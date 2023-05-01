Extending Apollo Router

May 25| 10:00am-10:45am PT

Apollo Router is the next-gen, high-performance graph router for a federated supergraph. It is also very configurable by taking advantage of its extensive YAML-based config options or even building more advanced customizations via Rhai scripts or external coprocessing.

In this session, we’ll help you understand what’s possible with Apollo Router’s extensibility model and how to decide which option will work best for various requirements. We’ll also share tips on how to bootstrap your Apollo Router development environment and experience.

Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation