Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Setup

How the Apollo GraphOS Operator works with subgraphs distributed across multiple clusters or external systems

The Multi-Cluster and Hybrid Setup distributes subgraphs across multiple Kubernetes clusters or external systems while centralizing supergraph deployment. This pattern requires partial: true in SupergraphSchema because not all subgraphs are available in the central cluster.

How It Works

The Operator's Role

  1. Subgraph Discovery: Discovers subgraphs in the central cluster and external endpoints

  2. External Subgraph Management: Subgraphs in remote clusters are published via external endpoints, external systems publish via rover

  3. Partial Composition: Uses partial: true to compose supergraphs with available subgraphs

  4. Centralized Deployment: Supergraphs are deployed only in the central cluster

Partial Composition Behavior

When partial: true is set, the Operator:

  • Discovers subgraphs available in the cluster

  • Ignores subgraphs that exist in GraphOS Studio but not in the cluster

  • Send composition requests when local subgraphs change

  • Updates automatically when subgraphs become available/unavailable

When to Use This Pattern

Use this pattern when:

  • Subgraph implementations are deployed in different clusters

  • Some services run in Kubernetes, others don't

  • You need service isolation for compliance

  • You have multiple Kubernetes clusters

  • You want centralized supergraph management

  • You're migrating from external to Kubernetes

  • You're adopting the Operator from an existing implementation

What's Different About This Pattern

Partial Composition

  • The Operator ignores subgraphs in GraphOS Studio that don't exist in the cluster

  • GraphOS Studio will compose all subgraphs together

Cross-Cluster Communication

  • Subgraphs in remote clusters expose external endpoints

  • The Operator uses these endpoints to inform Routers where to send requests

Centralized Supergraph Management

  • Supergraphs deploy only in the central cluster

  • Teams manage their own subgraph clusters independently

  • Unified supergraph configuration and monitoring

Mixed Subgraph Management

  • Kubernetes subgraphs managed by the Operator

  • External subgraphs published via rover

  • Different update frequencies and workflows
