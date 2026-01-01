EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
The Rover init Command
Initialize a graph or MCP server locally and on GraphOS
Rover enables you to create a graph or MCP server with a single interactive command.
Initializing a graph
rover init
Running
rover init starts a short wizard that helps you create a new graph.
rover init
The wizard walks you through a set of questions to help you choose the best option for your use case. When you're done, you'll have:
A new graph in GraphOS
A set of local configuration files and boilerplate code that represent the graph
Credentials to interact with GraphOS
These credentials are necessary for actions like developing your graph locally or publishing graph updates.
Options
You can also pass options directly to
rover init instead of answering prompts in the wizard. The wizard still asks for any information not provided via an option and will always ask for confirmation before creating any files locally.
rover init \
--project-type <PROJECT_TYPE> \
--org-id <ORGANIZATION_ID> \
--project-use-case <PROJECT_USE_CASE> \
--project-name <PROJECT_NAME> \
--graph-id <GRAPH_ID>
For
rover init --mcp options, see the Initializing an MCP Server section.
Available options
|Option
|Description
|Possible Values
--project-type
|Whether to create a new graph or add a subgraph to an existing graph.
create-new,
add-subgraph
--org-id
|The ID of the GraphOS organization where the graph should be created.
|(your organization ID)
--project-use-case
|Helps preconfigure your graph for specific patterns.
connectors,
graph-ql-template
--project-name
|The name for your new graph.
|(your graph name)
--graph-id
|The ID for your graph in GraphOS. (This must be a unique identifier.)
|(your graph ID)
--mcp
|See the Initializing an MCP Server section.
Choosing your use case
Once you run
rover init, the wizard prompts you to select your use case.
Start a graph with one or more REST APIs
Select this option to integrate REST APIs into your graph using Apollo Connectors.
Start a graph with recommended libraries
Select this option if you want to integrate data that's not accessible via a REST API. This option helps you set up a graph using the Apollo Server library.
Created credentials
After you've chosen your use case, the wizard prompts you for a project name. It generates the following credentials based on the name you enter:
Graph ID- A unique identifier for your graph. It represents your graph across all of Apollo.
Graph ref- A reference for a specific variant of your graph. It's formatted
graph-id@variant. To start, GraphOS automatically creates a variant titled
currentfor you.
Graph API key- Once it's generated, store it securely—you won't be able to access it later.
See the configuration docs to learn how to set your API key as an environment variable
Next steps
Once you've completed the wizard, it provides a
rover dev command with prepopulated credentials. Run this command to start developing your graph.
rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml
rover dev:
1npm ci
2npm start
rover dev depends on. Learn more in the
GETTING_STARTED.md generated when you run
rover init.
Additional resources
After running
rover init, open the generated
GETTING_STARTED.mdfile for next steps.
To go further, check out the Getting started guide to learn what else you can do with Apollo Connectors.
If you learn best with videos and exercises, this interactive course teaches you how to integrate a demo REST API into a graph using Apollo Connectors.
Initializing an MCP server
rover init --mcp
Rover's
init --mcp command provides a helpful starting point for working with the Apollo MCP Server.
rover init --mcp
The
init CLI wizard walks you through the process of configuring and creating an MCP server. When you're done, you'll have starter files for an MCP server and a graph to run locally.
The command creates the following files:
MCP config YAML for local and staging scenarios
Starter MCP tools, based on your GraphQL API operations
.envfiles for running the GraphQL API and MCP Server
A set of local configuration files and boilerplate code that represent the graph
mcp.Dockerfile (optional Docker container)
Options
You can also pass options directly to
rover init --mcp instead of answering prompts in the wizard. The wizard still asks for any information not provided via an option and always asks for confirmation before creating any files locally.
rover init --mcp \
--project-type <PROJECT_TYPE> \
--org-id <ORGANIZATION_ID> \
--project-name <PROJECT_NAME> \
--graph-id <GRAPH_ID>
Available options
|Option
|Description
|Possible Values
--project-type
|Whether to create MCP tools from a new Apollo GraphOS project or an existing Apollo GraphOS project.
create-new,
add-subgraph
--org-id
|The ID of the GraphOS organization where the graph should be created.
|(your organization ID)
--project-name
|The name for your new graph.
|(your graph name)
--graph-id
|The ID for your graph in GraphOS. (This must be a unique identifier.)
|(your graph ID)
Next steps
Run your MCP server
When the
rover init wizard is complete, you can use
rover dev to start everything together. See Running the Apollo MCP Server.
Connect your MCP server to Claude Desktop
1# Copy and provide the configuration to Claude Desktop
2# macOS:
3cp claude_desktop_config.json ~/Library/Application\ Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
4
5# Windows:
6copy claude_desktop_config.json "%APPDATA%\Claude\claude_desktop_config.json"
7
8# Linux:
9cp claude_desktop_config.json ~/.config/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
10
11# Restart Claude Desktop
For instructions on adding your MCP server to other AI clients, see the MCP Quickstart guide.