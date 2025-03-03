Workflows
Understanding how the Apollo GraphOS Operator works and when to use each pattern
The Apollo GraphOS Operator manages the lifecycle of GraphQL subgraphs and supergraphs in Kubernetes. Understanding how it works under the hood helps you choose the right deployment pattern for your existing architecture.
How the Apollo GraphOS Operator Works
Core Components
The Operator manages three main Kubernetes resources:
Subgraph: Defines a GraphQL subgraph with its schema and endpoint
SupergraphSchema: Selects Subgraphs and composes them into a supergraph schema
Supergraph: Deploys the composed schema as a running router
The Composition Flow
What happens:
The Operator watches Subgraph resources and extracts their schemas
SupergraphSchema uses label selectors to find relevant Subgraphs
The Operator publishes selected subgraphs to Apollo GraphOS
Apollo GraphOS composes the supergraph schema
The Operator fetches the composed schema and deploys it via Supergraph
Key Architectural Concepts
Subgraph Discovery
Subgraphs are discovered using Kubernetes label selectors
The Operator monitors Subgraph resources in real-time
Schema changes trigger automatic re-composition
Composition Strategy
Full composition: All matching subgraphs must be available
Partial composition: Some subgraphs can be missing (requires
partial: true)
External composition: Subgraphs published outside Kubernetes
Schema Sources
Inline SDL: Schema defined directly in the Subgraph resource
OCI Image: Schema loaded from container images
OCI Artifact: Schema loaded from OCI registry artifacts
Workflow Patterns
1. Single Cluster Setup
How it works: All Subgraphs, SupergraphSchema, and Supergraph resources exist in the same cluster. The Operator performs full composition - it waits for all selected subgraphs to be available before composing the supergraph.
When to use:
All your services run in Kubernetes
You want the simplest possible setup
Single team owns the entire stack
You need full composition guarantees
Architectural benefits:
Complete operator-managed lifecycle
Automatic subgraph discovery and composition
Real-time schema synchronization
Simplified monitoring and debugging
2. Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Setup
How it works: Subgraphs are distributed across multiple clusters or external systems, but SupergraphSchema and Supergraph are in a central cluster. The Operator uses
partial: true to compose supergraphs even when some subgraphs are unavailable.
When to use:
Subgraph implementations are deployed in different clusters
Some services run in Kubernetes, others don't
You need service isolation for compliance
You have multiple Kubernetes clusters
You want centralized supergraph management
Architectural benefits:
Team autonomy for subgraph deployment
Service isolation across clusters
Centralized supergraph management
Requires cross-cluster networking
Partial composition means some subgraphs may be missing
3. Deploy Only Setup
How it works: All subgraphs are published externally via
rover subgraph publish. The Supergraph resource directly references a graph variant in Apollo GraphOS, bypassing local composition entirely.
When to use:
You prefer external subgraph management
You have complex CI/CD workflows
You want Kubernetes supergraph benefits
You're not ready for operator-managed subgraphs
Architectural benefits:
Full control over subgraph publishing
Kubernetes-native supergraph management
CI/CD-driven subgraph workflows
No operator-managed subgraphs
Requires external subgraph management
Architectural Decision Framework
Consider Your Infrastructure
|Infrastructure Type
|Recommended Pattern
|Reasoning
|Single Kubernetes cluster
|Single Cluster
|Simplest setup, full operator benefits
|Multiple Kubernetes clusters
|Multi-Cluster and Hybrid
|Service isolation, centralized supergraphs
|Mixed infrastructure
|Multi-Cluster and Hybrid
|Gradual migration, external service support
|External-only subgraphs
|Deploy Only
|Keep existing workflows, add Kubernetes benefits
Consider Your Team Structure
|Team Structure
|Recommended Pattern
|Reasoning
|Single team
|Single Cluster
|Simplified coordination
|Multiple teams, shared cluster
|Single Cluster
|Use namespaces for isolation
|Multiple teams, separate clusters
|Multi-Cluster and Hybrid
|Team autonomy, service isolation
|Mixed ownership
|Multi-Cluster and Hybrid
|Flexible ownership model
Consider Your Operational Model
|Operational Model
|Recommended Pattern
|Reasoning
|Kubernetes-native
|Single Cluster
|Full operator lifecycle management
|CI/CD-driven
|Deploy Only
|Existing workflows, gradual adoption
|Mixed approach
|Multi-Cluster and Hybrid
|Flexibility during transition
Key Architectural Considerations
Composition Strategy
Full Composition (Single Cluster)
All subgraphs are in the same Kubernetes cluster
Operator waits for complete set before deploying
Guarantees complete supergraph functionality
Partial Composition (Multi-Cluster and Hybrid)
Subgraphs may be in multiple clusters, or exist outside of Kubernetes
GraphOS composes subgraphs from multiple sources
Requires
partial: truein SupergraphSchema
External Composition (Deploy Only)
Composition happens entirely in Apollo GraphOS
No local subgraph management
Fastest deployment (no local composition)
Requires external subgraph management