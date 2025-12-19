End of Support for Router v1.x; Long-Term Support (LTS) Policy Update

Apollo introduced the Long-Term Support (LTS) policy for the Router to give users a predictable, stable release cycle and the confidence to operate the Router in long-running or regulated production environments. The policy ensures teams can take advantage of new capabilities at their own pace, while always having a supported and secure baseline to rely on.

To better support upgrade planning and provide greater clarity around version lifecycles, we are refining our Router LTS policy and introducing updates to the current maintenance schedule for both Router and Federation.

New LTS Release: Router v2.10 and Federation v2.12

To support users migrating from v1.x and to provide a dependable maintenance baseline on the Router v2.x platform, Apollo has released Router v2.10 with Federation v2.12 as the next LTS version as of December 12, 2025.

Router v2.10 and Federation v2.12

Will receive critical security patches and essential reliability updates throughout its maintenance window until September 2026

Offers a stable upgrade target for users transitioning from older Router versions.

Router v2.x will continue active development with future feature releases and new minor versions, while the v2.10 line will receive fixes via the new LTS policy (see below)

End of Support for Router v1.x and Federation v2.9

Router v1.x, including v1.61.x LTS, and Federation v2.9 will reach End of Support (EOS) on March 31st, 2026.

After EOS, these versions will no longer receive updates, including security or critical reliability fixes. Users operating on Router v1.x should begin planning their upgrade to the Router v2.x and Federation v2.12 line to remain on a supported version. Upgrading your Federation version can be done by changing the graph variant settings in Studio, or changing the federation composition version in your build configuration locally.

New Support Policy

With the End of Support for the Router v1.x line, we have updated our LTS policy to provide consistent and scheduled releases as we look forward to 2026.

New major Router versions yearly with 12 months of Active development

Recurring LTS releases every 6 months to provide continued support

LTS releases supported for 9 months , with an additional 3 months of support for our Premier Support customers

New policy will start in 2026

Required Actions

If you are currently running Router v1.x , please begin planning your upgrade path before March 2026.

Router v2.10 (released December 2025) will serve as a strong, stable LTS target for teams seeking minimal operational risk.

After updating to Router v2.x, review and update your Federation composition settings in Apollo Studio to ensure you’re using a supported version (LTS or latest). Note that no changes to your subgraphs are required if you are already using Federation v2.

Our Commitment

Apollo values your partnership and trust as we continue to innovate. We are here to support you through this transition to keep your API infrastructure powerful and future-proof.

For additional support, please visit our Apollo Community or, for GraphOS users, contact our Technical Support team at support.apollographql.com