The Deploy Only Setup uses the Apollo GraphOS Operator solely for supergraph deployment. All subgraphs are published externally via rover subgraph publish , and the Supergraph resource directly references a graph variant in Apollo GraphOS, bypassing local composition entirely.

How It Works

The Operator's Role

The Apollo GraphOS Operator has a limited scope:

No Subgraph Management: The Operator doesn't manage Subgraph resources Direct Graph Reference: Supergraph directly references a graph variant in Apollo GraphOS External Composition: All composition happens in Apollo GraphOS Kubernetes Deployment: The Operator only handles supergraph deployment in Kubernetes

When to Use This Pattern

Use this pattern when:

All subgraphs are published via rover

You have external CI/CD workflows for subgraph publishing

You want Kubernetes supergraph benefits without operator-managed subgraphs

You're not ready for operator-managed subgraphs

Key Configuration

Supergraph with Direct Graph Reference

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : apollo.apollo.io/v1 2 kind : Supergraph 3 metadata : 4 name : retail-supergraph 5 spec : 6 graphRef : retail-app@current # Direct reference to graph variant 7 # No selectors or local composition

External Subgraph Publishing

Bash copy 1 # Standard rover publishing workflow 2 rover subgraph publish retail-app@current \ 3 --name products \ 4 --schema ./schema.graphql \ 5 --routing-url https://products-service.example.com/graphql \ 6 --apollo-key $APOLLO_KEY

What's Different About This Pattern

No Local Subgraph Management

No Subgraph resources in cluster

No Supergraph Schema resources

No local subgraph discovery

No local composition logic

External Composition

All composition happens in Apollo GraphOS

External publishing workflows required

Fastest deployment path (no local composition)

External monitoring and health checks

Limited Operator Scope

Operator focuses only on supergraph deployment

No automatic subgraph discovery

No real-time schema synchronization

Reduced operator capabilities

