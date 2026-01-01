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The Apollo CLI (deprecated)
InstallationValidating Client OperationsMoving to Rover
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Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
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Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

The Rover graph-artifact Command

Manage graph artifacts in Apollo's OCI distribution

Requires ≥ Rover v0.41.0
This command requires authenticating Rover with GraphOS.

Apollo OCI distribution stores the graph artifacts (such as composed supergraph schemas) that GraphOS Router fetches at runtime. Each artifact is identified by a content-addressed digest, and you can assign human-readable tags to those artifacts so consumers can refer to them by name instead of by digest.

The rover graph-artifact set of commands lets you manage graph artifacts from the command line.

Tagging a graph artifact

graph-artifact tag

Use Rover to assign a tag to a graph artifact in your graph. Tagging an artifact enables GraphOS Router to fetch it by tag name instead of by digest, which makes it easier to promote a specific artifact across environments.

Run the graph-artifact tag command:

Bash
rover graph-artifact tag <TAG> --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> --digest <DIGEST>

Alternatively, you can identify the artifact by its ID instead of its digest:

Bash
rover graph-artifact tag <TAG> --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> --graph-artifact-id <GRAPH_ARTIFACT_ID>

  • The --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> option is the ID of the graph that owns the artifact you want to tag.

  • The <TAG> argument is the name of the tag to assign to the artifact.

  • You must provide exactly one of --digest or --graph-artifact-id to identify the artifact you want to tag.

Removing a tag from a graph artifact

graph-artifact untag

Use Rover to remove a tag from your graph. Deleting a tag removes it and its full history. Tags managed by Apollo can't be deleted.

Run the graph-artifact untag command:

Bash
1rover graph-artifact untag <TAG> --graph-id <GRAPH_ID>

  • The --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> option is the ID of the graph that owns the tag you want to remove.

  • The <TAG> argument is the name of the tag to remove from the graph.

Fetching a graph artifact

graph-artifact fetch

Use rover graph-artifact fetch to fetch metadata about a graph artifact from Apollo's OCI distribution. This command returns an artifact's content-addressed digest, the launch that produced it, and (when fetching by tag) its assignment history.

Identify the artifact using one of the following mutually exclusive options:

  • By tag name (--tag-name)

  • By artifact ID (--graph-artifact-id )

  • By content-addressed digest (--digest)

You must provide exactly one of --tag-name, --graph-artifact-id, or --digest.

Options

OptionDescription
--graph-idRequired. The ID of the graph that owns the artifact.
-t, --tag-nameFetch by tag name. Mutually exclusive with --graph-artifact-id and --digest.
-g, --graph-artifact-idFetch by artifact ID. Mutually exclusive with --tag-name and --digest.
-d, --digestFetch by content-addressed digest. Mutually exclusive with --tag-name and --graph-artifact-id.
--history-limitWhen fetching by tag, the number of tag history entries to include (default: 5, max: 20).
--formatOutput format: plain (default) or json.

Output

The command prints the following fields for the resolved artifact:

  • Graph ID – the ID of the graph

  • Artifact ID – the unique identifier for the artifact

  • Digest – the content-addressed hash of the artifact

  • Launch ID – the ID of the launch that produced the artifact

  • Tag – the tag name (only shown when fetching by tag)

  • Created at / Updated at – timestamps for when the artifact was created and last updated

When fetching by tag, the output also includes a history table showing recent tag reassignments. Each row lists the digest that was assigned and when the reassignment occurred. Use --history-limit to control how many entries are shown.

Errors

If the artifact cannot be resolved, the command exits with an error describing the cause:

  • Artifact not found – no artifact matches the given tag name, artifact ID, or digest.

  • Artifact is still being built – the artifact's build is pending. Wait for the launch to complete and retry.

  • Artifact failed to build – the artifact's build failed. Check the associated launch for details.

List tags

List the tags applied to artifacts in your graph, either across the entire graph or scoped to a single artifact identified by digest.

graph-artifact list-tags

List every tag applied to any artifact in a graph:

Bash
1rover graph-artifact list-tags --graph-id <GRAPH_ID>

List only the tags applied to a specific artifact by passing its digest:

Bash
1rover graph-artifact list-tags --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> --digest <DIGEST>

Change how many tags are returned with --limit:

Bash
1rover graph-artifact list-tags --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> --limit <LIMIT>

  • The --graph-id <GRAPH_ID> option is the ID of the graph whose tags you want to list

  • The --digest <DIGEST> option is optional. When provided, the output narrows to tags on the artifact with that digest; when omitted, the output includes tags across all artifacts in the graph

  • The --limit <LIMIT> option sets the maximum number of tags to return and defaults to 100.

By default Rover prints one tag per line on stdout, which makes the output easy to pipe to other tools. Pass --format json to get machine-readable output of the form { "data": { "tags": [...] } }.
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