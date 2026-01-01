Apollo Operator
OverviewChangelog
Getting Started
Install OperatorAdd SubgraphsDeploy Supergraphs
Kubernetes Resources

Supergraph

OverviewAutoscaling your SupergraphsMigrating from the Router Helm ChartSupergraph podTemplateSupergraph networking

Safe Deployments

Getting StartedAdvanced Topics
SupergraphSchemaSupergraphSetSubgraphMcpServer
Workflows
OverviewSingle Cluster SetupMulti-Cluster & Hybrid SetupDeploy Only
Configuration
OverviewApolloTelemetryControllersOCIPrivate Registries
Security Best Practices
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.
Resources

Apollo Configuration

Configure Apollo GraphOS API endpoints

The apollo section configures the endpoints the Apollo GraphOS Operator uses to communicate with Apollo GraphOS.

Configuration

YAML
1apollo:
2  endpoint: "https://api.apollographql.com/api/graphql"
3  telemetryEndpoint: "https://usage-reporting.api.apollographql.com"
4  uplinkEndpoints:
5    - "https://uplink.api.apollographql.com/"
6    - "https://aws.uplink.api.apollographql.com/"
FieldTypeDefaultDescription
endpointstring"https://api.apollographql.com/api/graphql"GraphOS Platform API endpoint
telemetryEndpointstring"https://usage-reporting.api.apollographql.com"Endpoint the Operator uses to report its own reconciliation and resource-management metrics to Apollo. This does not affect GraphQL operation usage reporting from routers managed by the Operator.
uplinkEndpointsarraySee defaults aboveApollo Uplink endpoints used to fetch supergraph schemas

Example

Override the Platform API endpoint when pointing the Operator at a non-production GraphOS environment:

YAML
1apollo:
2  endpoint: "https://api-staging.apollographql.com/graphql"

Using environment variables

You can also use environment variables as values in your configuration.

YAML
1apollo:
2  endpoint: "${env.APOLLO_ENDPOINT}"
3  telemetryEndpoint: "${env.APOLLO_TELEMETRY_ENDPOINT}"
4  uplinkEndpoints:
5    - "${env.APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINT}"