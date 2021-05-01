Apollo Product Update: Launch Observability

Description
Do you ever have trouble answering questions like: Is the schema I published live yet? Where did that schema change come from? Who initiated this schema change? Why is a new query failing after I added the field to the graph? If so, watch on-demand as Joe McCarron, Staff Product Manager at Apollo, gives a product update discussing and demoing new Apollo features that make it easy to gather information about past schema launches and observe in-progress launches in real-time.
Meet the Speakers
Joe McCarron
Sr. Staff Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
What features Apollo has recently added to improve observability for schema launches
How to analyze past schema launches for patterns to improve velocity and reliability
What’s coming up on the Apollo roadmap