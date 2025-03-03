Telemetry Configuration

Configure logging, metrics, and tracing

The telemetry section configures logging, metrics, and tracing for the Apollo GraphOS Operator.

Configuration

YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    logging:
4      stdout:
5        enabled: true
6        format: json
7    metrics:
8      otlp:
9        protocol: grpc
10        endpoint: "http://127.0.0.1:4317"
11    tracing:
12      otlp:
13        protocol: grpc
14        endpoint: "http://127.0.0.1:4317"

Logging

FieldTypeDefaultDescription
exporters.logging.stdout.enabledbooleantrueEnable stdout logging
exporters.logging.stdout.formatstring"json"Log format (json or text)

Metrics

FieldTypeDefaultDescription
exporters.metrics.common.resourcesobject{}OpenTelemetry resource attributes
exporters.metrics.otlp.protocolstring-Export protocol (grpc or http)
exporters.metrics.otlp.endpointstring"http://127.0.0.1:4317"OTLP collector endpoint
exporters.metrics.otlp.temporalitystring"cumulative"Metrics temporality

OTLP Configuration

FieldTypeDescription
grpc.domainNamestringTLS domain name
grpc.castringCA certificate
grpc.certstringClient certificate
grpc.keystringClient private key
grpc.metadataobjectgRPC metadata headers
http.headersobjectHTTP headers

Tracing

FieldTypeDefaultDescription
exporters.tracing.common.resourcesobject{}OpenTelemetry resource attributes
exporters.tracing.otlp.protocolstring-Export protocol (grpc or http)
exporters.tracing.otlp.endpointstring"http://127.0.0.1:4317"OTLP collector endpoint

Examples

Basic Logging

YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    logging:
4      stdout:
5        enabled: true
6        format: json

OTLP Export

YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        protocol: grpc
6        endpoint: "http://otel-collector:4317"
7    tracing:
8      otlp:
9        protocol: grpc
10        endpoint: "http://otel-collector:4317"
