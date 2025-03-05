Back to Blog
March 5, 2025

New GraphQL courses for iOS and Android development

Jeff Auriemma

Jeff Auriemma

Did you know mobile application performance was the use case that drove the initial development of GraphQL? GraphQL has grown by leaps and bounds and is now used to power entire API platforms, but it remains an essential part of the mobile application developer’s toolkit.  To that end, we are excited to launch new, free courses for iOS and Android developers in the Apollo Odyssey learning platform!

The image is a screenshot of a webpage from the Apollo GraphQL Odyssey tutorial series titled “Apollo iOS and Swift: Pagination, Mutations, and Subscriptions”. The tutorial section displayed is “Complete the details view”. The page includes a heading titled “Test the DetailView”, followed by instructions guiding users to build and run their application, verifying that clicking on a launch item navigates to a corresponding DetailView. There are two prominent visuals on the page: 1. A screenshot of an Xcode editor showing SwiftUI code for handling the DetailView. 2. An iPhone simulator displaying a detailed launch view with a mission patch, launch details, and a “Book Now!” button. The left sidebar contains a navigation menu with sections: • Introduction • Complete the details view (highlighted) • Write your first mutation • Authenticate your operations • Define additional mutations • Paginate results • Write your first subscription Below the main content, there is a paragraph mentioning that the “Book Now!” button has been added but isn’t functional yet, leading into the next section about making changes with GraphQL mutations, including authentication.

Apollo iOS and Apollo Kotlin

Apollo is proud to maintain the most widely-used free and open source GraphQL clients for web and mobile platforms.  Apollo iOS and Apollo Kotlin are trusted by thousands of iOS and Android teams to power their production applications written in Swift and Kotlin.  In order to fully leverage these industry-standard tools, a grasp of the fundamentals is essential.

App development teams getting started with GraphQL now have access to new two-part courses:

All of these courses are part of our expansive and free Apollo Odyssey platform.  There’s plenty more where that came from, too: check out our extensive library of courses for UI developers, backend developers, and platform engineers.

If you have any ideas for new courses, please post your feedback in this Apollo Community thread!  We’re always eager to hear what people want to learn about next.

Written by

Jeff Auriemma

Jeff Auriemma

Read more by Jeff Auriemma

Recommended