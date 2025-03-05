New GraphQL courses for iOS and Android development

Did you know mobile application performance was the use case that drove the initial development of GraphQL? GraphQL has grown by leaps and bounds and is now used to power entire API platforms, but it remains an essential part of the mobile application developer’s toolkit. To that end, we are excited to launch new, free courses for iOS and Android developers in the Apollo Odyssey learning platform!

Apollo iOS and Apollo Kotlin

Apollo is proud to maintain the most widely-used free and open source GraphQL clients for web and mobile platforms. Apollo iOS and Apollo Kotlin are trusted by thousands of iOS and Android teams to power their production applications written in Swift and Kotlin. In order to fully leverage these industry-standard tools, a grasp of the fundamentals is essential.

App development teams getting started with GraphQL now have access to new two-part courses:

All of these courses are part of our expansive and free Apollo Odyssey platform. There’s plenty more where that came from, too: check out our extensive library of courses for UI developers, backend developers, and platform engineers.

If you have any ideas for new courses, please post your feedback in this Apollo Community thread! We’re always eager to hear what people want to learn about next.