What’s New in Apollo Client 4.2
Jerel Miller
We’re excited to announce the release of Apollo Client 4.2. This release brings two additional long-awaited features:
- Type-safe default options
- Event-based refetching
Let’s dive in!
Type-safe default options
Prior to version 4.2, you had to choose between convenience and type-safety when you wanted to propagate a default option throughout your application. For example, you might set your default
errorPolicy to
"all" in order to render partially successful queries in your components.
This could introduce a mismatch between the runtime behavior and what TypeScript reports as the right value. Consider this
useSuspenseQuery example:
1const { data } = useSuspenseQuery(QUERY);2// ^? TData34const { data } = useSuspenseQuery(QUERY, { errorPolicy: "all" });5// ^? TData | undefined
With no explicit
errorPolicy,
useSuspenseQuery‘s throws by default when an error is returned, which means `data` can be typed as the query data type. Passing
errorPolicy: "all" changes the return type to include
undefined because the server might return an error with no data.
Changing the default
errorPolicy in
defaultOptions was considered unsafe however because it modified the runtime behavior, but the types remained the same. This could cause crashes in your production environment that weren’t caught by TypeScript because you might access properties on
undefined.
In 4.2, default options are now propagated through all React hooks and APIs to provide the correct type to match the runtime value. You opt in by declaring your default options using TypeScript module augmentation:
1// apollo.d.ts2import "@apollo/client";34declare module "@apollo/client" {5 namespace ApolloClient {6 namespace DeclareDefaultOptions {7 interface WatchQuery {8 errorPolicy: "all";9 }10 }11 }12}
To make sure the runtime behavior matches the types, Apollo Client forces you to add a matching
defaultOptions option:
1new ApolloClient({2 // without this option, TypeScript reports an error3 defaultOptions: {4 watchQuery: {5 errorPolicy: "all"6 }7 }8})
With that TypeScript declaration in place, the hook now reflects the runtime value:
1const { data } = useSuspenseQuery(QUERY);2// ^? TData | undefined
This behavior extends to all query and mutation hooks and core APIs.
Learn more about declaring type-safe default options in the TypeScript guide.
Deprecation of generic arguments
To achieve type-safe default options, Apollo Client requires the use of type inference. As a result, passing generic arguments to hooks and core APIs is now deprecated.
1// Generic arguments are no deprecated2useQuery<DataType, VariablesType>(QUERY)
You can still use this signature, but you won’t be able to take advantage of the new type-safety. Migrate to
TypedDocumentNode instead:
1const QUERY: TypedDocumentNode<DataType, VariablesType> = gql``
Learn more about migrating in the migration guide.
Event-based refetching
One of our most popular requests has been window focus refetching, a feature popularized by TanStack Query that triggers automatic refetches when the browser tab regains focus. Building your own system for handling automatic refetches resulted in a complicated mess of
useEffect or wrapper hooks to provide this sort of functionality yourself.
4.2 introduces the new
RefetchEventManager, which handles refetches for you in response to events such as window focus or network reconnection. Pass a
RefetchEventManager instance to the
refetchEventManager option to opt-into automatic refetches:
1import { RefetchEventManager, windowFocusSource } from "@apollo/client";23const client = new ApolloClient({4 // ...5 refetchEventManager: new RefetchEventManager({6 sources: {7 windowFocus: windowFocusSource,8 },9 }),10});
Anytime a user focuses the browser tab, the client automatically refetches active queries.
Queries can also opt-out of a specific event refetch with the new
refetchOn option:
1useQuery(QUERY, { 2 // Don't refetch this query when the windowFocus event is triggered3 refetchOn: { windowFocus: false } 4});
RefetchEventManager is designed for extensibility in mind. You can register your own custom events, provide customized handlers to determine which queries should be refetched, and more.
See the event-based refetching docs to learn more.
Wrapping up
Ready to upgrade? Install Apollo Client 4.2 today:
1npm install @apollo/client@latest
For the full list of changes, check out the release notes. Questions and feedback are always welcome in the Apollo Community.
Happy querying!