Apollo Configuration

The apollo section configures the endpoints the Apollo GraphOS Operator uses to communicate with Apollo GraphOS.

Configuration

YAML copy 1 apollo : 2 endpoint : "https://api.apollographql.com/api/graphql" 3 telemetryEndpoint : "https://usage-reporting.api.apollographql.com" 4 uplinkEndpoints : 5 - "https://uplink.api.apollographql.com/" 6 - "https://aws.uplink.api.apollographql.com/"

Field Type Default Description endpoint string "https://api.apollographql.com/api/graphql" GraphOS Platform API endpoint telemetryEndpoint string "https://usage-reporting.api.apollographql.com" Endpoint the Operator uses to report its own reconciliation and resource-management metrics to Apollo. This does not affect GraphQL operation usage reporting from routers managed by the Operator. uplinkEndpoints array See defaults above Apollo Uplink endpoints used to fetch supergraph schemas

Example

Override the Platform API endpoint when pointing the Operator at a non-production GraphOS environment:

YAML copy 1 apollo : 2 endpoint : "https://api-staging.apollographql.com/graphql"

Using environment variables

You can also use environment variables as values in your configuration.