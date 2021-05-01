Apollo Product Update: Launch Observability

Description

Do you ever have trouble answering questions like: Is the schema I published live yet? Where did that schema change come from? Who initiated this schema change? Why is a new query failing after I added the field to the graph? If so, watch on-demand as Joe McCarron, Staff Product Manager at Apollo, gives a product update discussing and demoing new Apollo features that make it easy to gather information about past schema launches and observe in-progress launches in real-time.