Rover CLI
Rover CLI - 0.x
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Commands
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The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Rover client commands

Validate client operations against your GraphQL schema

client check

This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.

Validating operations against your schema

The rover client check command validates every GraphQL operation in your client project against your graph's published schema in GraphOS. It scans for .graphql files, parses all operations and fragments, and reports any operations that are incompatible with the schema — so you can catch breaking schema changes before they reach production.

Usage

Bash
1rover client check [GRAPH_REF] [OPTIONS]

GRAPH_REF is a graph ref in graph@variant form. Always specify the variant explicitly; if you omit it, Rover defaults to current.

File discovery

Rover scans for .graphql files using the glob patterns you provide. Specify multiple --include patterns and optionally exclude paths with --exclude.

Bash
1rover client check my-graph@staging \
2  --include "src/**/*.graphql" \
3  --exclude "src/__generated__/**"

By default, Rover scans from the current working directory. Use --root-dir to scan from a different location:

Bash
1rover client check my-graph@staging \
2  --root-dir /path/to/client \
3  --include "**/*.graphql"

Operation requirements

All operations must have names. Rover rejects anonymous operations (for example, { user { name } }) with an error. Give every operation an explicit name:

GraphQL
1# Invalid — will error
2{ user { name } }
3
4# Valid
5query GetUser {
6  user { name }
7}

Fragment deduplication and conflicts

Rover automatically deduplicates fragments defined identically across multiple files. However, if two files define a fragment with the same name but different bodies, rover client check returns an error listing the conflicting fragment names. In this case, make each fragment name globally unique to avoid conflicts.

Options

OptionDescription
[GRAPH_REF]Graph ref (graph@variant) to validate against (positional argument).
--include <PATTERN>Glob pattern for .graphql files to include. Repeatable.
--exclude <PATTERN>Glob pattern for files to exclude. Repeatable.
--root-dir <DIR>Root directory to scan from. Defaults to the current working directory.
--profile <PROFILE>Configuration profile to use for authentication.
--format <FORMAT>Output format: plain (default) or json.
--output <FILE>Write output to a file instead of stdout.

Examples

All operations pass

Bash
1rover client check my-graph@current --include "src/**/*.graphql"
Text
1Validated 3 operations (5 files scanned)
JSON output (--format json)
JSON
1{
2  "client_check": {
3    "graph_ref": "my-graph@current",
4    "files_scanned": 5,
5    "operations_sent": 3,
6    "failures": [],
7    "validation_results": []
8  }
9}
note
The failures array contains schema-extension validation errors — produced when .graphql files include SDL extensions (extend type and similar) that are incompatible with the graph's published schema. Operation check results (broken fields, removed types, etc.) are always returned in validation_results, even when they represent failures.

Validation failures

When an operation references a field that has been removed or renamed in the schema, rover client check reports a FAILURE for that operation and exits with code 1.

Bash
1rover client check my-graph@current --include "src/**/*.graphql"
Text
1Validated 3 operations (5 files scanned)
2GetUser: src/queries/user.graphql:4:1
3  FAILURE Field "legacyId" was removed from type "User".
JSON output (--format json)
JSON
1{
2  "client_check": {
3    "graph_ref": "my-graph@current",
4    "files_scanned": 5,
5    "operations_sent": 3,
6    "failures": [],
7    "validation_results": [
8      {
9        "operation_name": "GetUser",
10        "type": "FAILURE",
11        "code": "FIELD_REMOVED",
12        "description": "Field \"legacyId\" was removed from type \"User\".",
13        "file": "src/queries/user.graphql",
14        "line": 4,
15        "column": 1
16      }
17    ]
18  }
19}

Parse errors

Files containing anonymous operations or invalid GraphQL syntax produce local parse errors. These are listed separately from schema validation results and always cause a non-zero exit.

Bash
1rover client check my-graph@current --include "src/**/*.graphql"
Text
1Validated 2 operations (4 files scanned)
2Local parse errors:
3  src/queries/draft.graphql: Operation must have a name

Exclude generated files

Use --include and --exclude together to scan only the files you own.

Bash
1rover client check my-graph@staging \
2  --include "src/**/*.graphql" \
3  --exclude "src/__generated__/**"

Continuous integration

Run rover client check in your CI pipeline against the same variant you deploy to.

YAML
.github/workflows/ci.yml
1- name: Validate client operations
2  run: |
3    rover client check my-graph@production \
4      --include "src/**/*.graphql"
5  env:
6    APOLLO_KEY: ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }}

client extract

Extracting GraphQL from source files

The rover client extract command scans your source files for embedded GraphQL documents and writes each one to a standalone .graphql file. Use the extracted files with other Rover commands, code generation pipelines, or source control review.

Usage

Bash
1rover client extract [OPTIONS]

By default, Rover scans all supported file types (.ts, .tsx, .swift, .kt, and .kts) under the current working directory and writes extracted documents to a graphql/ directory.

Supported languages

LanguageFile extensionsDetection method
TypeScript.ts, .tsxgql and graphql tagged template literals
Swift.swiftTriple-quoted strings ("""...""")
Kotlin.kt, .ktsTriple-quoted strings ("""...""")

For TypeScript, Rover recognizes both gql and graphql tags:

TypeScript
1const GET_USER = gql`
2  query GetUser($id: ID!) {
3    user(id: $id) { name }
4  }
5`;

File discovery

Use --include and --exclude to control which files are scanned. Patterns are evaluated as globs relative to --root-dir.

Bash
1rover client extract \
2  --include "src/**/*.ts" \
3  --exclude "src/__generated__/**"

Use --root-dir to scan from a location other than the current working directory:

Bash
1rover client extract \
2  --root-dir /path/to/client \
3  --out-dir graphql

To restrict extraction to specific languages, use --language. Accepted values are ts (scans .ts and .tsx), swift, or kotlin (scans .kt and .kts). Repeat --language to select multiple languages:

Bash
1rover client extract --language ts --language swift

Output directory

Rover writes extracted documents to --out-dir (default: graphql), preserving the relative path of each source file:

Text
1src/components/UserCard.ts  →  graphql/src/components/UserCard.graphql

If a .graphql file already exists at the target path, Rover writes to <name>.generated.graphql instead. Pass --overwrite to replace existing files:

Bash
1rover client extract --out-dir graphql --overwrite

Skipped documents

Rover skips documents it cannot statically extract but always exits with code 0. Common skip reasons:

  • Template interpolation — TypeScript documents containing ${...} expressions cannot be extracted

  • GraphQL syntax error — the document could not be parsed as valid GraphQL

Each skipped document is listed in the output with its source path, line number, and reason.

Options

OptionDescription
--include <PATTERN>Glob pattern for source files to include. Repeatable. Defaults to all supported extensions.
--exclude <PATTERN>Glob pattern for files to exclude. Repeatable.
--language <LANG>Restrict extraction to ts, swift, or kotlin. Repeatable.
--root-dir <DIR>Root directory to scan from. Defaults to the current working directory.
--out-dir <DIR>Output directory for .graphql files. Defaults to graphql.
--overwriteOverwrite existing .graphql files instead of writing to <name>.generated.graphql.
--format <FORMAT>Output format: plain (default) or json.
--output <FILE>Write output to a file instead of stdout.

Examples

Basic extraction

Bash
1rover client extract --out-dir graphql
Text
1Processed 12 source files; 4 contained GraphQL.
2Wrote 7 documents to /path/to/graphql
JSON output (--format json)
JSON
1{
2  "client_extract": {
3    "out_dir": "/path/to/graphql",
4    "source_files_processed": 12,
5    "source_files_with_graphql": 4,
6    "documents_extracted": 7,
7    "documents_skipped": 0,
8    "files": [
9      {
10        "source": "src/components/UserCard.ts",
11        "target": "graphql/src/components/UserCard.graphql",
12        "documents": 2
13      },
14      {
15        "source": "src/queries/user.ts",
16        "target": "graphql/src/queries/user.graphql",
17        "documents": 3
18      },
19      {
20        "source": "src/mutations/createPost.ts",
21        "target": "graphql/src/mutations/createPost.graphql",
22        "documents": 1
23      },
24      {
25        "source": "src/fragments/userFields.ts",
26        "target": "graphql/src/fragments/userFields.graphql",
27        "documents": 1
28      }
29    ],
30    "skipped": []
31  }
32}

TypeScript only

Bash
1rover client extract --language ts --out-dir graphql
Text
1Processed 8 source files; 3 contained GraphQL.
2Wrote 5 documents to /path/to/graphql

Custom output directory

Bash
1rover client extract --out-dir dist/graphql
Text
1Processed 12 source files; 4 contained GraphQL.
2Wrote 7 documents to /path/to/dist/graphql

Overwrite existing files

By default, if graphql/src/queries/user.graphql already exists, Rover writes to graphql/src/queries/user.generated.graphql instead. Pass --overwrite to replace the original file.

Bash
1rover client extract --out-dir graphql --overwrite

With skipped documents

Rover skips documents that contain template interpolations or GraphQL syntax errors and still exits with code 0.

Bash
1rover client extract --out-dir graphql
Text
1Processed 12 source files; 4 contained GraphQL.
2Wrote 6 documents to /path/to/graphql
3Skipped documents:
4  /path/to/src/DynamicQuery.ts:14 contains a template interpolation (${...}); only static strings can be extracted
JSON output (--format json)
JSON
1{
2  "client_extract": {
3    "out_dir": "/path/to/graphql",
4    "source_files_processed": 12,
5    "source_files_with_graphql": 4,
6    "documents_extracted": 6,
7    "documents_skipped": 1,
8    "files": [
9      {
10        "source": "src/components/UserCard.ts",
11        "target": "graphql/src/components/UserCard.graphql",
12        "documents": 2
13      }
14    ],
15    "skipped": [
16      {
17        "source": "/path/to/src/DynamicQuery.ts",
18        "line": 14,
19        "reason": "contains a template interpolation (${...}); only static strings can be extracted"
20      }
21    ]
22  }
23}
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