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Apollo Configuration
Configure Apollo GraphOS API endpoints
The
apollo section configures the endpoints the Apollo GraphOS Operator uses to communicate with Apollo GraphOS.
Configuration
YAML
1apollo:
2 endpoint: "https://api.apollographql.com/api/graphql"
3 telemetryEndpoint: "https://usage-reporting.api.apollographql.com"
4 uplinkEndpoints:
5 - "https://uplink.api.apollographql.com/"
6 - "https://aws.uplink.api.apollographql.com/"
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
endpoint
string
"https://api.apollographql.com/api/graphql"
|GraphOS Platform API endpoint
telemetryEndpoint
string
"https://usage-reporting.api.apollographql.com"
|Endpoint the Operator uses to report its own reconciliation and resource-management metrics to Apollo. This does not affect GraphQL operation usage reporting from routers managed by the Operator.
uplinkEndpoints
array
|See defaults above
|Apollo Uplink endpoints used to fetch supergraph schemas
Example
Override the Platform API endpoint when pointing the Operator at a non-production GraphOS environment:
YAML
1apollo:
2 endpoint: "https://api-staging.apollographql.com/graphql"
Using environment variables
You can also use environment variables as values in your configuration.
YAML
1apollo:
2 endpoint: "${env.APOLLO_ENDPOINT}"
3 telemetryEndpoint: "${env.APOLLO_TELEMETRY_ENDPOINT}"
4 uplinkEndpoints:
5 - "${env.APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINT}"
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