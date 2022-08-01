GraphQL for the Enterprise

July 12 & July 19|

Apollo has been partnering with leading organizations around the world including MLB, Expedia and Paypal to help them unlock the full potential of GraphQL. In this interactive two-part series, our Solution Engineering team will provide you with the expertise and tools needed to keep your GraphQL journey moving forward.

Tech Talk: Scaling GraphQL

July 12th at 9am PT

In this session, we’ll explore effective strategies for scaling GraphQL. Whether you are getting started on, or looking to accelerate your own journey with GraphQL, learn the best practices for scaling GraphQL and what capabilities leading organizations are considering when evaluating GraphOS such as contracts, linting, approvals and more.

Hands-on Workshop: Getting Started with GraphOS

July 19th at 9am PT

In this course, you’ll get hands-on training to get up and running with GraphOS and your first supergraph.

This includes:

Building out GraphQL endpoints and resolvers

Connecting multiple GraphQL endpoints together into a supergraph

Leveraging Apollo GraphOS to manage the lifecycle of a supergraph

Connecting a frontend application to the supergraph to easily access data

* A prerequisite for attending this workshop is signing up for Apollo’s GraphOS Enterprise Trial