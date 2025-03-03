The Apollo GraphOS Operator manages the lifecycle of GraphQL subgraphs and supergraphs in Kubernetes. Understanding how it works under the hood helps you choose the right deployment pattern for your existing architecture.

How the Apollo GraphOS Operator Works

Core Components

The Operator manages three main Kubernetes resources:

Subgraph: Defines a GraphQL subgraph with its schema and endpoint Supergraph Schema: Selects Subgraphs and composes them into a supergraph schema Supergraph: Deploys the composed schema as a running router

The Composition Flow

What happens:

The Operator watches Subgraph resources and extracts their schemas Supergraph Schema uses label selectors to find relevant Subgraphs The Operator publishes selected subgraphs to Apollo GraphOS Apollo GraphOS composes the supergraph schema The Operator fetches the composed schema and deploys it via Supergraph

Key Architectural Concepts

Subgraph Discovery

Subgraphs are discovered using Kubernetes label selectors

The Operator monitors Subgraph resources in real-time

Schema changes trigger automatic re-composition

Composition Strategy

Full composition : All matching subgraphs must be available

Partial composition : Some subgraphs can be missing (requires partial: true )

External composition: Subgraphs published outside Kubernetes

Schema Sources

Inline SDL : Schema defined directly in the Subgraph resource

OCI Image : Schema loaded from container images

OCI Artifact: Schema loaded from OCI registry artifacts

Workflow Patterns

How it works: All Subgraphs, Supergraph Schema, and Supergraph resources exist in the same cluster. The Operator performs full composition - it waits for all selected subgraphs to be available before composing the supergraph.

When to use:

All your services run in Kubernetes

You want the simplest possible setup

Single team owns the entire stack

You need full composition guarantees

Architectural benefits:

Complete operator-managed lifecycle

Automatic subgraph discovery and composition

Real-time schema synchronization

Simplified monitoring and debugging

How it works: Subgraphs are distributed across multiple clusters or external systems, but Supergraph Schema and Supergraph are in a central cluster. The Operator uses partial: true to compose supergraphs even when some subgraphs are unavailable.

When to use:

Subgraph implementations are deployed in different clusters

Some services run in Kubernetes, others don't

You need service isolation for compliance

You have multiple Kubernetes clusters

You want centralized supergraph management

Architectural benefits:

Team autonomy for subgraph deployment

Service isolation across clusters

Centralized supergraph management

Requires cross-cluster networking

Partial composition means some subgraphs may be missing

How it works: All subgraphs are published externally via rover subgraph publish . The Supergraph resource directly references a graph variant in Apollo GraphOS, bypassing local composition entirely.

When to use:

You prefer external subgraph management

You have complex CI/CD workflows

You want Kubernetes supergraph benefits

You're not ready for operator-managed subgraphs

Architectural benefits:

Full control over subgraph publishing

Kubernetes-native supergraph management

CI/CD-driven subgraph workflows

No operator-managed subgraphs

Requires external subgraph management

Architectural Decision Framework

Consider Your Infrastructure

Infrastructure Type Recommended Pattern Reasoning Single Kubernetes cluster Single Cluster Simplest setup, full operator benefits Multiple Kubernetes clusters Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Service isolation, centralized supergraphs Mixed infrastructure Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Gradual migration, external service support External-only subgraphs Deploy Only Keep existing workflows, add Kubernetes benefits

Consider Your Team Structure

Team Structure Recommended Pattern Reasoning Single team Single Cluster Simplified coordination Multiple teams, shared cluster Single Cluster Use namespaces for isolation Multiple teams, separate clusters Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Team autonomy, service isolation Mixed ownership Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Flexible ownership model

Consider Your Operational Model

Operational Model Recommended Pattern Reasoning Kubernetes-native Single Cluster Full operator lifecycle management CI/CD-driven Deploy Only Existing workflows, gradual adoption Mixed approach Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Flexibility during transition

Key Architectural Considerations

Composition Strategy

Full Composition (Single Cluster)

All subgraphs are in the same Kubernetes cluster

Operator waits for complete set before deploying

Guarantees complete supergraph functionality

Partial Composition (Multi-Cluster and Hybrid)

Subgraphs may be in multiple clusters, or exist outside of Kubernetes

GraphOS composes subgraphs from multiple sources

Requires partial: true in Supergraph Schema

External Composition (Deploy Only)