Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
OverviewInstallConfigureProxy ConfigurationCI/CDConventionsPrivacy and Data CollectionContributingError Codes
Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Rover install Command

Install Rover or official plugins

The rover install command enables you to:

  • Reinstall or upgrade the Rover binary

  • Install officially supported plugins that Rover uses for composition and local development

Install Rover

When you run rover install without the --plugin option, it reinstalls or upgrades the Rover binary. The curl (Linux and macOS) and PowerShell (Windows) install scripts use the same behavior.

Bash
1rover install

If Rover is already installed at the same location, Rover prompts you to confirm overwriting. To overwrite without prompting (for example, when using this command in a CI environment), use --force:

Bash
1rover install --force

To install Rover for the first time, use the official installation methods.

Install plugins

Use rover install --plugin <name>@<version> to download and install an officially supported plugin. Plugins are installed alongside the Rover binary and are used by commands such as rover dev and supergraph composition.

Supported plugins

PluginDescriptionVersion formatExample
supergraphFederation supergraph composition binarylatest-0, latest-2, or exact =X.Y.Zsupergraph@latest-0, supergraph@latest-2, supergraph@=2.8.0
routerApollo Router (1.x and 2.x)latest, 1, 2, or exact =X.Y.Z (1.x)router@latest, router@1, router@2, router@=1.0.0
apollo-mcp-serverApollo MCP Serverlatest or exact vX.Y.Z / =X.Y.Zapollo-mcp-server@latest, apollo-mcp-server@v1.0.0

Examples

Install the latest supergraph plugin for Federation 2:

Bash
1rover install --plugin supergraph@latest-2

Install the latest Router 2.x:

Bash
1rover install --plugin router@2

Install a pinned version of the Router (1.x):

Bash
1rover install --plugin router@=1.0.0

Install the Apollo MCP Server (used with rover dev for MCP):

Bash
1rover install --plugin apollo-mcp-server@latest

Accept the ELv2 license

Some plugins require accepting the ELv2 license. Rover prompts you to accept the license before continuing.

To accept the license without prompting, use the --elv2-license accept flag. This is useful when using this command in a CI environment.

Bash
1rover install --plugin supergraph@latest-2 --elv2-license accept

You can also set the environment variable APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE=accept to accept the license automatically.

Bash
1export APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE=accept
2rover install --plugin router@latest

Options

OptionDescription
-f, --forceOverwrite any existing binary or plugin without prompting for confirmation.
--plugin <PLUGIN>Download and install an officially supported plugin.
--elv2-license <ELV2_LICENSE_ACCEPTED>Accept the ELv2 license without prompting. Expected value: accept. Can also be set using the APOLLO_ELV2_LICENSE environment variable.

Other common Rover options (e.g. --log, --format, --client-timeout) also apply. Run rover install --help for the full list.