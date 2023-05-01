Extending Apollo Router

May 25| 10:00am-10:45am PT
Apollo Router is the next-gen, high-performance graph router for a federated supergraph. It is also very configurable by taking advantage of its extensive YAML-based config options or even building more advanced customizations via Rhai scripts or external coprocessing.
In this session, we’ll help you understand what’s possible with Apollo Router’s extensibility model and how to decide which option will work best for various requirements. We’ll also share tips on how to bootstrap your Apollo Router development environment and experience.
Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation
Meet the Speakers
Tushar Bhushan
Sr. Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How the Apollo Router handles incoming GraphQL requests and its general underlying architecture
What Apollo Router configuration options are available out-of-the-box and when to use them
When to consider extending the functionality of Apollo Router, what options are available for doing so, and how to choose the right approach for specific use cases
Handling common scenarios like header manipulation, client enforcement, and redacting errors using RHAI