Last Updated: September 25, 2019
Meteor Development Group, Inc. (“Meteor”, “we”, “us”, “our””) is committed to protecting the privacy of individuals with whom it interacts. This Privacy Policy sets out how we collect and process personal data when you visit our websites (e.g. apollographql.com, graphql.com), when you use our Apollo GraphQL services (our “Services”), or when you otherwise do business or make contact with us.
Please read this policy carefully to understand how we handle and treat your personal data.
What information do we collect?
We may collect and process the following personal data from you for our legitimate interests or the legitimate interests of third parties, as described in this Privacy Policy:
What are the legitimate interests for which we use your information?
The personal data we collect from you may be used in one of the following ways:
How do we protect your personal data?
We implement common industry-standard security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information when you enter, submit, or access your personal information. We offer the use of a secure server. All user data is transmitted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology and then encrypted for storage only to be accessible by those authorized with special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. After a transaction, your private information (e.g., credit cards, social security numbers, financials) will not be stored on our servers.
Do we use cookies or other tracking mechanisms?
Yes. Cookies are small files that a site or its service provider transfers to your Web browser (if you allow) that enables the sites or service providers systems to recognize your browser and capture and remember certain information.
Some of our website’s pages may contain electronic images known as Web beacons, which are also called single pixel gifs. These images allow us to count users who have visited those pages and to deliver co-branded services. We also may include Web beacons in promotional e-mail messages or newsletters in order to count how many
messages have been opened and acted upon. Web beacons are not used to access your personal data but they are a technique we use to compile aggregated statistics.
We use cookies to understand and save your preferences for future visits, to advertise to you on other sites (including but not limited to services such as Google AdWords and Facebook), and to compile aggregate data about site traffic and site interaction so that we can offer better site experiences and tools in the future.
You may refuse to accept cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of cookies. However, if you choose to disable cookies, you may be unable to access certain parts of our site. A banner asking you to accept our cookies policy will be displayed upon the first visit to our website (or the first visit after
you delete your cookies). Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies and/or you have not accepted our cookies policy, our system will issue cookies when you log on to our site.
You may also disable Web beacons by disabling HTML images in your email program, which may also affect other images in emails you receive.
We may use third party service providers to help us analyze certain online activities. For example, these service providers may help us analyze visitor activity on our websites. We may permit these service providers to use cookies and other technologies to perform these services for Meteor.
These services include (but are not limited to) Google Analytics, a web analytics service provided by Google, Inc. (“Google”). Google Analytics uses cookies to help us analyze how users use the Site and enhance your experience when you use the Service. For more information on how Google uses this data, go to www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/. You may also download the Google Analytics opt-out browser add on, available here: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.
Some parts of our websites may include social media features, such as the Facebook “like” button, and widgets, such as the “share this” button. These social media features are either hosted by a third party or hosted directly on our Service. When you use these tools, the party that provides the tool, the third party that operates the social
media services, and/or we may receive information about you. By using these tools or by communicating with us through social media services, you acknowledge that some information, including personal information, from your social media services will be transmitted to us, and that information is therefore is covered by this Privacy and
Security Policy, and some information, including personal information, may be shared with the third party services, and that information is therefore governed by their privacy policies.
When we interact with you on social media services, the information you share with us which can be seen by anyone other than you, us and the relevant social media service is not covered by this Privacy Policy. Only information you share with us privately (i.e., through direct messages, private chat, etc.) is covered by this Privacy Policy.
Do we disclose any information to outside parties?
We will only share your personal data with third parties in certain circumstances:
We do not sell or trade your personal data to third parties.
Third Party Links
Occasionally, at our discretion, we may include or offer third party products or services on our website. If you access other websites using the links provided, the operators of these websites may collect information from you that will be used by them in accordance with their privacy policies. These third party sites have separate and independent privacy policies. We, therefore, have no responsibility or liability for the content and activities of these linked sites. Nonetheless, we seek to protect the integrity of our site and welcome any feedback about these sites.
Do Not Track
We do not respond to the Do Not Track setting in your browser. While we do not use cookies to collect personally identifiable information or track users’ online activities over time or across different web sites, certain of the third party tracking providers we use (e.g., Google, Facebook) may be able to do so, though we do not have access to that information. For information regarding Do Not Track mechanisms, see http://allaboutdnt.com.
International Transfers
If you are visiting our website or using our Services from outside the United States (U.S.), please be aware that you are sending personal information to the U.S. where our servers are located. The U.S. may not have data protection laws that are as comprehensive or protective as those in your country of residence. However, our collection,
storage, and processing of your personal information will at all times be in accordance with this Privacy Policy.
Data Retention
long as is necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy. You can ask to close your account by contacting us at the details above, and we will delete your personal data on request.
We may, however, retain personal data for an additional period as is required under applicable laws, for legal, tax, or regulatory reasons.
Changes to our Privacy Policy
We reserve the right to modify this Privacy Policy at any time. We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices. If we make material changes to this Privacy Policy, you will be notified via email (if you have an account where we have your contact information) or otherwise in some manner through the Service that we deem reasonably likely to reach you (which may include posting a new privacy policy on our website—or a specific announcement on this page or on our blog). Any modifications to this Privacy Policy will be effective upon our posting of the new terms and/or upon implementation of the new changes on the Service (or as otherwise indicated at the time of posting) or on the Effective Date set forth in the modified Privacy
Policy. In all cases, your continued use of the Service or Website after the posting of any modified Privacy Policy indicates your acceptance of the terms of the modified Privacy Policy.