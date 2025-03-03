GraphOS Router Release Lifecycle

As Apollo continues to develop GraphOS Router, we want to explain how we manage the lifecycle of each router release, so you know when the versions you use are supported or retired, and when features can be introduced, maintained, or sunset.

We release Apollo GraphOS Router using semantic versioning , with major releases when needed due to breaking changes. We expect to release a new major version yearly. Each line of a major release goes through the stages of the router release lifecycle, starting from Preview and ending with End-Of-Life.

The diagram below shows the timelines with the lifecycle stages of our currently live major releases:

This timeline is subject to change for future LTS releases.

Release Lifecycle

Developer Preview

Each new major version of the Apollo GraphOS Router enters a Developer Preview phase lasting a few months. During this phase, we want the developer community to take advantage of new features, prepare for the removal of deprecated features or backwards-incompatible changes, and give us feedback on the new release. Once the Developer Preview phase is complete, we move the release to the Active status. We expect to introduce new Developer Preview lines yearly.

Active

From the time a new major release line enters the Active phase, it will be actively developed, receiving new features, bug fixes, security patches. Once a router release line reaches Active status, we will strive to not make any breaking changes to its functionality, APIs, or documented public interfaces. In extenuating circumstances, breaking changes may be required, for example to address a security vulnerability.

note A non-GA feature (Experimental or Preview) may still make breaking changes within its associated functionality, as defined in Apollo Feature Launch Stages

While a release is Active, we ship backwards-compatible minor releases monthly, and we release bug and security fixes as patches on the latest minor version as needed. Active lines are fully supported by our paid support plans according to the Apollo Technical Support policy.

Maintenance

As the next major version transitions to the Active phase, the existing Active release is transitioned to Maintenance status. Although a Maintenance line is no longer under active feature development, it continues to receive critical and high bug fixes and security patches, as well as support through our paid support plans. We provide bug fixes and security patches on the latest minor release in each Maintenance line. For the 1.x LTS release, the Maintenance phase will last 12 months. The duration of maintenance support may change for future LTS releases.

End-of-Life (EOL)

After the Maintenance phase concludes, a major release line is transitioned to End-of-Life status (EOL). Once a release is EOL, we stop providing patches, security updates, or support for the release, and so we discourage the use of EOL releases in production.

To learn more about the lifecycle of new features released across the GraphOS platform, go to Apollo Feature Launch Stages.

Supported major GraphOS Router releases

Release Current Status Current Version Preview Date Active Date Maintenance Date End of Life Date GraphsOS Router 1.x Maintenance v 1.61.4 August 2022 September 2022 February 2025 Planned February 2026 GraphOS Router 2.x Active v 2.2.0 July 2024 February 2025 - -

Compatible operating systems and versions

GraphOS Router is currently compatible with the following operating systems and software versions (with noted clarifications). We provide official router binaries on the Releases page. Router binaries may work on other operating systems and versions, but we only target the following set:

Operating System Version Binaries Supported Notes RHEL 9.9 x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu

aarch64-unknown-linux-gnu When linked with glibc >=2.29 Ubuntu 20.04 x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu

aarch64-unknown-linux-gnu When linked with glibc >=2.29 Windows 10 x86_64-pc-windows-msvc Until Windows 10 end-of-life on October 14, 2025 macOS (x86) 13.5.1 (Ventura) x86_64-apple-darwin With Xcode 15.0.x macOS (Apple Silicon) 13.5.1 (Ventura) aarch64-apple-darwin With Xcode 15.0.x

Containers and custom builds of the router

Officially supported pre-compiled router binaries are provided on our Releases page .

Custom builds of the router (those not provided pre-compiled by Apollo) are supported on a reasonable-effort basis. For support requests on custom builds, Apollo Technical Support may suggest you remove custom Rust code, build using Rust v1.76.0 , and use a compatible operating system from the list above.

We provide official Docker containers with pre-compiled binary releases of the router included for your convenience. While the pre-compiled router binary included in the container images is fully supported, the non- router components of the container distribution are covered under the Long-Term Support terms of the base operating system (at this time the Debian LTS program ).

Other containers or base images may be supported on a reasonable-effort basis.