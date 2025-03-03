Telemetry Configuration

The telemetry section configures logging, metrics, and tracing for the Apollo GraphOS Operator.

Configuration

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : json 7 metrics : 8 otlp : 9 protocol : grpc 10 endpoint : "http://127.0.0.1:4317" 11 tracing : 12 otlp : 13 protocol : grpc 14 endpoint : "http://127.0.0.1:4317"

Logging

Field Type Default Description exporters.logging.stdout.enabled boolean true Enable stdout logging exporters.logging.stdout.format string "json" Log format ( json or text )

Metrics

Field Type Default Description exporters.metrics.common.resources object {} OpenTelemetry resource attributes exporters.metrics.otlp.protocol string - Export protocol ( grpc or http ) exporters.metrics.otlp.endpoint string "http://127.0.0.1:4317" OTLP collector endpoint exporters.metrics.otlp.temporality string "cumulative" Metrics temporality

OTLP Configuration

Field Type Description grpc.domainName string TLS domain name grpc.ca string CA certificate grpc.cert string Client certificate grpc.key string Client private key grpc.metadata object gRPC metadata headers http.headers object HTTP headers

Tracing

Field Type Default Description exporters.tracing.common.resources object {} OpenTelemetry resource attributes exporters.tracing.otlp.protocol string - Export protocol ( grpc or http ) exporters.tracing.otlp.endpoint string "http://127.0.0.1:4317" OTLP collector endpoint

Examples

Basic Logging

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : json

OTLP Export