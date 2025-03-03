The Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Setup distributes subgraphs across multiple Kubernetes clusters or external systems while centralizing supergraph deployment. This pattern requires partial: true in Supergraph Schema because not all subgraphs are available in the central cluster.

How It Works

The Operator's Role

Subgraph Discovery: Discovers subgraphs in the central cluster and external endpoints External Subgraph Management: Subgraphs in remote clusters are published via external endpoints, external systems publish via rover Partial Composition: Uses partial: true to compose supergraphs with available subgraphs Centralized Deployment: Supergraphs are deployed only in the central cluster

Partial Composition Behavior

When partial: true is set, the Operator:

Discovers subgraphs available in the cluster

Ignores subgraphs that exist in GraphOS Studio but not in the cluster

Send composition requests when local subgraphs change

Updates automatically when subgraphs become available/unavailable

When to Use This Pattern

Use this pattern when:

Subgraph implementations are deployed in different clusters

Some services run in Kubernetes, others don't

You need service isolation for compliance

You have multiple Kubernetes clusters

You want centralized supergraph management

You're migrating from external to Kubernetes

You're adopting the Operator from an existing implementation

What's Different About This Pattern

Partial Composition

The Operator ignores subgraphs in GraphOS Studio that don't exist in the cluster

GraphOS Studio will compose all subgraphs together

Cross-Cluster Communication

Subgraphs in remote clusters expose external endpoints

The Operator uses these endpoints to inform Routers where to send requests

Centralized Supergraph Management

Supergraphs deploy only in the central cluster

Teams manage their own subgraph clusters independently

Unified supergraph configuration and monitoring

Mixed Subgraph Management