Apollo Day Austin with Babylon￼

December 8| 1:30pm - 6:30pm CT

Are you rolling out GraphQL at your company? Whether you’re just starting or scaling in production, Apollo Day Austin will help you get the most out of the supergraph. Hear from Graph Champions at Babylon, Indeed, and Paypal who are focused on scaling GraphQL at their orgs.

Why Attend Apollo Day Austin:

Learn how Babylon used Apollo Federation to enable team autonomy.

Hear their GraphQL adoption story.

Get your pressing GraphQL questions answered.

Meet other graph champions in the Austin area who are driving adoption and tackling the challenges of stewardship together.

We’re also hosting a Graph & Brew Happy Hour after so you can meet peers, supergraph champions, and leaders in the GraphQL space.

This is a free event and space is limited, so reserve your spot for December 8th!

AGENDA:

1:30-2:30pm

Check-in & Coffee Chats

2:30-3:10pm

Welcoming Remarks

3:10-3:45pm

Graph Evolutions: Babylon’s Supergraph Story with René Parra

3:45-4:00pm

Break

4:00-4:30pm

Watch the Graph Grow with Joey Nenni

4:30-5:15pm

Champion Panel with Dan Boerner, Jon Christiansen, & René Parra

5:15 -6:30pm

Graph & Brew Happy Hour & Supergraph White Boarding with Apollo