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Event-based refetching
Automatically refetch queries on window focus, network reconnect, or your own custom events
A query's data can grow stale while a user switches to another tab, loses their network connection, or sends your app to the background. Apollo Client can refetch queries automatically when these events happen, so that you serve fresh query data.
This guide walks through enabling event-based refetching, controlling which queries respond to which events, and extending the system with your own custom events.
Refetching on events
Event-based refetching is powered by the
RefetchEventManager. It orchestrates refetches when events fire, routing each source to a handler.
Initialize
RefetchEventManager and pass it to your
ApolloClient instance:
1import { ApolloClient, RefetchEventManager } from "@apollo/client";
2
3const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager();
4
5const client = new ApolloClient({
6 // ...
7 refetchEventManager,
8});
By itself, the refetch event manager doesn't know what events should trigger refetches. For that, it needs event sources that tell it what to listen for and when to trigger refetches.
Sources
A source is a function that returns an
Observable that emits each time that event should trigger a refetch. Sources can optionally emit values that become the event's payload, which is used by
refetchOn callbacks to conditionally refetch a query. Register sources by name on the
sources option:
1const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager({
2 sources: {
3 windowFocus: windowFocusSource,
4 },
5});
When a source emits, the event is routed to its handler which triggers the refetch. The default handler refetches active queries, filtered by their
refetchOn option.
Built-in sources
Apollo Client includes built-in sources for common browser events.
Window focus
windowFocusSource triggers a refetch whenever the browser tab is focused. It listens for the
visibilitychange event and emits when
document.visibilityState is
visible.
Assign it to the
windowFocus event:
1import { RefetchEventManager, windowFocusSource } from "@apollo/client";
2
3const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager({
4 sources: {
5 windowFocus: windowFocusSource,
6 },
7});
window object is available before it registers its event listener.
Network reconnect
onlineSource triggers a refetch when the browser regains network connectivity. It listens for the
online event and emits when the event is triggered.
Assign it to the
online event:
1import { RefetchEventManager, onlineSource } from "@apollo/client";
2
3const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager({
4 sources: {
5 online: onlineSource,
6 },
7});
window object is available before it registers its event listener.
Custom sources
You aren't limited to using the built-in events. You can register your own events that trigger refetches with custom sources.
Let's build a custom source for a React Native app that refetches queries when the app is brought into the foreground. We'll register the source under an event named
appState in the
sources option.
RefetchEvents interface. See the TypeScript section to learn more.
1import { AppState } from "react-native";
2import { Observable, ApolloClient, RefetchEventManager } from "@apollo/client";
3
4const appStateSource: RefetchEventManager.EventSource<void> = () => {
5 return new Observable((observer) => {
6 // Attach the event listener when the observable is subscribed to
7 const subscription = AppState.addEventListener("change", (status) => {
8 if (status === "active") {
9 // Emit a `next` event to tell the manager to trigger a refetch
10 observer.next();
11 }
12 });
13
14 return () => {
15 // Cleanup when the observable is unsubscribed
16 subscription.remove();
17 };
18 });
19};
20
21const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager({
22 sources: {
23 appState: appStateSource,
24 },
25});
Source payloads
Sources can optionally emit payloads which are used by
refetchOn callbacks to conditionally refetch the query.
void value type with the event declared in the
RefetchEvents interface. See the TypeScript section to learn more.
Let's update the example from the previous section to emit the
AppStateStatus with the event and remove the conditional check to allow individual queries to determine whether to refetch.
1import type { AppStateStatus } from "react-native";
2
3const appStateSource: RefetchEventManager.EventSource<AppStateStatus> = () => {
4 return new Observable((observer) => {
5 const subscription = AppState.addEventListener("change", (status) => {
6 if (status === "active") {
7 observer.next(status);
8 }
9 });
10
11 return () => {
12 subscription.remove();
13 };
14 });
15};
change event emitted by
AppState. If you choose to use this implementation, we recommend pairing it with a default
refetchOn provided to
defaultOptions.watchQuery.refetchOn that limits refetches to
active status.
Disable event refetching for a query
Not all queries need to refetch for every registered event. For example, a query that fetches static configuration data has no reason to refetch when the user focuses the browser tab.
To opt a query out of a single event, set that event in the
refetchOn option to
false:
1const { data } = useQuery(GET_TODOS, {
2 refetchOn: {
3 windowFocus: false,
4 },
5});
This query disables refetches when the
windowFocus event triggers, but continues to refetch for all other registered events, such as
online.
Disable refetches for all events
To opt a query out of refetching for all events, set the
refetchOn option to
false:
1const { data } = useQuery(GET_TODOS, {
2 refetchOn: false,
3});
false is treated the same as if every event is set to
false in a