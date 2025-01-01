Apollo GraphOS: The best way to run
enterprise-ready GraphQL at scale
Use the GraphQL runtime your developers love with the performance, observability, and security your enterprise demands. Apollo’s enterprise-grade platform combines battle-tested technology with world-class support to power fast, reliable API orchestration for your web, mobile, and agentic apps.
Unlock the enterprise advantage
Operational Efficiency
Lower operational burden with a hosted control plane, automatic schema deployments, and a Kubernetes-native operator. Bring GraphQL’s benefits to your REST APIs with Apollo Connectors and simplify scale with external coprocessing and versioned graph artifacts.
Performance
Optimize query execution with GraphOS Router, improve performance with advanced caching including in-memory, distributed and response caching, and push real-time updates with federated subscriptions.
Security & Governance
Implement authentication and authorization, protect against DOS attacks with operation limits, and control access with contracts and a persisted query safelist.
Observability
Monitor usage and performance at the operation and field levels, report and alert on graph health, examine errors, and integrate seamlessly with your existing observability tooling.
Enterprise Support and Services
Accelerate time to value with Apollo’s 24×7×365 expert support to help with onboarding, advanced implementations, schema design, and best practices.
Featured Resources
The Platform You Didn't Plan For: Scaling GraphQL Beyond the Prototype
Get the blueprint for scaling GraphQL from prototype to enterprise scale
New security and observability features in Apollo GraphOS
Give your service teams deeper visibility and stronger control over their graphs
API Orchestration: Where Developer Agility Meets Business Impact
Discover why Apollo users ship 2-3x faster, resolve issues 25x quicker, and reduce operational overhead