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Rover schema commands
Explore and search your graph schema from a local SDL file
schema describe
Overview
The
rover schema describe command provides structured descriptions of a GraphQL schema. Read from a local SDL file or pipe from stdin. Start with a full schema overview, then zoom into individual types, fields, directives, and arguments using a schema coordinate.
Usage
1rover schema describe [FILE] [OPTIONS]
Pass
- as
FILE or omit it entirely to read from stdin.
|Coordinate (
--coord)
|What you get
|(none)
|Schema overview
Type
|Type description
Type.field
|Field description and return type
Type.field(arg:)
|Field argument detail
@directive
|Directive definition detail
@directive(arg:)
|Directive argument detail
Options
|Option
|Description
-c, --coord <SCHEMA_COORDINATE>
|Schema coordinate to inspect (e.g.
Post,
User.posts,
@auth)
-d, --depth <N>
|Expand referenced types N levels deep (default: 0)
--include-deprecated
|Show deprecated fields and values
-v, --view <VIEW>
|Output view:
description (default) or
sdl
Examples
Schema overview
1rover schema describe schema.graphql
1SCHEMA schema.graphql
2
330 types
486 fields
53 deprecated fields
6
7Operations
8+----------+---+-------------------+
9| Type | # | Fields |
10+==================================+
11| Query | 5 | user |
12| | | post |
13| | | categories |
14| | | search |
15| | | viewer |
16|----------+---+-------------------|
17| Mutation | 3 | createPost |
18| | | updatePreferences |
19| | | deleteComment |
20+----------+---+-------------------+
21
22Types
23+------------+----+--------------------------+
24| Kind | # | Names |
25+============================================+
26| objects | 16 | Category |
27| | | Comment |
28| | | CommentConnection |
29| | | CommentEdge |
30| | | CreatePostPayload |
31| | | DeleteCommentPayload |
32| | | PageInfo |
33| | | Post |
34| | | PostConnection |
35| | | PostEdge |
36| | | Preferences |
37| | | SearchResults |
38| | | Tag |
39| | | UpdatePreferencesPayload |
40| | | User |
41| | | Viewer |
42|------------+----+--------------------------|
43| inputs | 2 | CreatePostInput |
44| | | UpdatePreferencesInput |
45|------------+----+--------------------------|
46| enums | 4 | DigestFrequency |
47| | | Role |
48| | | SearchType |
49| | | SortOrder |
50|------------+----+--------------------------|
51| interfaces | 3 | Node |
52| | | Profile |
53| | | Timestamped |
54|------------+----+--------------------------|
55| unions | 1 | ContentItem |
56|------------+----+--------------------------|
57| scalars | 2 | DateTime |
58| | | URL |
59+------------+----+--------------------------+
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "Overview": {
3 "schema_source": "schema.graphql",
4 "total_types": 30,
5 "total_fields": 86,
6 "total_deprecated": 3,
7 "query_fields": [
8 { "name": "user", "return_type": { "Named": "User" } },
9 { "name": "post", "return_type": { "Named": "Post" } },
10 { "name": "categories", "return_type": { "NonNullList": { "NonNullNamed": "Category" } } },
11 { "name": "search", "return_type": { "Named": "SearchResults" } },
12 { "name": "viewer", "return_type": { "Named": "Viewer" } }
13 ],
14 "mutation_fields": [
15 { "name": "createPost", "return_type": { "Named": "CreatePostPayload" } },
16 { "name": "updatePreferences", "return_type": { "Named": "UpdatePreferencesPayload" } },
17 { "name": "deleteComment", "return_type": { "Named": "DeleteCommentPayload" } }
18 ],
19 "objects": ["Category", "Comment", "CommentConnection", "CommentEdge", "CreatePostPayload", "DeleteCommentPayload", "PageInfo", "Post", "PostConnection", "PostEdge", "Preferences", "SearchResults", "Tag", "UpdatePreferencesPayload", "User", "Viewer"],
20 "inputs": ["CreatePostInput", "UpdatePreferencesInput"],
21 "enums": ["DigestFrequency", "Role", "SearchType", "SortOrder"],
22 "interfaces": ["Node", "Profile", "Timestamped"],
23 "unions": ["ContentItem"],
24 "scalars": ["DateTime", "URL"]
25 },
26 "success": true
27}
Type description
1rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User
1TYPE User (object)
2
3A registered user
4
5implements Node, Profile
6
78 fields
81 deprecated fields
9
10Fields
11+-----------+----------------+-----------------------------+
12| Field | Type | Description |
13+==========================================================+
14| id | ID | |
15|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
16| name | String | |
17|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
18| email | String | The user's email address |
19|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
20| posts | PostConnection | Posts authored by this user |
21|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
22| bio | String | |
23|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
24| avatarUrl | String | |
25|-----------+----------------+-----------------------------|
26| createdAt | String | |
27+-----------+----------------+-----------------------------+
28
29Available via: Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> CreatePostPayload.post -> Post.author
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "Type": {
3 "type": "object",
4 "name": "User",
5 "description": "A registered user",
6 "implements": ["Node", "Profile"],
7 "fields": [
8 { "name": "id", "return_type": "ID", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
9 { "name": "name", "return_type": "String", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
10 { "name": "email", "return_type": "String", "description": "The user's email address", "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
11 { "name": "posts", "return_type": "PostConnection", "description": "Posts authored by this user", "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 2 },
12 { "name": "bio", "return_type": "String", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
13 { "name": "avatarUrl", "return_type": "String", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
14 { "name": "createdAt", "return_type": "String", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 }
15 ],
16 "field_count": 8,
17 "deprecated_count": 1,
18 "expanded_types": [],
19 "via": [
20 { "segments": [{ "type_name": "Query", "field_name": "user" }] },
21 { "segments": [{ "type_name": "Mutation", "field_name": "createPost" }, { "type_name": "CreatePostPayload", "field_name": "post" }, { "type_name": "Post", "field_name": "author" }] }
22 ]
23 },
24 "success": true
25}
Field description
1rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User.posts
1FIELD User.posts: PostConnection
2
3Posts authored by this user
4
52 args
6Args
7+--------+------+-------------------------------------------------+
8| Arg | Type | Notes |
9+=================================================================+
10| limit | Int | Maximum number of posts to return (default: 20) |
11|--------+------+-------------------------------------------------|
12| offset | Int | |
13+--------+------+-------------------------------------------------+
14
15Available via: Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> CreatePostPayload.post -> Post.author
16
17Return type: PostConnection (object)
18+----------+----------+
19| Field | Type |
20+=====================+
21| edges | PostEdge |
22|----------+----------|
23| pageInfo | PageInfo |
24+----------+----------+
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "Field": {
3 "type_name": "User",
4 "field_name": "posts",
5 "return_type": { "Named": "PostConnection" },
6 "description": "Posts authored by this user",
7 "arg_count": 2,
8 "args": [
9 { "name": "limit", "arg_type": "Int", "description": "Maximum number of posts to return", "default_value": "20" },
10 { "name": "offset", "arg_type": "Int", "description": null, "default_value": null }
11 ],
12 "via": [
13 { "segments": [{ "type_name": "Query", "field_name": "user" }] },
14 { "segments": [{ "type_name": "Mutation", "field_name": "createPost" }, { "type_name": "CreatePostPayload", "field_name": "post" }, { "type_name": "Post", "field_name": "author" }] }
15 ],
16 "input_expansions": [],
17 "return_expansion": {
18 "kind": "object",
19 "name": "PostConnection",
20 "fields": [
21 { "name": "edges", "return_type": "PostEdge", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 },
22 { "name": "pageInfo", "return_type": "PageInfo", "description": null, "is_deprecated": false, "deprecation_reason": null, "arg_count": 0 }
23 ],
24 "implements": [],
25 "implementors": []
26 },
27 "is_deprecated": false,
28 "deprecation_reason": null
29 },
30 "success": true
31}
Field argument detail
1rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord "User.posts(limit:)"
1FIELD ARG User.posts(limit:): Int
2
3Maximum number of posts to return
4
5Default: 20
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "FieldArg": {
3 "type_name": "User",
4 "field_name": "posts",
5 "arg_name": "limit",
6 "arg_type": { "Named": "Int" },
7 "description": "Maximum number of posts to return",
8 "default_value": "20"
9 },
10 "success": true
11}
Directive description
1rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord "@auth"
1DIRECTIVE @auth
2
3Marks a field or object as requiring a minimum role
4
5Locations: FIELD_DEFINITION, OBJECT
6
7Args
8+----------+------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
9| Arg | Type | Notes |
10+==================================================================================+
11| requires | Role | The minimum role required to access this field (default: USER) |
12+----------+------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "Directive": {
3 "name": "auth",
4 "description": "Marks a field or object as requiring a minimum role",
5 "args": [
6 {
7 "name": "requires",
8 "arg_type": "Role",
9 "description": "The minimum role required to access this field",
10 "default_value": "USER"
11 }
12 ],
13 "locations": ["FIELD_DEFINITION", "OBJECT"],
14 "repeatable": false
15 },
16 "success": true
17}
Directive argument detail
1rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord "@auth(requires:)"
1DIRECTIVE ARG @auth(requires:): Role
2
3The minimum role required to access this field
4
5Default: USER
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "DirectiveArg": {
3 "directive_name": "auth",
4 "arg_name": "requires",
5 "arg_type": "Role",
6 "description": "The minimum role required to access this field",
7 "default_value": "USER"
8 },
9 "success": true
10}
SDL view
1rover schema describe schema.graphql --coord User --view sdl
Returns the raw SDL for the requested type or directive definition.
Read from stdin
1cat schema.graphql | rover schema describe --coord Post
2rover schema describe - --coord Post
schema search
Overview
The
rover schema search command searches a GraphQL schema for types and fields by keyword and can read from a local SDL file or pipe from stdin. Rover ranks results by match strength — exact name matches first, then stem matches, then fuzzy matches, then description-only matches — up to a configurable limit.
Usage
1rover schema search [FILE] [TERMS...] [OPTIONS]
Pass the SDL file as
FILE followed by one or more search terms. Pass
- as
FILE to read from
stdin.
Query syntax
Single terms. A single keyword searches all name tokens and SDL descriptions:
User.email,
EmailPreferences,
sendEmail
post— matches
Post,
createPost,
PostConnection,
post_id
AND logic. Space-separate multiple terms to require all of them to match:
"create post"— matches
CreatePostInputand
Mutation.createPost, but not
Postalone (missing
create)
"user email"— only returns results where both
userand
OR clauses. Comma-separate independent queries to return results matching any clause:
"email, creating"— returns everything matching
creating
"create post, delete comment"— each clause can itself be multi-term
Name tokenization. Rover splits names on
camelCase and
snake_case boundaries before matching, so a term can match any token in the name. Matching is case-insensitive:
postmatches
createPost(token
post),
PostConnection(token
Post), and
post_id(token
post)
creatematches
CreatePostInput,
Mutation.createPost, and
createPost
Match tiers. Results are ranked strongest-first within each clause:
|Tier
|Example query
|Matches
|Why
|Exact
email
User.email
email is a name token
|Stem
creating
CreatePostInput,
Mutation.createPost
creating and
create share the stem
creat
|Fuzzy
emial
User.email
|one transposition from
email (terms ≥
4 chars only)
|Description
membership
Role
membership appears in the SDL description of
Role, not in its name
Options
|Option
|Description
-n, --limit <N>
|Maximum number of results to return (default:
10)
--include-deprecated
|Include deprecated fields and enum values in results
Examples
All examples on this page use the following schema:
schema.graphql
1"""Root query type"""
2type Query {
3 """Get a user by ID"""
4 user(id: ID!): User
5 """Get a post by ID"""
6 post(id: ID!): Post
7}
8
9type Mutation {
10 """Create a new post"""
11 createPost(input: CreatePostInput!): Post
12}
13
14"""A registered user"""
15type User implements Node {
16 id: ID!
17 """The user's email address"""
18 email: String!
19 displayName: String!
20 """Posts authored by this user"""
21 posts: [Post!]!
22 legacyId: String @deprecated(reason: "Use id instead")
23}
24
25"""A content post"""
26type Post implements Node {
27 id: ID!
28 title: String!
29 """The author of this post"""
30 author: User!
31 body: String!
32}
33
34"""An entity with a stable ID"""
35interface Node {
36 id: ID!
37}
38
39"""Membership tier governing access"""
40enum Role {
41 ADMIN
42 USER
43 GUEST @deprecated(reason: "Use USER instead")
44}
45
46input CreatePostInput {
47 """The post title"""
48 title: String!
49 body: String!
50}
Basic search
1rover schema search schema.graphql email
11 result for "email"
2
3User.email — The user's email address
4 field · via Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> Post.author
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "json_version": "1",
3 "data": {
4 "query": "email",
5 "results": [
6 {
7 "coordinate": "User.email",
8 "kind": "field",
9 "description": "The user's email address",
10 "via": [
11 {
12 "segments": [
13 { "type_name": "Query", "field_name": "user" }
14 ]
15 },
16 {
17 "segments": [
18 { "type_name": "Mutation", "field_name": "createPost" },
19 { "type_name": "Post", "field_name": "author" }
20 ]
21 }
22 ]
23 }
24 ],
25 "success": true
26 },
27 "error": null
28}
Multi-term AND search
All terms must match.
1rover schema search schema.graphql "create post"
12 results for "create post"
2
3CreatePostInput
4 type
5
6Mutation.createPost — Create a new post
7 field
OR clauses (comma-separated)
Separate independent queries with commas. A result is included if any clause matches.
1rover schema search schema.graphql "email, creating"
13 results for "email, creating"
2
3User.email — The user's email address
4 field · via Query.user, Mutation.createPost -> Post.author
5
6CreatePostInput
7 type
8
9Mutation.createPost — Create a new post
10 field
Stem match
Terms match names that share an English stem. Searching
creating finds names containing
create,
creates, and
created.
1rover schema search schema.graphql creating
12 results for "creating"
2
3CreatePostInput
4 type
5
6Mutation.createPost — Create a new post
7 field
Description-only match
If a term appears only in an SDL description and not in any name, the result is still included (ranked last).
1rover schema search schema.graphql membership
11 result for "membership"
2
3Role — Membership tier governing access
4 type
Include deprecated
Rover excludes deprecated fields and enum values by default. Pass
--include-deprecated to surface them.
1rover schema search schema.graphql guest --include-deprecated
11 result for "guest"
2
3Role.GUEST
4 enum value
Limit results
Limit the number of results with
-n.
1rover schema search schema.graphql post -n 2
12 results for "post"
2
3CreatePostInput
4 type
5
6Mutation.createPost — Create a new post
7 field
No results
When no types or fields match, Rover prints a message instead of an empty list.
1rover schema search schema.graphql xyzzy
1No results for "xyzzy"
Read from stdin
Pass
- as
FILE to read the schema from
stdin instead of a file.
1cat schema.graphql | rover schema search - email
2rover schema search - email < schema.graphql