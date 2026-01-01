EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Rover README Commands
Publish and retrieve your graph variant's README
These Rover commands enable you to publish and fetch the README associated with a particular graph variant.
READMEs are Markdown-based and support Apollo-specific shortcodes, which are documented here.
Fetching a README from GraphOS
readme fetch
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
You can use Rover to fetch the README of any Studio graph variant you have access to.
Run the
readme fetch command, like so:
1rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant
The argument
my-graph@my-variant is the
graph ref, which you can read about here.
Output format
By default, the README is output to
stdout. You can also save the output to a
.md file like so:
1# Creates README.md or overwrites if it already exists
2rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --output README.md
You can also request the output as JSON with the
--format json option:
1rover readme fetch my-graph@my-variant --format json
For more on passing values via
stdout, see Conventions.
Publishing a README to GraphOS
readme publish
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
You can use Rover to publish a README to one of your GraphOS graphs.
Use the
readme publish command, like so:
1rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file ./README.md
The argument
my-graph@my-variant is the
graph ref, which you can read about here.
You can also pipe in the README's contents via
stdin by providing
- as the value of the
--file option, like so:
1echo "sample readme contents" | rover readme publish my-graph@my-variant --file -
For more on accepting input via
stdin, see Conventions.