Supergraph networking

The spec.networking section of your Supergraph resource allows you to customize the networking configuration of the underlying Pods, Service, and Apollo Router instances.

Properties

containerPort

The port that the router containers will listen on. Changing this automatically modifies the Apollo Router configuration on your behalf.

Default value: 4000.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 networking : 3 containerPort : 4000

healthCheckPort

The port that will be used for health checks against router containers. Changing this automatically modifies the Apollo Router, livenessProbe, and readinessProbe on your behalf.

Default value: 8088.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 networking : 3 healthCheckPort : 8088

metricsPort

The port to use for exporting Prometheus metrics. If this is not specified, Router instances will not expose metrics via a Prometheus endpoint.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 networking : 3 metricsPort : 9090

servicePort

The port that the supergraph service will listen on.

Default value: 80

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 networking : 3 servicePort : 80

serviceType

Determines how the underlying Service is exposed. This maps to the .spec.type field on the underlying Service.

Default value: ClusterIp.