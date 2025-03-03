Deploy Only Setup
How the Apollo GraphOS Operator works with externally published subgraphs
The Deploy Only Setup uses the Apollo GraphOS Operator solely for supergraph deployment. All subgraphs are published externally via
rover subgraph publish, and the Supergraph resource directly references a graph variant in Apollo GraphOS, bypassing local composition entirely.
How It Works
The Operator's Role
The Apollo GraphOS Operator has a limited scope:
No Subgraph Management: The Operator doesn't manage Subgraph resources
Direct Graph Reference: Supergraph directly references a graph variant in Apollo GraphOS
External Composition: All composition happens in Apollo GraphOS
Kubernetes Deployment: The Operator only handles supergraph deployment in Kubernetes
When to Use This Pattern
Use this pattern when:
All subgraphs are published via rover
You have external CI/CD workflows for subgraph publishing
You want Kubernetes supergraph benefits without operator-managed subgraphs
You're not ready for operator-managed subgraphs
Key Configuration
Supergraph with Direct Graph Reference
1apiVersion: apollo.apollo.io/v1
2kind: Supergraph
3metadata:
4 name: retail-supergraph
5spec:
6 graphRef: retail-app@current # Direct reference to graph variant
7 # No selectors or local composition
External Subgraph Publishing
1# Standard rover publishing workflow
2rover subgraph publish retail-app@current \
3 --name products \
4 --schema ./schema.graphql \
5 --routing-url https://products-service.example.com/graphql \
6 --apollo-key $APOLLO_KEY
What's Different About This Pattern
No Local Subgraph Management
No Subgraph resources in cluster
No SupergraphSchema resources
No local subgraph discovery
No local composition logic
External Composition
All composition happens in Apollo GraphOS
External publishing workflows required
Fastest deployment path (no local composition)
External monitoring and health checks
Limited Operator Scope
Operator focuses only on supergraph deployment
No automatic subgraph discovery
No real-time schema synchronization
Reduced operator capabilities
Supergraph CD Pattern
Operator triggers deployments when schemas change in GraphOS
Contrasts with Router hot reloads
Kubernetes-native deployment management