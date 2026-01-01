Rover README Commands

These Rover commands enable you to publish and fetch the README associated with a particular graph variant.

READMEs are Markdown-based and support Apollo-specific shortcodes, which are documented here.

Fetching a README from GraphOS

readme fetch

This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.

You can use Rover to fetch the README of any Studio graph variant you have access to.

Run the readme fetch command, like so:

Bash copy 1 rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant

The argument my-graph@my-variant is the graph ref , which you can read about here.

Output format

By default, the README is output to stdout . You can also save the output to a .md file like so:

Bash copy 1 # Creates README.md or overwrites if it already exists 2 rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --output README.md

You can also request the output as JSON with the --format json option:

Bash copy 1 rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --format json

For more on passing values via stdout , see Conventions.

Publishing a README to GraphOS

readme publish

This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.

You can use Rover to publish a README to one of your GraphOS graphs.

Use the readme publish command, like so:

Bash copy 1 rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file ./README.md

The argument my-graph@my-variant is the graph ref , which you can read about here.

You can also pipe in the README's contents via stdin by providing - as the value of the --file option, like so:

Bash copy 1 echo "sample readme contents" | rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file -