E-Book

A composable path to positive user experiences

Learn how Booking.com, Zendesk, and Varo Bank are using the supergraph to deliver delightful customer experiences faster.


You'll learn how

Outdated architectures, systems, and processes mean companies can be stymied by the pace of change. These technologies may have been functional—or passable— for years, but are now clear barriers to innovation.

GraphQL, an open-source data query and manipulation language, helps companies create and maintain an agile, composable architecture, which allows teams to create better experiences for customers, quickly and efficiently.

A composable, modular IT architecture helps reduce development time to bring products to market faster. It also empowers IT to make swift and efficient changes that are reflected across every client application.

An executive briefing paper by MIT Tech Review Insights

57% of consumers say companies have “one shot” to impress them with their digital services. In a world where competition is heightened by the ever-increasing breadth and depth of customer expectations, how can you speed time-to-market? In this e-book, learn how supergraph champions are releasing new features 50% faster with a composable architecture that enables them to quickly pivot and create thoughtful, customized customer experiences at scale.

