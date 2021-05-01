Adopting a GraphQL Mindset When Migrating From REST

Description
For teams moving to GraphQL for the first time, there is often a temptation to either autogenerate your GraphQL schema or mimic your REST API patterns. But the real benefit of GraphQL comes from rethinking your API design to be demand-driven based on your clients’ needs. Watch this tech talk on-demand from Michael Watson, Developer Advocate at Apollo GraphQL, on schema design best practices when migrating from REST to GraphQL.
Meet the Speakers
Michael Watson
Developer Advocate, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to rethink your approach to APIs when you migrate from REST to GraphQL
Best practices for developing GraphQL schemas on top of existing REST APIs
How to build a GraphQL API using Apollo Server and Apollo Workbench that connects to your existing REST APIs