Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
OverviewInstallConfigureProxy ConfigurationCI/CDConventionsPrivacy and Data CollectionContributingError Codes
Commands
api-keycloudcompletionconfigconnectorcontractdevexplaininstallgraphinitlicensepersisted-queriesreadmeschemasubgraphsupergraphtemplate
The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

The Rover init Command

Initialize a graph or MCP server locally and on GraphOS

Requires ≥ Rover v0.29.0

Rover enables you to create a graph or MCP server with a single interactive command.

Initializing a graph

rover init

Running rover init starts a short wizard that helps you create a new graph.

terminal
rover init

The wizard walks you through a set of questions to help you choose the best option for your use case. When you're done, you'll have:

Options

You can also pass options directly to rover init instead of answering prompts in the wizard. The wizard still asks for any information not provided via an option and will always ask for confirmation before creating any files locally.

terminal
rover init \
  --project-type <PROJECT_TYPE> \
  --org-id <ORGANIZATION_ID> \
  --project-use-case <PROJECT_USE_CASE> \
  --project-name <PROJECT_NAME> \
  --graph-id <GRAPH_ID>

For rover init --mcp options, see the Initializing an MCP Server section.

Available options
OptionDescriptionPossible Values
--project-typeWhether to create a new graph or add a subgraph to an existing graph.create-new,
add-subgraph
--org-idThe ID of the GraphOS organization where the graph should be created.(your organization ID)
--project-use-caseHelps preconfigure your graph for specific patterns.connectors,
graph-ql-template
--project-nameThe name for your new graph.(your graph name)
--graph-idThe ID for your graph in GraphOS. (This must be a unique identifier.)(your graph ID)
--mcpSee the Initializing an MCP Server section.

Choosing your use case

Once you run rover init, the wizard prompts you to select your use case.

  • Start a graph with one or more REST APIs

    • Select this option to integrate REST APIs into your graph using Apollo Connectors.

  • Start a graph with recommended libraries

    • Select this option if you want to integrate data that's not accessible via a REST API. This option helps you set up a graph using the Apollo Server library.

Created credentials

After you've chosen your use case, the wizard prompts you for a project name. It generates the following credentials based on the name you enter:

  • Graph ID- A unique identifier for your graph. It represents your graph across all of Apollo.

  • Graph ref- A reference for a specific variant of your graph. It's formatted graph-id@variant. To start, GraphOS automatically creates a variant titled current for you.

  • Graph API key- Once it's generated, store it securely—you won't be able to access it later.

Next steps

Once you've completed the wizard, it provides a rover dev command with prepopulated credentials. Run this command to start developing your graph.

terminal
rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml
note
If you started with TypeScript, you also need to run the following commands in a separate terminal window before running rover dev:
terminal
1npm ci
2npm start
These commands start a subgraph server that rover dev depends on. Learn more in the GETTING_STARTED.md generated when you run rover init.

Additional resources

  • After running rover init, open the generated GETTING_STARTED.md file for next steps.

  • To go further, check out the Getting started guide to learn what else you can do with Apollo Connectors.

  • If you learn best with videos and exercises, this interactive course teaches you how to integrate a demo REST API into a graph using Apollo Connectors.

Initializing an MCP server

rover init --mcp

Rover's init --mcp command provides a helpful starting point for working with the Apollo MCP Server.

terminal
rover init --mcp

The init CLI wizard walks you through the process of configuring and creating an MCP server. When you're done, you'll have starter files for an MCP server and a graph to run locally.

The command creates the following files:

  • MCP config YAML for local and staging scenarios

  • Starter MCP tools, based on your GraphQL API operations

  • .env files for running the GraphQL API and MCP Server

  • A set of local configuration files and boilerplate code that represent the graph

  • mcp.Dockerfile (optional Docker container)

Options

You can also pass options directly to rover init --mcp instead of answering prompts in the wizard. The wizard still asks for any information not provided via an option and always asks for confirmation before creating any files locally.

terminal
rover init --mcp \
  --project-type <PROJECT_TYPE> \
  --org-id <ORGANIZATION_ID> \
  --project-name <PROJECT_NAME> \
  --graph-id <GRAPH_ID>
Available options
OptionDescriptionPossible Values
--project-typeWhether to create MCP tools from a new Apollo GraphOS project or an existing Apollo GraphOS project.create-new,
add-subgraph
--org-idThe ID of the GraphOS organization where the graph should be created.(your organization ID)
--project-nameThe name for your new graph.(your graph name)
--graph-idThe ID for your graph in GraphOS. (This must be a unique identifier.)(your graph ID)

Next steps

Run your MCP server

When the rover init wizard is complete, you can use rover dev to start everything together. See Running the Apollo MCP Server.

Connect your MCP server to Claude Desktop

Bash
1# Copy and provide the configuration to Claude Desktop
2# macOS:
3cp claude_desktop_config.json ~/Library/Application\ Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
4
5# Windows:
6copy claude_desktop_config.json "%APPDATA%\Claude\claude_desktop_config.json"
7
8# Linux:
9cp claude_desktop_config.json ~/.config/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
10
11# Restart Claude Desktop

For instructions on adding your MCP server to other AI clients, see the MCP Quickstart guide.