 build error while trying to build a supergraph.

The command above resulted in an error with code E029.

You can use the rover explain command to output the description for a particular error code:

Text
1rover explain E029

Descriptions for all Rover error codes are also available in this article.