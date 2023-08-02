Safelisting with Persisted Queries

This feature is only available with a GraphOS Enterprise plan. You can test it out by signing up for a free You can test it out by signing up for a free GraphOS trial . To compare GraphOS feature support across all plan types, see the pricing page

GraphQL APIs are broadly open by design to provide flexibility and efficiency in client development. However, this openness also introduces the risk of potentially malicious requests and the subsequent need to secure your graph.

With GraphOS Enterprise , you can enhance your supergraph's security by maintaining a persisted query list (PQL) for your GraphOS Router. To create and update the PQL, first-party apps register trusted operations to the PQL at build time.

ⓘ note Clients can register any kind of operation to a PQL, including queries, mutations, and subscriptions.

At runtime, the router checks incoming requests against the PQL, which can act as operation safelist, depending on your router configuration .

Your router can use its persisted query list ( PQL) to both protect your supergraph and speed up your clients' operations:

When you enable safelisting, your router rejects any incoming operations not registered in its PQL.

Client apps can execute an operation by providing its PQL -specified ID instead of the entire operation string. Requesting by ID can significantly reduce latency and bandwidth usage for large operation strings. Your router can require that clients provide operations by ID and reject full operation strings—even operation strings present in the PQL.



Differences from automatic persisted queries

The router also supports a related feature called automatic persisted queries (APQ). With APQ, clients can execute a GraphQL operation by sending the SHA256 hash of its operation string instead of the full string.

APQ has a few limitations compared to registered persisted queries.

Automatic persisted queries Registered persisted queries Operation performance ✅ Clients can send identifiers instead of full operation strings, reducing request sizes and latency dramatically. 🌟 Registered persisted queries share the same performance enhancement mechanism as APQs. Additionally, they benefit from query plan cache warm-ups , which are active by default from version 1.31.0 of the router. Build- vs. runtime registration Operations are registered at runtime. One of your router instances must receive any given operation string from a client at least once to cache it . Clients contribute to the PQL at build-time. Your router fetches its PQL from GraphOS on startup and polls for updates, meaning clients can always execute operations using their PQL -specified ID. Safelisting ❌ APQ doesn't provide safelisting capabilities because the router dynamically populates its APQ cache over time with any operations it receives. ✅ Clients preregister their operations to GraphOS. Your router fetches its PQL on startup, enabling it to reject operations not present in the PQL.

If you only want to improve request latency and bandwidth usage, APQ addresses your use case. If you also want to secure your supergraph with operation safelisting, you should register operations in a PQL.

Security levels

The GraphOS Router supports the following security levels, in increasing order of restrictiveness:

Security Level Description Allow operation IDs Clients can optionally execute an operation on your router by providing the operation's PQL -specified ID. Audit mode Executing operations by providing a PQL -specified ID is still optional, but the router logs any unregistered operations. Safelisting The router rejects any incoming operations that aren't in its PQL. Clients can use either PQL -specified IDs or operation strings to execute operations. Safelisting with IDs only Clients can only execute operations by providing their PQL -specified IDs; the router rejects all freeform GraphQL requests.

💡 tip You can find more details, including configuration instructions, in the implementation section

These levels allow you to incrementally adopt persisted queries on a client-by-client basis. Specifically, the router should use audit mode until you're confident that all your clients' trusted operations have been registered in the PQL. Refer to the incremental adoption section for a step-by-step guide.

Implementation steps

Persisted queries provide benefits to different teams:

Safelisting helps platform teams secure the graph and optimize its performance.

Application developers can use registered operation IDs to write performant client code.

Implementation also requires collaboration among these parties. These are the main steps for implementing persisted queries for safelisting, along with the team that usually performs them:

Continue reading for each step's details, or skip to the incremental adoption section for the recommended incremental adoption strategy. (This section assumes you have a high-level understanding of each implementation step.)

1. PQL creation and linking

To use persisted queries, you first need a persisted query list ( PQL) in GraphOS Studio. Platform teams create an empty PQL in GraphOS Studio so that client teams can register operations to it.

Each PQL is associated or "linked" with a single graph in GraphOS. A graph, however, can have several PQLs. For example, one graph may need multiple PQLs if you want a separate PQL for each contract variant . You can link a PQL to any variants of its graph. And although many variants may use the same PQL, each variant can only have one linked PQL at a time.

1.1 PQL creation

From your organization's Graphs page in GraphOS Studio , open the PQL page for a graph by clicking its PQL button:

💡 tip You can also access a graph's PQLs from its settings page.

From the PQL page: If you haven't created any PQLs yet, click Create a Persisted Query List .

If you already have at least one PQL, click New List in the upper right. In the dialog that appears, provide a name and (optional) description for your PQL, then click Create. At this point, your empty PQL has been created. The remaining dialog steps help with additional setup. The second dialog step (Link) enables you to link your new PQL to one existing variant of your graph. You can optionally Skip this step and link variants later (covered in the next step). The third dialog step (Publish) displays your new PQL's unique ID and an example Rover CLI command for publishing operations to the PQL. For now, you can leave the PQL empty. Client teams can publish operations to it in a later step.

Save this Rover CLI command so you can pass it on to your client teams when they publish operations. The fourth and final dialog step (Configure) displays the configuration options you apply to your router to begin using your PQL. We'll cover these in a later step. Click Finish to close the dialog and save your newly created PQL.

1.2 Link the PQL to variants

After you create a PQL, you can link it to one or more variants of your graph. Each router instance associated with a linked variant automatically fetches its PQL from GraphOS.

💡 tip It's safe to link an empty or incomplete PQL to a variant because your router doesn't use its PQL for anything until you configure it to do so (covered in a later step).

From the table on your graph's PQL page, open the ••• menu under the Actions column for the PQL you want to link. Click Link and Unlink Variants. In the dialog that appears, use the dropdown menu to select any variants you want to link your PQL to.

💡 tip As a best practice, you can begin by linking your PQLs to a staging environment before moving on to a production one.

Click Save.

After you link a PQL to a variant, GraphOS makes the PQL available in Uplink , the service that delivers configurations to your router at runtime. Once configured , the router polls Uplink to ensure it uses the most up-to-date PQL for linked variants.

2. Router configuration

The GraphOS Router is the key component that enforces safelisting.

As soon as a graph variant has a linked PQL, you can configure router instances to fetch and use the PQL by following these steps:

Ensure your router instances are ready to work with PQLs: Make sure you're using version v1.32.0 or later of the router. (The feature was released in preview in version v1.25.0 and made generally available in v1.32.0.)

Make sure your router instances are connected to your GraphOS Enterprise organization and that they're associated with a variant that your PQL is linked to. Set your desired security level in your router's YAML config file. For supported options, see router security levels . When first implementing persisted queries, it's best to start with audit—or "dry run"—mode . Deploy your updated router instances to begin using your PQL.

Once your organization's PQL has registered all your clients' operations and you've ensured your client apps are only sending registered operations, you can update your router configuration to the safelisting security level .

Router security levels

The GraphOS Router supports the following security levels, in increasing order of restrictiveness:

Allow operation IDs : Clients can optionally execute an operation by providing the operation's PQL -specified ID. All other levels also provide this core capability. This level doesn't provide safelisting.

Audit mode : Executing operations by providing a PQL -specified ID is still optional, but the router also logs any unregistered operations. The level serves as a dry run and helps you identify operations you may still need to register before turning on safelisting.

Safelisting : The router rejects any incoming operations not present in its PQL. Requests can use either ID or operation string. Before moving to this security level, ensure all your client operations are present in your PQL.

Safelisting with IDs only : The router rejects any freeform GraphQL operations. Clients can only execute operations by providing their PQL -specified IDs. Before moving to this security level, ensure all your clients execute operations by providing their PQL -specified ID.



When adopting persisted queries, you should start with a less restrictive security such as audit mode . You can then enable increasingly restrictive levels after your teams have updated all clients.

See below for sample YAML configurations for each level. Refer to the router configuration options for option details.

ⓘ note 1.25.0 to 1.32.0 , the persisted_queries configuration option was named preview_persisted_queries . Upgrade your router to version 1.32.0 or later to use the From versionto, theconfiguration option was named. Upgrade your router to versionor later to use the generally available version of the feature and the example configuration snippets below.

Allow operation IDs

To use persisted queries only to reduce network bandwidth and latency (not for safelisting), add the following minimal configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 persisted_queries : 2 enabled : true

ⓘ note You can use this security level with or without automatic persisted queries enabled.

This mode lets clients execute operations by providing their PQL -specified ID instead of the full operation string. Your router also continues to accept full operation strings, even for operations that don't appear in its PQL.

Audit mode (dry run)

Turning on logging is crucial for gauging your client apps' readiness for safelisting. The logs identify which operations you need to either add to your PQL or stop your client apps from making.

To enable logging for unregistered queries, enable the log_unknown property:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 persisted_queries : 2 enabled : true 3 log_unknown : true

ⓘ note You can use audit mode with or without automatic persisted queries enabled.

Unregistered operations appear in your router's logs .

For example:

Text copy 1 2023-08-02T11:51:59.833534Z WARN [trace_id=5006cef73e985810eb086e5900945807] unknown operation operation_body="query ExampleQuery {

me {

id

}

}

"

If your router receives an operation registered in the PQL, no log message will be output.

You can use these router logs to audit operations sent to your router and ask client teams to add new ones to your PQL if necessary.

Safelisting

⚠️ caution Before applying this configuration, ensure your PQL contains all GraphQL operations that all active versions of your clients execute. If you enable safelisting without ensuring this, your router will reject any unpublished client operations.

With the following configuration, your router allows only GraphQL operations that are present in its PQL while rejecting all other operations:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 persisted_queries : 2 enabled : true 3 log_unknown : true 4 safelist : 5 enabled : true 6 require_id : false 7 apq : 8 enabled : false # APQ must be turned off

To execute an operation, clients can provide its PQL -specified ID or full operation string. The router rejects unregistered operations, and if log_unknown is true, those operations appear in your router's logs .

💡 tip It's best to keep log_unknown as true while adopting safelisting so you can monitor the operations your router rejects. Once you're confident that all your clients are properly configured, you can turn it off to reduce noise in your logs.

Safelisting with IDs only

⚠️ caution Do not start with this configuration. It requires all your clients to execute operations by providing their PQL -specified ID. If any clients still provide full operation strings, the router rejects those operations, even if they're included in the safelist.

With the following configuration, your router rejects all operation strings and only accepts registered operation IDs:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 persisted_queries : 2 enabled : true 3 log_unknown : true 4 safelist : 5 enabled : true 6 require_id : true #highlight-line 7 apq : 8 enabled : false # APQ must be turned off

If you want to use this security level, you should always first set up safelisting with operation strings allowed . ID-only safelisting requires all your clients to execute operations via PQL -specified ID instead of an operation string. While making those necessary changes, you can use the less restrictive safelisting mode in your router.

With log_unknown set to true, the router logs all rejected operations, including those registered to your PQL but that used the full operation string rather than the PQL -specified ID.

ⓘ note It's best to keep log_unknown as true while adopting safelisting so you can monitor the operations your router rejects. Once you're confident that all your clients are properly configured, you can turn it off to reduce noise in your logs.

3. Operation registration

Registering operations to a PQL has two steps:

Generating persisted query manifests ( PQM) using client-specific tooling Publishing PQMs to the PQL using the Rover CLI tool

Building both of these into your CI/CD pipeline incorporates new operations automatically whenever you release a new client app version.

3.1 Generate persisted query manifests

Once a PQL exists in GraphOS, client teams can start publishing operations to it. To do so, you must generate JSON manifests of the operations to publish. You generate a separate manifest for each of your client apps.

JSON persisted-queries.json copy 1 { 2 "format" : "apollo-persisted-query-manifest" , 3 "version" : 1 , 4 "operations" : [ 5 { 6 "id" : "dc67510fb4289672bea757e862d6b00e83db5d3cbbcfb15260601b6f29bb2b8f" , 7 "body" : "query UniversalQuery { __typename }" , 8 "name" : "UniversalQuery" , 9 "type" : "query" 10 }, 11 { 12 "id" : "f11e4dcb28788af2e41689bb366472084aa1aa1e1ba633c3d605279cff08ed59" , 13 "body" : "query FragmentedQuery { post { ...PostFragment } } fragment PostFragment on Post { id title }" , 14 "name" : "FragmentedQuery" , 15 "type" : "query" 16 } 17 ] 18 }

You perform manifest generation in your CI/CD pipeline. Doing so automatically incorporates new operations when you release a new client app version.

Generation methods

Apollo Client for Web, Kotlin, and iOS each provide a mechanism for generating a manifest file from your app source. Apollo also supports manifests generated by the Relay compiler .

ⓘ note GraphQL client library, you can build your own mechanism for generating operation manifests. See the expected If your client app uses anotherlibrary, you can build your own mechanism for generating operation manifests. See the expected manifest format

See the instructions for your client library:

Apollo Client Web

In your app's project, install the @apollo/generate-persisted-query-manifest package as a development dependency: Bash copy npm install --save-dev @apollo/generate-persisted-query-manifest This package includes a CLI command to generate a manifest file from your application source. Generate your first manifest with the following command: Bash copy npx generate-persisted-query-manifest If the command succeeds, your manifest is written to persisted-query-manifest.json .

If the command fails (or if your manifest doesn't include all the operations you expect it to), you can configure the command's behavior using the options described in the package README .

See the full Apollo Client persisted queries guide for detailed instructions .

Apollo Kotlin

ⓘ note Manifest generation requires Apollo Kotlin 3.8.2 or later.

To generate an operation manifest with Apollo Kotlin, you modify your project's Gradle plugin configuration to generate a manifest in addition to the standard Kotlin source for your operations:

Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "myapi" ) { 3 packageName. set ( "com.example.myapi" ) 4 operationManifestFormat. set ( "persistedQueryManifest" ) //highlight-line 5 } 6 }

The manifest will be generated in build/generated/manifest/apollo/myapi/persistedQueryManifest.json

See the full Apollo Kotlin persisted queries guide for detailed instructions .

Apollo iOS

ⓘ note Manifest generation requires Apollo iOS 1.4.0 or later.

To generate an operation manifest with Apollo iOS, you use the same code generation engine that you use to generate Swift code for each of your operations. Specifically, you modify the engine's file output configuration to include the output of an operationManifest .

See the full Apollo iOS persisted queries guide for detailed instructions .

Relay compiler

The Rover CLI has a built-in capability to publish operation manifests generated by the Relay compiler. Refer to Relay's documentation for instructions on generating manifests.

3.2 Publish manifests to the PQL

💡 tip 0.17.2 or later. Previous versions of Rover don't support publishing operations to a PQL. Ensure your Rover CLI version isor later. Previous versions ofdon't support publishing operations to a PQL. Download the latest version.

After you generate an operation manifest , you publish it to your PQL with the Rover CLI like so:

Bash Example copy rover persisted-queries publish my-graph@my-variant \ --manifest ./persisted-query-manifest.json

The my-graph@my-variant argument is the graph ref of any variant the PQL is linked to . Graph refs have the format graph-id@variant-name .

Use the --manifest option to provide the path to the manifest you want to publish.

The persisted-queries publish command does the following:

Publishes all operations in the provided manifest file to the PQL linked to the specified variant, or to the specified PQL. Publishing a manifest to a PQL is additive. Any existing entries in the PQL remain.

If you publish an operation with the same id but different details from an existing entry in the PQL, the entire publish command fails with an error. Updates any other variants that the PQL is applied to so that routers associated with those variants can fetch their updated PQL.

As with generating manifests , it's best to execute this command in your CI/CD pipeline to publish new operations as part of your app release process. The API key you supply to Rover must have the role of Graph Admin or Persisted Query Publisher. Persisted Query Publisher is a special role designed for use with the rover persisted-queries publish command; API keys with this role have no other access to your graph's data in GraphOS, and are appropriate for sharing with trusted third party client developers who should be allowed to publish operations to your graph's PQL but should not otherwise have access to your graph.

Test operations

You can send some test operations to test that you've successfully published your manifests:

First, start your GraphOS -connected router:

Bash copy APOLLO_KEY = "..." APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = "..." ./router --config ./router.yaml 2023-05-11T15:32:30.684460Z INFO Apollo Router v1.18.1 // (c) Apollo Graph, Inc. // Licensed as ELv2 ( https://go.apollo.dev/elv2 ) 2023-05-11T15:32:30.684480Z INFO Anonymous usage data is gathered to inform Apollo product development. See https://go.apollo.dev/o/privacy for details. 2023-05-11T15:32:31.507085Z INFO Health check endpoint exposed at http://127.0.0.1:8088/health 2023-05-11T15:32:31.507823Z INFO GraphQL endpoint exposed at http://127.0.0.1:4000/ 🚀

Next, make a POST request with curl , like so:

Bash copy curl http://localhost:4000 -X POST --json \ '{"extensions":{"persistedQuery":{"version":1,"sha256Hash":"dc67510fb4289672bea757e862d6b00e83db5d3cbbcfb15260601b6f29bb2b8f"}}}'

If your router's PQL includes an operation with an ID that matches the value of the provided sha256Hash property, it executes the corresponding operation and returns its result.

With your manifest published and the router configured , you can update your clients to use registered operations IDs. Organizations can do this one client at a time as client teams publish client-specific PQMs to the PQL.

ⓘ note This step provides performance benefits but isn't necessary for safelisting. You can continue to use full operation strings rather than operation IDs in safelisting mode

To execute operations using their PQL -specified ID instead of full operations strings, clients can use the same protocol used for automatic persisted queries ( APQ).

Here's the JSON body of a request to execute an operation by its ID:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "variables" : null , 3 "extensions" : { 4 "persistedQuery" : { 5 "version" : 1 , 6 "sha256Hash" : "PQL_ID_HERE" 7 } 8 } 9 }

💡 tip If executing an operation that includes GraphQL variables, specify them with the variables property.

Apollo's mobile clients let you use the same mechanism for executing persisted queries operations as APQs. Refer to their persisted query documentation for implementation details.

With Apollo Client Web, sending persisted queries by ID requires you to use an additional package at runtime alongside @apollo/client 's built-in createPersistedQueryLink . Apollo Client Web requires this package to ensure that the ID sent at runtime matches the ID generated by generate-persisted-query-manifest . Mobile clients have a more deterministic approach to formatting operations and, thus, don't need additional support.

Refer to the Apollo Client Web's persisted query documentation for implementation details.

Incremental adoption path

Persisted queries' tiered security levels let you adopt an incremental approach rather than simultaneously requiring all clients to send requests via registered operations IDs. You can follow these steps for incremental adoption:

If safelisting is your goal, you'll need to coordinate across client teams to complete these steps for each of your client apps.

Once your router's logs are completely clear of unexpected operations, you can configure your router to use safelisting mode . Then, to reap the performance benefits, update your client apps to use operation IDs rather than full operation strings.

Once you've confirmed all client apps use IDs, you can move to the most restrictive security level: safelisting with IDs only . This security level enforces the performance benefit of using operation IDs rather than full operation strings. If you're content with the safelisting aspect of persisted queries with only optional performance benefits, you don't need to enable it.

Coordinate with client teams

Once you've followed the implementation steps for one client, you can coordinate across all your client teams:

Identify all the client apps that execute operations against your router, and the GraphQL client libraries that those apps use. Before you enable safelisting in your router, your client apps must start publishing their operations to your PQL. Communicate to your client development teams that adopting persisted queries will require adding tooling to their CI/CD pipeline. Specifically, each client team will need to generate client operation manifests and publish manifests to the PQL . Identify which team members will assist with adding tooling to their respective CI/CD pipelines.

Guide each client team to follow the implementation steps presented in the incremental adoption path .

Persisted query list management

From the Persisted Query Lists page, you can perform the following actions by clicking the ••• menu under the Actions column on the right of any PQL:

Download the list as a JSON file

Publish operations

Update the PQL's name and description

Link and unlink variants

Delete the PQL entirely

The Publish operations action provides the Rover CLI command to do so .

Operation management

You can add new operations to a PQL by using the Rover CLI , and you can delete operations from the PQL's page in GraphOS Studio. Since every operation should have a unique ID , you can't update existing operation s—if you try to publish a revised operation body for an existing operation ID, Rover returns an error.

Adding operations

To add new operations to a PQL, you need to publish an updated manifest using the Rover CLI . If the manifest you're publishing doesn't include an operation in the PQL, this does not delete that operation from the PQL. Each manifest publication only adds any new operations to the PQL.

Deleting operations

If you want to delete an operation, you must do so from Studio. From the Persisted Query Lists page, click a persisted query list to open it. Then, click the ••• menu under the Actions column next to a particular operation and select Delete.

You should only delete operations that are problematic and shouldn't be executed. Even for such operations, it's important to recognize that operation deletions can cause application errors for legitimate clients, depending on your router's security level and if the client is sending full operation strings or operation IDs.

Regardless of security level, if a client sends an operation ID of a deleted operation, the router rejects the operation.

If you enabled safelisting , the router rejects any operations you deleted from the PQL but that your clients still perform, whether clients send operation IDs or full operation strings for the deleted operation.

When the router allows operation IDs or is in audit mode , if a client sends the full operation string of a deleted operation, the router executes it.

Although you can't undo operation deletions directly via the Studio UI, you can always republish a deleted operation using the Rover CLI .

Manifest format

ⓘ note You only need to read this section if you're building your own tooling to generate persisted query manifests

A persisted query manifest has the following minimal structure: