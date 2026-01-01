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The Rover persisted-queries Command
Publish persisted query manifests to your persisted queries list
With GraphOS Enterprise, you can enhance a graph's security by maintaining a persisted query list (PQL) for your graph's self-hosted router. The GraphOS Router checks incoming requests against the PQL, and can be configured to reject operations that aren't registered in the list.
Registering operations to a PQL has two steps:
Generating persisted queries manifests (PQMs) using client-specific tooling
Publishing PQMs to the PQL using Rover
This article details the latter. For more information on PQM generation and other implementation steps, see the GraphOS persisted queries documentation.
Publishing a PQM
persisted-queries publish
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
You can use Rover to publish a PQM for any client to any existing PQL.
Run the
persisted-queries publish command, like so:
1rover persisted-queries publish my-graph@my-variant \
2 --manifest ./persisted-query-manifest.json
The
my-graph@my-variantargument is the
graph refof any variant the PQL is linked to.
Graph refs have the format
graph-id@variant-name.
Use the
--manifestoption to provide the path to the manifest you want to publish.
Instead of
my-graph@my-variant, you can combine the
--graph-id and
--list-id options to specify the PQL you want to publish to:
1rover persisted-queries publish \
2 --graph-id my_graph --list-id dc4b4040-30fc-4bd1-94a3-5fc1c722acc9 \
3 --manifest ./persisted-query-manifest.json
Use
--graph-idto provide the graph's ID
Use
--list-idto provide the PQL's UUID
The
persisted-queries publish command does the following:
Publishes all operations in the provided manifest file to the PQL linked to the specified variant, or to the specified PQL.
Publishing a manifest to a PQL is additive. Any existing entries in the PQL remain.
You can use the
--for-client-name CLIENT-NAMEoption to associate all operations in the manifest with a given client name, or you can specify
clientNameon each operation in the JSON file.
If you publish an operation with the same
idand
clientNamebut different details from an existing entry in the PQL, the entire publish command fails with an error.
Updates any other variants that the PQL is applied to so that routers associated with those variants can fetch their updated PQL.
As with generating manifests, it's best to execute this command in your CI/CD pipeline to publish new operations as part of your app release process. This command requires your API key to have the Graph Admin or Persisted Query Publisher role; the latter is a role specifically designed to work with this command without exposing unnecessary information about your graph to users of the API key.
Relay support
The
rover persisted-queries command supports publishing persisted queries generated by the Relay compiler.
Configure the Relay compiler to output a JSON operation manifest to a specified location according to their documentation.
Use the
persisted-queries publishcommand to publish the manifest to Apollo GraphOS. The command usage is the same as when publishing Apollo-generated manifests, but you must include the
--manifest-format relayargument:
1rover persisted-queries publish my-graph@my-variant \
2 --manifest ./persisted-queries.json \
3 --manifest-format relay