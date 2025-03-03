Workflows

Understanding how the Apollo GraphOS Operator works and when to use each pattern

The Apollo GraphOS Operator manages the lifecycle of GraphQL subgraphs and supergraphs in Kubernetes. Understanding how it works under the hood helps you choose the right deployment pattern for your existing architecture.

How the Apollo GraphOS Operator Works

Core Components

The Operator manages three main Kubernetes resources:

  1. Subgraph: Defines a GraphQL subgraph with its schema and endpoint

  2. SupergraphSchema: Selects Subgraphs and composes them into a supergraph schema

  3. Supergraph: Deploys the composed schema as a running router

The Composition Flow

What happens:

  1. The Operator watches Subgraph resources and extracts their schemas

  2. SupergraphSchema uses label selectors to find relevant Subgraphs

  3. The Operator publishes selected subgraphs to Apollo GraphOS

  4. Apollo GraphOS composes the supergraph schema

  5. The Operator fetches the composed schema and deploys it via Supergraph

Key Architectural Concepts

Subgraph Discovery

  • Subgraphs are discovered using Kubernetes label selectors

  • The Operator monitors Subgraph resources in real-time

  • Schema changes trigger automatic re-composition

Composition Strategy

  • Full composition: All matching subgraphs must be available

  • Partial composition: Some subgraphs can be missing (requires partial: true)

  • External composition: Subgraphs published outside Kubernetes

Schema Sources

  • Inline SDL: Schema defined directly in the Subgraph resource

  • OCI Image: Schema loaded from container images

  • OCI Artifact: Schema loaded from OCI registry artifacts

Workflow Patterns

1. Single Cluster Setup

How it works: All Subgraphs, SupergraphSchema, and Supergraph resources exist in the same cluster. The Operator performs full composition - it waits for all selected subgraphs to be available before composing the supergraph.

When to use:

  • All your services run in Kubernetes

  • You want the simplest possible setup

  • Single team owns the entire stack

  • You need full composition guarantees

Architectural benefits:

  • Complete operator-managed lifecycle

  • Automatic subgraph discovery and composition

  • Real-time schema synchronization

  • Simplified monitoring and debugging

2. Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Setup

How it works: Subgraphs are distributed across multiple clusters or external systems, but SupergraphSchema and Supergraph are in a central cluster. The Operator uses partial: true to compose supergraphs even when some subgraphs are unavailable.

When to use:

  • Subgraph implementations are deployed in different clusters

  • Some services run in Kubernetes, others don't

  • You need service isolation for compliance

  • You have multiple Kubernetes clusters

  • You want centralized supergraph management

Architectural benefits:

  • Team autonomy for subgraph deployment

  • Service isolation across clusters

  • Centralized supergraph management

  • Requires cross-cluster networking

  • Partial composition means some subgraphs may be missing

3. Deploy Only Setup

How it works: All subgraphs are published externally via rover subgraph publish. The Supergraph resource directly references a graph variant in Apollo GraphOS, bypassing local composition entirely.

When to use:

  • You prefer external subgraph management

  • You have complex CI/CD workflows

  • You want Kubernetes supergraph benefits

  • You're not ready for operator-managed subgraphs

Architectural benefits:

  • Full control over subgraph publishing

  • Kubernetes-native supergraph management

  • CI/CD-driven subgraph workflows

  • No operator-managed subgraphs

  • Requires external subgraph management

Architectural Decision Framework

Consider Your Infrastructure

Infrastructure TypeRecommended PatternReasoning
Single Kubernetes clusterSingle ClusterSimplest setup, full operator benefits
Multiple Kubernetes clustersMulti-Cluster and HybridService isolation, centralized supergraphs
Mixed infrastructureMulti-Cluster and HybridGradual migration, external service support
External-only subgraphsDeploy OnlyKeep existing workflows, add Kubernetes benefits

Consider Your Team Structure

Team StructureRecommended PatternReasoning
Single teamSingle ClusterSimplified coordination
Multiple teams, shared clusterSingle ClusterUse namespaces for isolation
Multiple teams, separate clustersMulti-Cluster and HybridTeam autonomy, service isolation
Mixed ownershipMulti-Cluster and HybridFlexible ownership model

Consider Your Operational Model

Operational ModelRecommended PatternReasoning
Kubernetes-nativeSingle ClusterFull operator lifecycle management
CI/CD-drivenDeploy OnlyExisting workflows, gradual adoption
Mixed approachMulti-Cluster and HybridFlexibility during transition

Key Architectural Considerations

Composition Strategy

Full Composition (Single Cluster)

  • All subgraphs are in the same Kubernetes cluster

  • Operator waits for complete set before deploying

  • Guarantees complete supergraph functionality

Partial Composition (Multi-Cluster and Hybrid)

  • Subgraphs may be in multiple clusters, or exist outside of Kubernetes

  • GraphOS composes subgraphs from multiple sources

  • Requires partial: true in SupergraphSchema

External Composition (Deploy Only)

  • Composition happens entirely in Apollo GraphOS

  • No local subgraph management

  • Fastest deployment (no local composition)

  • Requires external subgraph management
