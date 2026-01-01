Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
OverviewInstallConfigureProxy ConfigurationCI/CDConventionsPrivacy and Data CollectionContributingError Codes
Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Rover README Commands

Publish and retrieve your graph variant's README

These Rover commands enable you to publish and fetch the README associated with a particular graph variant.

READMEs are Markdown-based and support Apollo-specific shortcodes, which are documented here.

Fetching a README from GraphOS

readme fetch

This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.

You can use Rover to fetch the README of any Studio graph variant you have access to.

Run the readme fetch command, like so:

Bash
1rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant

The argument my-graph@my-variant is the graph ref, which you can read about here.

Output format

By default, the README is output to stdout. You can also save the output to a .md file like so:

Bash
1# Creates README.md or overwrites if it already exists
2rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --output README.md

You can also request the output as JSON with the --format json option:

Bash
1rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --format json

For more on passing values via stdout, see Conventions.

Publishing a README to GraphOS

readme publish

This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.

You can use Rover to publish a README to one of your GraphOS graphs.

Use the readme publish command, like so:

Bash
1rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file ./README.md

The argument my-graph@my-variant is the graph ref, which you can read about here.

You can also pipe in the README's contents via stdin by providing - as the value of the --file option, like so:

Bash
1echo "sample readme contents" | rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file -

For more on accepting input via stdin, see Conventions.