A query's data can grow stale while a user switches to another tab, loses their network connection, or sends your app to the background. Apollo Client can refetch queries automatically when these events happen, so that you serve fresh query data.

This guide walks through enabling event-based refetching, controlling which queries respond to which events, and extending the system with your own custom events.

Refetching on events

Event-based refetching is powered by the RefetchEventManager . It orchestrates refetches when events fire, routing each source to a handler.

Initialize RefetchEventManager and pass it to your ApolloClient instance:

TypeScript copy 1 import { ApolloClient , RefetchEventManager } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 3 const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager (); 4 5 const client = new ApolloClient ({ 6 // ... 7 refetchEventManager , 8 });

By itself, the refetch event manager doesn't know what events should trigger refetches. For that, it needs event sources that tell it what to listen for and when to trigger refetches.

Sources

A source is a function that returns an Observable that emits each time that event should trigger a refetch. Sources can optionally emit values that become the event's payload, which is used by refetchOn callbacks to conditionally refetch a query. Register sources by name on the sources option:

TypeScript copy 1 const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager ({ 2 sources : { 3 windowFocus : windowFocusSource , 4 }, 5 });

When a source emits, the event is routed to its handler which triggers the refetch. The default handler refetches active queries, filtered by their refetchOn option.

Built-in sources

Apollo Client includes built-in sources for common browser events.

Window focus

windowFocusSource triggers a refetch whenever the browser tab is focused. It listens for the visibilitychange event and emits when document.visibilityState is visible .

Assign it to the windowFocus event:

TypeScript copy 1 import { RefetchEventManager , windowFocusSource } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 3 const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager ({ 4 sources : { 5 windowFocus : windowFocusSource , 6 }, 7 });

note This source is safe to use in server environments. It checks whether the window object is available before it registers its event listener.

Network reconnect

onlineSource triggers a refetch when the browser regains network connectivity. It listens for the online event and emits when the event is triggered.

Assign it to the online event:

TypeScript copy 1 import { RefetchEventManager , onlineSource } from "@apollo/client" ; 2 3 const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager ({ 4 sources : { 5 online : onlineSource , 6 }, 7 });

note This source is safe to use in server environments. It checks whether the window object is available before it registers its event listener.

Custom sources

You aren't limited to using the built-in events. You can register your own events that trigger refetches with custom sources.

Let's build a custom source for a React Native app that refetches queries when the app is brought into the foreground. We'll register the source under an event named appState in the sources option.

tip RefetchEvents interface. See the To avoid TypeScript errors, you must register the event with theinterface. See the TypeScript section to learn more.

TypeScript copy 1 import { AppState } from "react-native" ; 2 import { Observable , ApolloClient , RefetchEventManager } from "@apollo/client" ; 3 4 const appStateSource : RefetchEventManager . EventSource < void > = () => { 5 return new Observable (( observer ) => { 6 // Attach the event listener when the observable is subscribed to 7 const subscription = AppState . addEventListener ( "change" , ( status ) => { 8 if ( status === "active" ) { 9 // Emit a `next` event to tell the manager to trigger a refetch 10 observer . next (); 11 } 12 }); 13 14 return () => { 15 // Cleanup when the observable is unsubscribed 16 subscription . remove (); 17 }; 18 }); 19 }; 20 21 const refetchEventManager = new RefetchEventManager ({ 22 sources : { 23 appState : appStateSource , 24 }, 25 });

Source payloads

Sources can optionally emit payloads which are used by refetchOn callbacks to conditionally refetch the query.

tip void value type with the event declared in the RefetchEvents interface. See the To avoid TypeScript errors, register a non-value type with the event declared in theinterface. See the TypeScript section to learn more.

Let's update the example from the previous section to emit the AppStateStatus with the event and remove the conditional check to allow individual queries to determine whether to refetch.

TypeScript copy 1 import type { AppStateStatus } from "react-native" ; 2 3 const appStateSource : RefetchEventManager . EventSource < AppStateStatus > = () => { 4 return new Observable (( observer ) => { 5 const subscription = AppState . addEventListener ( "change" , ( status ) => { 6 if ( status === "active" ) { 7 observer . next ( status ); 8 } 9 }); 10 11 return () => { 12 subscription . remove (); 13 }; 14 }); 15 };

caution You probably don't want this behavior in a real application because this causes refetches for any change event emitted by AppState . If you choose to use this implementation, we recommend pairing it with a default refetchOn provided to defaultOptions.watchQuery.refetchOn that limits refetches to active status.

Disable event refetching for a query

Not all queries need to refetch for every registered event. For example, a query that fetches static configuration data has no reason to refetch when the user focuses the browser tab.

To opt a query out of a single event, set that event in the refetchOn option to false :

TypeScript copy 1 const { data } = useQuery ( GET_TODOS , { 2 refetchOn : { 3 windowFocus : false , 4 }, 5 });

This query disables refetches when the windowFocus event triggers, but continues to refetch for all other registered events, such as online .

Disable refetches for all events

To opt a query out of refetching for all events, set the refetchOn option to false :

TypeScript copy 1 const { data } = useQuery ( GET_TODOS , { 2 refetchOn : false , 3 });