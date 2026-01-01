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Rover graph Commands
Publish and retrieve your API schema
These Rover commands are primarily for interacting with monographs that do not use federation. However, you can also use them to fetch a federated graph's API schema from GraphOS or via introspection.
- To fetch a federated graph's supergraph schema instead of its API schema, use
supergraphcommands. Learn about different schema types.
- When interacting directly with a federated subgraph, instead use
subgraphcommands.
Fetching a schema
graph fetch
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
You can use Rover to fetch the current schema of any GraphOS graph and variant it has access to.
Run the
graph fetch command, like so:
1rover graph fetch my-graph@my-variant
The argument
my-graph@my-variant in the example above specifies the ID of the Studio graph you're fetching from, along with which variant you're fetching.
If you omit
@ and the variant name, Rover uses the supergraph's default variant, named
current.
graph introspect
If you need to obtain the schema of a running GraphQL server or federated gateway, you can use Rover to execute an introspection query on it. This is especially helpful if you're developing a GraphQL server that doesn't define its schema via SDL, such as
graphql-kotlin.
Use the
graph introspect command, like so:
1rover graph introspect http://example.com/graphql
The server must be reachable by Rover and it must have introspection enabled.
Watching for schema changes
If you pass
--watch to
rover graph introspect, Rover introspects your GraphQL endpoint every second. Whenever the returned schema differs from the previously returned schema, Rover outputs the updated schema.
Including headers
If the endpoint you're trying to reach requires HTTP headers, you can use the
--header (
-H) flag to pass
key:value pairs of headers. If you have multiple headers to pass, use the header multiple times. If the header includes any spaces, the pair must be quoted.
1rover graph introspect http://example.com/graphql --header "Authorization: Bearer token329r"
Introspection JSON output
By default,
graph introspect outputs the schema as SDL. Use
--format json to get machine-readable GraphQL introspection JSON. In the JSON envelope,
data.introspection_response is the
{ "__schema": ... } object. This matches the format produced by legacy Apollo CLI commands such as
apollo service:download and
apollo schema:download, and is useful when migrating workflows that expect introspection JSON (for example, tools that consumed output from
apollo client:download-schema against a running endpoint).
1rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 --format json
2rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 --format json | jq '.data.introspection_response' > schema.json
To save the bare introspection JSON file (without Rover's envelope), pipe through
jq as shown above. No field or value transformation is needed beyond traversing the envelope.
SDL remains the default output format and is still recommended when publishing schemas to GraphOS.
Output format
By default,
graph fetch and
graph introspect output fetched SDL to
stdout. This is useful for providing the schema as input to other Rover commands:
1rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 | rover graph publish my-graph@dev --schema -
You can also save SDL output to a local
.graphql file like so:
1# Creates prod-schema.graphql or overwrites if it already exists
2rover graph fetch my-graph@my-variant --output prod-schema.graphql
To save introspection JSON instead of SDL, use
--format json with
graph introspect. See Introspection JSON output for details.
For more on passing values via
stdout, see Conventions.
Publishing a schema to GraphOS
graph publish
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
You can use Rover to publish schema changes to one of your GraphOS monographs.
Use the
graph publish command, like so:
1rover graph publish my-graph@my-variant --schema ./schema.graphql
The argument
my-graph@my-variant in the example above specifies the ID of the GraphOS graph you're publishing to, along with which variant you're publishing to.
If the graph exists in GraphOS but the variant doesn't, a new variant is be created on publish.
Providing the schema
You provide your schema to Rover commands via the
--schema option. The value is usually the path to a local
.graphql or
.gql file in SDL format.
If your schema isn't stored in a compatible file, you can provide
- as the value of the
--schema flag to instead accept an SDL string from
stdin. This enables you to pipe the output of another Rover command (such as
graph introspect), like so:
1rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 | rover graph publish my-graph@dev --schema -
Whenever possible, we recommend publishing a
.graphql file directly instead of using introspection. An introspection result omits schema comments and most uses of directives.
For more on accepting input via
stdin, see Conventions.
Run all configured checks before publishing via the
--check option. This flag takes no value, and it runs all the standard checks configured for your graph.
If any checks fail, an error message appears and the publish action stops. If all checks pass, the schema publishing proceeds.
For example, to check a schema change for
test-graph and then publish it, run these two commands:
1# Check that schema.graphql works
2rover graph check --schema schemas/schema.graphql test-graph@current
3
4# Publish what we just checked
5rover graph publish --schema schemas/schema.graphql test-graph@current
Or you could use the
--check flag and do both in one command
1graph publish --check --schema schemas/schema.graphql test-graph@current
For more information on checks, see the following section on
graph check. Passing the
--check option runs the same checks
rover graph check would with the same arguments.
Validating schema changes
graph check
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
Before you publish schema changes to GraphOS, you can check those changes to confirm that you aren't introducing breaking changes to your application clients.
To do so, you can run the
graph check command:
1# Using a schema file
2rover graph check my-graph@my-variant --schema ./schema.graphql
3
4# Using piped input to stdin
5rover graph introspect http://localhost:4000 | rover graph check my-graph --schema -
As shown, arguments and options are similar to
graph publish.
To configure the behavior of schema checks (such as the time range of past operations to check against), see the documentation for schema checks.
If you don't want to wait for the check to complete, you can run the command with the
--background flag. You can then look up the check's result in GraphOS Studio on the Checks tab.
Running checks in CI
If you're running schema checks in CI, you might want to pass the
--background flag to
rover graph check. This flag instructs Rover to initiate schema checks but not await their result. If you've connected GraphOS to your GitHub repository, the integration detects the checks execution and adds a status to the associated pull request.
graph lint
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
You can run the GraphOS schema linter against your local schema to identify any violations of formatting and naming best practices:
1rover graph lint --schema ./schema.graphql my-graph@my-variant
The argument
my-graph@my-variant in the example above is a graph ref that specifies the ID of the graph you're comparing your schema changes against, along with which variant you're comparing against.
Schema linting also runs as one of the checks included in
graph check. Use this command to perform one-off linting.
Options include:
|Name
|Description
|Required. The path to a local
.graphql or
.gql file, in SDL format.Alternatively, you can provide
-, in which case the command uses an SDL string piped to
stdin instead (see Using
stdin).
|If provided, the linter only flags violations that are present in the diff between your local schema and your published schema.By default, this command flags all violations in your local schema.
Deleting a variant
graph delete
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
You can delete a single variant of a graph by running
rover graph delete:
1# ⚠️ This action is irreversible!
2rover graph delete my-graph@variant-to-delete
This command prompts you for confirmation because the action is irreversible. You can bypass confirmation by passing the
--confirm flag.
If you delete a federated variant with this command, it also deletes all of that variant's subgraphs. To delete a single subgraph while preserving the variant, see Deleting a subgraph.