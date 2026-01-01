Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
OverviewInstallConfigureProxy ConfigurationCI/CDConventionsPrivacy and Data CollectionContributingError Codes
Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Using Rover with a Proxy Server

Configure Rover for HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy servers

If you have an HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy server on your network between a host running Rover and Apollo's endpoints, you must set the HTTP_PROXY environment variable to the hostname or IP address of the proxy server. If you're using a secure proxy server, you instead set HTTPS_PROXY.

HTTP(S)_PROXY is a standard environment variable. Like any environment variable, the specific steps you use to set it depends on your operating system.

Example

On the same line:

shell
1HTTPS_PROXY=socks5://127.0.0.1:1086 \
2    rover graph check my-company@prod --profile work

or

shell
1export HTTPS_PROXY=socks5://127.0.0.1:1086
2rover graph check my-company@prod --profile work

Bypassing the proxy

If you have the HTTP(S)_PROXY environment variable set in your environment but you want Rover to bypass the proxy, set the NO_PROXY environment variable to true.