Apollo Day Austin with Babylon￼

December 8| 1:30pm - 6:30pm CT
Are you rolling out GraphQL at your company? Whether you’re just starting or scaling in production, Apollo Day Austin will help you get the most out of the supergraph. Hear from Graph Champions at Babylon, Indeed, and Paypal who are focused on scaling GraphQL at their orgs.
Why Attend Apollo Day Austin:
We’re also hosting a Graph & Brew Happy Hour after so you can meet peers, supergraph champions, and leaders in the GraphQL space.
This is a free event and space is limited, so reserve your spot for December 8th!
AGENDA:
1:30-2:30pm
Check-in & Coffee Chats
2:30-3:10pm
Welcoming Remarks
3:10-3:45pm
Graph Evolutions: Babylon’s Supergraph Story with René Parra
3:45-4:00pm
Break
4:00-4:30pm
Watch the Graph Grow with Joey Nenni
4:30-5:15pm
Champion Panel with Dan Boerner, Jon Christiansen, & René Parra
5:15 -6:30pm
Graph & Brew Happy Hour & Supergraph White Boarding with Apollo
Meet the Speakers
Dan Boerner
Apollo Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL
Jon Christiansen
Principal Software Engineer, Indeed
Joey Nenni
Enterprise Architect, PayPal
René Parra
Engineering Fellow, Babylon