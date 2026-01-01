Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
OverviewInstallConfigureProxy ConfigurationCI/CDConventionsPrivacy and Data CollectionContributingError Codes
Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Rover cloud commands

Manage cloud resources

Rover enables you to manage cloud resources with the rover cloud set of commands. The commands allow you to manage cloud router configurations for a given graph ref.

Cloud Router Config

cloud config fetch

The cloud config fetch attempts to fetch the current cloud router config for a given graph ref:

Text
1$ rover cloud config fetch <GRAPH_REF>

Using an invalid graph ref will result in an error similar to the below:

Text
1$ rover cloud config fetch invalid@graph-ref
2
3error[E010]: Could not find graph with name "invalid@graph-ref"

cloud config update

The cloud config update attempts to update a cloud router config for a given graph ref:

Text
1$ rover cloud config update --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF>
2
3Successfully updated cloud router config!

This command will error if the cloud router config is invalid, similarly to cloud config validate.

cloud config validate

The cloud config validate attempts to validate a cloud router config for a given graph ref:

Text
1$ rover cloud config validate --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF>
2
3No errors!

An invalid config will have the associated errors shown. For example, passing an invalid key/value pair invalid: true, as a header produces the following:

Text
1$ rover cloud config validate --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF>
2
3error: Invalid router config: Router configuration failed to validate: router_config(/headers): Additional properties are not allowed ('invalid' was unexpected)