Netflix APIs, An Unexpected Journey

How did Netflix build an API architecture that scales to over 200M subscribers in 190 countries? Bruce Wang, who leads API Systems at Netflix, will walk you through Netflix’s 14+ year API journey and lessons learned to address technology, product and organizational challenges.
Meet the Speakers
Bruce Wang
Director of Engineering - API Systems, Netflix
What you'll learn
How Netflix designs an API system to meet ever growing needs, from early days of streaming to multiple product lines across a global audience
How Netflix is decomposing its monolith and paving the path for a more composable, flexible architecture across a burgeoning supergraph
How Netflix is using its Supergraph strategy to overcome organizational and technical challenges and empower teams to build great products through consistent, resilient, contract-focused APIs.