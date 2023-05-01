EVENTS

Tech Talk

Extending Apollo Router

May 25| 10:00am-10:45am PT

Apollo Router is the next-gen, high-performance graph router for a federated supergraph. It is also very configurable by taking advantage of its extensive YAML-based config options or even building more advanced customizations via Rhai scripts or external coprocessing.

In this session, we’ll help you understand what’s possible with Apollo Router’s extensibility model and how to decide which option will work best for various requirements. We’ll also share tips on how to bootstrap your Apollo Router development environment and experience.

Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation

Meet the Speakers

Tushar Bhushan

Sr. Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How the Apollo Router handles incoming GraphQL requests and its general underlying architecture

What Apollo Router configuration options are available out-of-the-box and when to use them

When to consider extending the functionality of Apollo Router, what options are available for doing so, and how to choose the right approach for specific use cases

Handling common scenarios like header manipulation, client enforcement, and redacting errors using RHAI

