Supergraph networking
Customize networking properties for your Supergraphs
The
spec.networking section of your Supergraph resource allows you to customize the networking configuration of the underlying Pods, Service, and Apollo Router instances.
Properties
containerPort
The port that the router containers will listen on. Changing this automatically modifies the Apollo Router configuration on your behalf.
Default value: 4000.
1spec:
2 networking:
3 containerPort: 4000
healthCheckPort
The port that will be used for health checks against router containers. Changing this automatically modifies the Apollo Router, livenessProbe, and readinessProbe on your behalf.
Default value: 8088.
1spec:
2 networking:
3 healthCheckPort: 8088
metricsPort
The port to use for exporting Prometheus metrics. If this is not specified, Router instances will not expose metrics via a Prometheus endpoint.
1spec:
2 networking:
3 metricsPort: 9090
servicePort
The port that the supergraph service will listen on.
Default value: 80
1spec:
2 networking:
3 servicePort: 80
serviceType
Determines how the underlying Service is exposed. This maps to the
.spec.type field on the underlying Service.
Default value: ClusterIp.
1spec:
2 networking:
3 serviceType: ClusterIp