Rover schema commands

schema describe

Overview

The rover schema describe command provides structured descriptions of a GraphQL schema. Read from a local SDL file or pipe from stdin. Start with a full schema overview, then zoom into individual types, fields, directives, and arguments using a schema coordinate.

Usage

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe [FILE] [OPTIONS]

Pass - as FILE or omit it entirely to read from stdin.

Coordinate ( --coord ) What you get (none) Schema overview Type Type description Type.field Field description and return type Type.field(arg:) Field argument detail @directive Directive definition detail @directive(arg:) Directive argument detail

Options

Option Description -c, --coord <SCHEMA_COORDINATE> Schema coordinate to inspect (e.g. Post , User.posts , @auth ) -d, --depth <N> Expand referenced types N levels deep (default: 0) --include-deprecated Show deprecated fields and values -v, --view <VIEW> Output view: description (default) or sdl

Examples

Schema overview

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql

Text copy 1 SCHEMA schema.graphql 2 3 30 types 4 86 fields 5 3 deprecated fields 6 7 Operations 8 +----------+---+-------------------+ 9 | Type | # | Fields | 10 +==================================+ 11 | Query | 5 | user | 12 | | | post | 13 | | | categories | 14 | | | search | 15 | | | viewer | 16 |----------+---+-------------------| 17 | Mutation | 3 | createPost | 18 | | | updatePreferences | 19 | | | deleteComment | 20 +----------+---+-------------------+ 21 22 Types 23 +------------+----+--------------------------+ 24 | Kind | # | Names | 25 +============================================+ 26 | objects | 16 | Category | 27 | | | Comment | 28 | | | CommentConnection | 29 | | | CommentEdge | 30 | | | CreatePostPayload | 31 | | | DeleteCommentPayload | 32 | | | PageInfo | 33 | | | Post | 34 | | | PostConnection | 35 | | | PostEdge | 36 | | | Preferences | 37 | | | SearchResults | 38 | | | Tag | 39 | | | UpdatePreferencesPayload | 40 | | | User | 41 | | | Viewer | 42 |------------+----+--------------------------| 43 | inputs | 2 | CreatePostInput | 44 | | | UpdatePreferencesInput | 45 |------------+----+--------------------------| 46 | enums | 4 | DigestFrequency | 47 | | | Role | 48 | | | SearchType | 49 | | | SortOrder | 50 |------------+----+--------------------------| 51 | interfaces | 3 | Node | 52 | | | Profile | 53 | | | Timestamped | 54 |------------+----+--------------------------| 55 | unions | 1 | ContentItem | 56 |------------+----+--------------------------| 57 | scalars | 2 | DateTime | 58 | | | URL | 59 +------------+----+--------------------------+

JSON output ( --format json ) JSON copy 1 { 2 "Overview" : { 3 "schema_source" : "schema.graphql" , 4 "total_types" : 30 , 5 "total_fields" : 86 , 6 "total_deprecated" : 3 , 7 "query_fields" : [ 8 { "name" : "user" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "User" } }, 9 { "name" : "post" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "Post" } }, 10 { "name" : "categories" , "return_type" : { "NonNullList" : { "NonNullNamed" : "Category" } } }, 11 { "name" : "search" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "SearchResults" } }, 12 { "name" : "viewer" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "Viewer" } } 13 ], 14 "mutation_fields" : [ 15 { "name" : "createPost" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "CreatePostPayload" } }, 16 { "name" : "updatePreferences" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "UpdatePreferencesPayload" } }, 17 { "name" : "deleteComment" , "return_type" : { "Named" : "DeleteCommentPayload" } } 18 ], 19 "objects" : [ "Category" , "Comment" , "CommentConnection" , "CommentEdge" , "CreatePostPayload" , "DeleteCommentPayload" , "PageInfo" , "Post" , "PostConnection" , "PostEdge" , "Preferences" , "SearchResults" , "Tag" , "UpdatePreferencesPayload" , "User" , "Viewer" ], 20 "inputs" : [ "CreatePostInput" , "UpdatePreferencesInput" ], 21 "enums" : [ "DigestFrequency" , "Role" , "SearchType" , "SortOrder" ], 22 "interfaces" : [ "Node" , "Profile" , "Timestamped" ], 23 "unions" : [ "ContentItem" ], 24 "scalars" : [ "DateTime" , "URL" ] 25 }, 26 "success" : true 27 }

Type description

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User

Text copy 1 TYPE User (object) 2 3 A registered user 4 5 implements Node, Profile 6 7 8 fields 8 1 deprecated fields 9 10 Fields 11 +-----------+----------------+-----------------------------+ 12 | Field | Type | Description | 13 +==========================================================+ 14 | id | ID | | 15 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 16 | name | String | | 17 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 18 | email | String | The user's email address | 19 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 20 | posts | PostConnection | Posts authored by this user | 21 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 22 | bio | String | | 23 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 24 | avatarUrl | String | | 25 |-----------+----------------+-----------------------------| 26 | createdAt | String | | 27 +-----------+----------------+-----------------------------+ 28 29 Available via: Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> CreatePostPayload.post -> Post.author

JSON output ( --format json ) JSON copy 1 { 2 "Type" : { 3 "type" : "object" , 4 "name" : "User" , 5 "description" : "A registered user" , 6 "implements" : [ "Node" , "Profile" ], 7 "fields" : [ 8 { "name" : "id" , "return_type" : "ID" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 9 { "name" : "name" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 10 { "name" : "email" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : "The user's email address" , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 11 { "name" : "posts" , "return_type" : "PostConnection" , "description" : "Posts authored by this user" , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 2 }, 12 { "name" : "bio" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 13 { "name" : "avatarUrl" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 14 { "name" : "createdAt" , "return_type" : "String" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 } 15 ], 16 "field_count" : 8 , 17 "deprecated_count" : 1 , 18 "expanded_types" : [], 19 "via" : [ 20 { "segments" : [{ "type_name" : "Query" , "field_name" : "user" }] }, 21 { "segments" : [{ "type_name" : "Mutation" , "field_name" : "createPost" }, { "type_name" : "CreatePostPayload" , "field_name" : "post" }, { "type_name" : "Post" , "field_name" : "author" }] } 22 ] 23 }, 24 "success" : true 25 }

Field description

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User.posts

Text copy 1 FIELD User.posts: PostConnection 2 3 Posts authored by this user 4 5 2 args 6 Args 7 +--------+------+-------------------------------------------------+ 8 | Arg | Type | Notes | 9 +=================================================================+ 10 | limit | Int | Maximum number of posts to return (default: 20) | 11 |--------+------+-------------------------------------------------| 12 | offset | Int | | 13 +--------+------+-------------------------------------------------+ 14 15 Available via: Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> CreatePostPayload.post -> Post.author 16 17 Return type: PostConnection (object) 18 +----------+----------+ 19 | Field | Type | 20 +=====================+ 21 | edges | PostEdge | 22 |----------+----------| 23 | pageInfo | PageInfo | 24 +----------+----------+

JSON output ( --format json ) JSON copy 1 { 2 "Field" : { 3 "type_name" : "User" , 4 "field_name" : "posts" , 5 "return_type" : { "Named" : "PostConnection" }, 6 "description" : "Posts authored by this user" , 7 "arg_count" : 2 , 8 "args" : [ 9 { "name" : "limit" , "arg_type" : "Int" , "description" : "Maximum number of posts to return" , "default_value" : "20" }, 10 { "name" : "offset" , "arg_type" : "Int" , "description" : null , "default_value" : null } 11 ], 12 "via" : [ 13 { "segments" : [{ "type_name" : "Query" , "field_name" : "user" }] }, 14 { "segments" : [{ "type_name" : "Mutation" , "field_name" : "createPost" }, { "type_name" : "CreatePostPayload" , "field_name" : "post" }, { "type_name" : "Post" , "field_name" : "author" }] } 15 ], 16 "input_expansions" : [], 17 "return_expansion" : { 18 "kind" : "object" , 19 "name" : "PostConnection" , 20 "fields" : [ 21 { "name" : "edges" , "return_type" : "PostEdge" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 }, 22 { "name" : "pageInfo" , "return_type" : "PageInfo" , "description" : null , "is_deprecated" : false , "deprecation_reason" : null , "arg_count" : 0 } 23 ], 24 "implements" : [], 25 "implementors" : [] 26 }, 27 "is_deprecated" : false , 28 "deprecation_reason" : null 29 }, 30 "success" : true 31 }

Field argument detail

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord "User.posts(limit:)"

Text copy 1 FIELD ARG User.posts(limit:): Int 2 3 Maximum number of posts to return 4 5 Default: 20

JSON output ( --format json ) JSON copy 1 { 2 "FieldArg" : { 3 "type_name" : "User" , 4 "field_name" : "posts" , 5 "arg_name" : "limit" , 6 "arg_type" : { "Named" : "Int" }, 7 "description" : "Maximum number of posts to return" , 8 "default_value" : "20" 9 }, 10 "success" : true 11 }

Directive description

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord "@auth"

Text copy 1 DIRECTIVE @auth 2 3 Marks a field or object as requiring a minimum role 4 5 Locations: FIELD_DEFINITION, OBJECT 6 7 Args 8 +----------+------+----------------------------------------------------------------+ 9 | Arg | Type | Notes | 10 +==================================================================================+ 11 | requires | Role | The minimum role required to access this field (default: USER) | 12 +----------+------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

JSON output ( --format json ) JSON copy 1 { 2 "Directive" : { 3 "name" : "auth" , 4 "description" : "Marks a field or object as requiring a minimum role" , 5 "args" : [ 6 { 7 "name" : "requires" , 8 "arg_type" : "Role" , 9 "description" : "The minimum role required to access this field" , 10 "default_value" : "USER" 11 } 12 ], 13 "locations" : [ "FIELD_DEFINITION" , "OBJECT" ], 14 "repeatable" : false 15 }, 16 "success" : true 17 }

Directive argument detail

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord "@auth(requires:)"

Text copy 1 DIRECTIVE ARG @auth(requires:): Role 2 3 The minimum role required to access this field 4 5 Default: USER

JSON output ( --format json ) JSON copy 1 { 2 "DirectiveArg" : { 3 "directive_name" : "auth" , 4 "arg_name" : "requires" , 5 "arg_type" : "Role" , 6 "description" : "The minimum role required to access this field" , 7 "default_value" : "USER" 8 }, 9 "success" : true 10 }

SDL view

Bash copy 1 rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User --view sdl

Returns the raw SDL for the requested type or directive definition.

Read from stdin

Bash copy 1 cat schema.graphql | rover schema describe --coord Post 2 rover schema describe - --coord Post

schema search

Overview

The rover schema search command searches a GraphQL schema for types and fields by keyword and can read from a local SDL file or pipe from stdin. Rover ranks results by match strength — exact name matches first, then stem matches, then fuzzy matches, then description-only matches — up to a configurable limit.

Usage

Bash copy 1 rover schema search [FILE] [TERMS...] [OPTIONS]

Pass the SDL file as FILE followed by one or more search terms. Pass - as FILE to read from stdin .

Query syntax

Single terms. A single keyword searches all name tokens and SDL descriptions:

email — matches User.email , EmailPreferences , sendEmail

post — matches Post , createPost , PostConnection , post_id

AND logic. Space-separate multiple terms to require all of them to match:

"create post" — matches CreatePostInput and Mutation.createPost , but not Post alone (missing create )

"user email" — only returns results where both user and email match the same coordinate

OR clauses. Comma-separate independent queries to return results matching any clause:

"email, creating" — returns everything matching email plus everything matching creating

"create post, delete comment" — each clause can itself be multi-term

Name tokenization. Rover splits names on camelCase and snake_case boundaries before matching, so a term can match any token in the name. Matching is case-insensitive:

post matches createPost (token post ), PostConnection (token Post ), and post_id (token post )

create matches CreatePostInput , Mutation.createPost , and createPost

Match tiers. Results are ranked strongest-first within each clause:

Tier Example query Matches Why Exact email User.email email is a name token Stem creating CreatePostInput , Mutation.createPost creating and create share the stem creat Fuzzy emial User.email one transposition from email (terms ≥ 4 chars only) Description membership Role membership appears in the SDL description of Role , not in its name

Options

Option Description -n, --limit <N> Maximum number of results to return (default: 10 ) --include-deprecated Include deprecated fields and enum values in results

Examples

All examples on this page use the following schema:

schema. graphql GraphQL copy 1 """Root query type""" 2 type Query { 3 """Get a user by ID""" 4 user ( id : ID ! ): User 5 """Get a post by ID""" 6 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 7 } 8 9 type Mutation { 10 """Create a new post""" 11 createPost ( input : CreatePostInput ! ): Post 12 } 13 14 """A registered user""" 15 type User implements Node { 16 id : ID ! 17 """The user's email address""" 18 email : String ! 19 displayName : String ! 20 """Posts authored by this user""" 21 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 22 legacyId : String @deprecated ( reason : "Use id instead" ) 23 } 24 25 """A content post""" 26 type Post implements Node { 27 id : ID ! 28 title : String ! 29 """The author of this post""" 30 author : User ! 31 body : String ! 32 } 33 34 """An entity with a stable ID""" 35 interface Node { 36 id : ID ! 37 } 38 39 """Membership tier governing access""" 40 enum Role { 41 ADMIN 42 USER 43 GUEST @deprecated ( reason : "Use USER instead" ) 44 } 45 46 input CreatePostInput { 47 """The post title""" 48 title : String ! 49 body : String ! 50 }

Basic search

Bash copy 1 rover schema search schema.graphql email

Text copy 1 1 result for "email" 2 3 User.email — The user's email address 4 field · via Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> Post.author

JSON output ( --format json ) JSON copy 1 { 2 "json_version" : "1" , 3 "data" : { 4 "query" : "email" , 5 "results" : [ 6 { 7 "coordinate" : "User.email" , 8 "kind" : "field" , 9 "description" : "The user's email address" , 10 "via" : [ 11 { 12 "segments" : [ 13 { "type_name" : "Query" , "field_name" : "user" } 14 ] 15 }, 16 { 17 "segments" : [ 18 { "type_name" : "Mutation" , "field_name" : "createPost" }, 19 { "type_name" : "Post" , "field_name" : "author" } 20 ] 21 } 22 ] 23 } 24 ], 25 "success" : true 26 }, 27 "error" : null 28 }

Multi-term AND search

All terms must match.

Bash copy 1 rover schema search schema.graphql "create post"

Text copy 1 2 results for "create post" 2 3 CreatePostInput 4 type 5 6 Mutation.createPost — Create a new post 7 field

OR clauses (comma-separated)

Separate independent queries with commas. A result is included if any clause matches.

Bash copy 1 rover schema search schema.graphql "email, creating"

Text copy 1 3 results for "email, creating" 2 3 User.email — The user's email address 4 field · via Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> Post.author 5 6 CreatePostInput 7 type 8 9 Mutation.createPost — Create a new post 10 field

Stem match

Terms match names that share an English stem. Searching creating finds names containing create , creates , and created .

Bash copy 1 rover schema search schema.graphql creating

Text copy 1 2 results for "creating" 2 3 CreatePostInput 4 type 5 6 Mutation.createPost — Create a new post 7 field

Description-only match

If a term appears only in an SDL description and not in any name, the result is still included (ranked last).

Bash copy 1 rover schema search schema.graphql membership

Text copy 1 1 result for "membership" 2 3 Role — Membership tier governing access 4 type

Include deprecated

Rover excludes deprecated fields and enum values by default. Pass --include-deprecated to surface them.

Bash copy 1 rover schema search schema.graphql guest --include-deprecated

Text copy 1 1 result for "guest" 2 3 Role.GUEST 4 enum value

Limit results

Limit the number of results with -n .

Bash copy 1 rover schema search schema.graphql post -n 2

Text copy 1 2 results for "post" 2 3 CreatePostInput 4 type 5 6 Mutation.createPost — Create a new post 7 field

No results

When no types or fields match, Rover prints a message instead of an empty list.

Bash copy 1 rover schema search schema.graphql xyzzy

Text copy 1 No results for "xyzzy"

Read from stdin

Pass - as FILE to read the schema from stdin instead of a file.