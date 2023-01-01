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Rover client commands
Validate client operations against your GraphQL schema
client check
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.
Validating operations against your schema
The
rover client check command validates every GraphQL operation in your client project against your graph's published schema in GraphOS. It scans for
.graphql files, parses all operations and fragments, and reports any operations that are incompatible with the schema — so you can catch breaking schema changes before they reach production.
Usage
1rover client check [GRAPH_REF] [OPTIONS]
GRAPH_REF is a graph ref in
graph@variant form. Always specify the variant explicitly; if you omit it, Rover defaults to
current.
File discovery
Rover scans for
.graphql files using the glob patterns you provide. Specify multiple
--include patterns and optionally exclude paths with
--exclude.
1rover client check my-graph@staging \
2 --include "src/**/*.graphql" \
3 --exclude "src/__generated__/**"
By default, Rover scans from the current working directory. Use
--root-dir to scan from a different location:
1rover client check my-graph@staging \
2 --root-dir /path/to/client \
3 --include "**/*.graphql"
Operation requirements
All operations must have names. Rover rejects anonymous operations (for example,
{ user { name } }) with an error. Give every operation an explicit name:
1# Invalid — will error
2{ user { name } }
3
4# Valid
5query GetUser {
6 user { name }
7}
Fragment deduplication and conflicts
Rover automatically deduplicates fragments defined identically across multiple files. However, if two files define a fragment with the same name but different bodies,
rover client check returns an error listing the conflicting fragment names. In this case, make each fragment name globally unique to avoid conflicts.
Options
|Option
|Description
[GRAPH_REF]
|Graph ref (
graph@variant) to validate against (positional argument).
--include <PATTERN>
|Glob pattern for
.graphql files to include. Repeatable.
--exclude <PATTERN>
|Glob pattern for files to exclude. Repeatable.
--root-dir <DIR>
|Root directory to scan from. Defaults to the current working directory.
--profile <PROFILE>
|Configuration profile to use for authentication.
--format <FORMAT>
|Output format:
plain (default) or
json.
--output <FILE>
|Write output to a file instead of
stdout.
Examples
All operations pass
1rover client check my-graph@current --include "src/**/*.graphql"
1Validated 3 operations (5 files scanned)
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "client_check": {
3 "graph_ref": "my-graph@current",
4 "files_scanned": 5,
5 "operations_sent": 3,
6 "failures": [],
7 "validation_results": []
8 }
9}
failures array contains schema-extension validation errors — produced when
.graphql files include SDL extensions (
extend type and similar) that are incompatible with the graph's published schema. Operation check results (broken fields, removed types, etc.) are always returned in
validation_results, even when they represent failures.
Validation failures
When an operation references a field that has been removed or renamed in the schema,
rover client check reports a
FAILURE for that operation and exits with code
1.
1rover client check my-graph@current --include "src/**/*.graphql"
1Validated 3 operations (5 files scanned)
2GetUser: src/queries/user.graphql:4:1
3 FAILURE Field "legacyId" was removed from type "User".
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "client_check": {
3 "graph_ref": "my-graph@current",
4 "files_scanned": 5,
5 "operations_sent": 3,
6 "failures": [],
7 "validation_results": [
8 {
9 "operation_name": "GetUser",
10 "type": "FAILURE",
11 "code": "FIELD_REMOVED",
12 "description": "Field \"legacyId\" was removed from type \"User\".",
13 "file": "src/queries/user.graphql",
14 "line": 4,
15 "column": 1
16 }
17 ]
18 }
19}
Parse errors
Files containing anonymous operations or invalid GraphQL syntax produce local parse errors. These are listed separately from schema validation results and always cause a non-zero exit.
1rover client check my-graph@current --include "src/**/*.graphql"
1Validated 2 operations (4 files scanned)
2Local parse errors:
3 src/queries/draft.graphql: Operation must have a name
Exclude generated files
Use
--include and
--exclude together to scan only the files you own.
1rover client check my-graph@staging \
2 --include "src/**/*.graphql" \
3 --exclude "src/__generated__/**"
Continuous integration
Run
rover client check in your CI pipeline against the same variant you deploy to.
1- name: Validate client operations
2 run: |
3 rover client check my-graph@production \
4 --include "src/**/*.graphql"
5 env:
6 APOLLO_KEY: ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }}
client extract
Extracting GraphQL from source files
The
rover client extract command scans your source files for embedded GraphQL documents and writes each one to a standalone
.graphql file. Use the extracted files with other Rover commands, code generation pipelines, or source control review.
Usage
1rover client extract [OPTIONS]
By default, Rover scans all supported file types (
.ts,
.tsx,
.swift,
.kt, and
.kts) under the current working directory and writes extracted documents to a
graphql/ directory.
Supported languages
|Language
|File extensions
|Detection method
|TypeScript
.ts,
.tsx
gql and
graphql tagged template literals
|Swift
.swift
|Triple-quoted strings (
"""...""")
|Kotlin
.kt,
.kts
|Triple-quoted strings (
"""...""")
For TypeScript, Rover recognizes both
gql and
graphql tags:
1const GET_USER = gql`
2 query GetUser($id: ID!) {
3 user(id: $id) { name }
4 }
5`;
File discovery
Use
--include and
--exclude to control which files are scanned. Patterns are evaluated as globs relative to
--root-dir.
1rover client extract \
2 --include "src/**/*.ts" \
3 --exclude "src/__generated__/**"
Use
--root-dir to scan from a location other than the current working directory:
1rover client extract \
2 --root-dir /path/to/client \
3 --out-dir graphql
To restrict extraction to specific languages, use
--language. Accepted values are
ts (scans
.ts and
.tsx),
swift, or
kotlin (scans
.kt and
.kts). Repeat
--language to select multiple languages:
1rover client extract --language ts --language swift
Output directory
Rover writes extracted documents to
--out-dir (default:
graphql), preserving the relative path of each source file:
1src/components/UserCard.ts → graphql/src/components/UserCard.graphql
If a
.graphql file already exists at the target path, Rover writes to
<name>.generated.graphql instead. Pass
--overwrite to replace existing files:
1rover client extract --out-dir graphql --overwrite
Skipped documents
Rover skips documents it cannot statically extract but always exits with code
0. Common skip reasons:
Template interpolation — TypeScript documents containing
${...}expressions cannot be extracted
GraphQL syntax error — the document could not be parsed as valid GraphQL
Each skipped document is listed in the output with its source path, line number, and reason.
Options
|Option
|Description
--include <PATTERN>
|Glob pattern for source files to include. Repeatable. Defaults to all supported extensions.
--exclude <PATTERN>
|Glob pattern for files to exclude. Repeatable.
--language <LANG>
|Restrict extraction to
ts,
swift, or
kotlin. Repeatable.
--root-dir <DIR>
|Root directory to scan from. Defaults to the current working directory.
--out-dir <DIR>
|Output directory for
.graphql files. Defaults to
graphql.
--overwrite
|Overwrite existing
.graphql files instead of writing to
<name>.generated.graphql.
--format <FORMAT>
|Output format:
plain (default) or
json.
--output <FILE>
|Write output to a file instead of
stdout.
Examples
Basic extraction
1rover client extract --out-dir graphql
1Processed 12 source files; 4 contained GraphQL.
2Wrote 7 documents to /path/to/graphql
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "client_extract": {
3 "out_dir": "/path/to/graphql",
4 "source_files_processed": 12,
5 "source_files_with_graphql": 4,
6 "documents_extracted": 7,
7 "documents_skipped": 0,
8 "files": [
9 {
10 "source": "src/components/UserCard.ts",
11 "target": "graphql/src/components/UserCard.graphql",
12 "documents": 2
13 },
14 {
15 "source": "src/queries/user.ts",
16 "target": "graphql/src/queries/user.graphql",
17 "documents": 3
18 },
19 {
20 "source": "src/mutations/createPost.ts",
21 "target": "graphql/src/mutations/createPost.graphql",
22 "documents": 1
23 },
24 {
25 "source": "src/fragments/userFields.ts",
26 "target": "graphql/src/fragments/userFields.graphql",
27 "documents": 1
28 }
29 ],
30 "skipped": []
31 }
32}
TypeScript only
1rover client extract --language ts --out-dir graphql
1Processed 8 source files; 3 contained GraphQL.
2Wrote 5 documents to /path/to/graphql
Custom output directory
1rover client extract --out-dir dist/graphql
1Processed 12 source files; 4 contained GraphQL.
2Wrote 7 documents to /path/to/dist/graphql
Overwrite existing files
By default, if
graphql/src/queries/user.graphql already exists, Rover writes to
graphql/src/queries/user.generated.graphql instead. Pass
--overwrite to replace the original file.
1rover client extract --out-dir graphql --overwrite
With skipped documents
Rover skips documents that contain template interpolations or GraphQL syntax errors and still exits with code
0.
1rover client extract --out-dir graphql
1Processed 12 source files; 4 contained GraphQL.
2Wrote 6 documents to /path/to/graphql
3Skipped documents:
4 /path/to/src/DynamicQuery.ts:14 contains a template interpolation (${...}); only static strings can be extracted
JSON output (
--format json)
1{
2 "client_extract": {
3 "out_dir": "/path/to/graphql",
4 "source_files_processed": 12,
5 "source_files_with_graphql": 4,
6 "documents_extracted": 6,
7 "documents_skipped": 1,
8 "files": [
9 {
10 "source": "src/components/UserCard.ts",
11 "target": "graphql/src/components/UserCard.graphql",
12 "documents": 2
13 }
14 ],
15 "skipped": [
16 {
17 "source": "/path/to/src/DynamicQuery.ts",
18 "line": 14,
19 "reason": "contains a template interpolation (${...}); only static strings can be extracted"
20 }
21 ]
22 }
23}