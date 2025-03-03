Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Setup
How the Apollo GraphOS Operator works with subgraphs distributed across multiple clusters or external systems
The Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Setup distributes subgraphs across multiple Kubernetes clusters or external systems while centralizing supergraph deployment. This pattern requires
partial: true in SupergraphSchema because not all subgraphs are available in the central cluster.
How It Works
The Operator's Role
Subgraph Discovery: Discovers subgraphs in the central cluster and external endpoints
External Subgraph Management: Subgraphs in remote clusters are published via external endpoints, external systems publish via rover
Partial Composition: Uses
partial: trueto compose supergraphs with available subgraphs
Centralized Deployment: Supergraphs are deployed only in the central cluster
Partial Composition Behavior
When
partial: true is set, the Operator:
Discovers subgraphs available in the cluster
Ignores subgraphs that exist in GraphOS Studio but not in the cluster
Send composition requests when local subgraphs change
Updates automatically when subgraphs become available/unavailable
When to Use This Pattern
Use this pattern when:
Subgraph implementations are deployed in different clusters
Some services run in Kubernetes, others don't
You need service isolation for compliance
You have multiple Kubernetes clusters
You want centralized supergraph management
You're migrating from external to Kubernetes
You're adopting the Operator from an existing implementation
What's Different About This Pattern
Partial Composition
The Operator ignores subgraphs in GraphOS Studio that don't exist in the cluster
GraphOS Studio will compose all subgraphs together
Cross-Cluster Communication
Subgraphs in remote clusters expose external endpoints
The Operator uses these endpoints to inform Routers where to send requests
Centralized Supergraph Management
Supergraphs deploy only in the central cluster
Teams manage their own subgraph clusters independently
Unified supergraph configuration and monitoring
Mixed Subgraph Management
Kubernetes subgraphs managed by the Operator
External subgraphs published via rover
Different update frequencies and workflows