Telemetry Configuration
Configure logging, metrics, and tracing
The
telemetry section configures logging, metrics, and tracing for the Apollo GraphOS Operator.
Configuration
YAML
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format: json
7 metrics:
8 otlp:
9 protocol: grpc
10 endpoint: "http://127.0.0.1:4317"
11 tracing:
12 otlp:
13 protocol: grpc
14 endpoint: "http://127.0.0.1:4317"
Logging
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
exporters.logging.stdout.enabled
boolean
true
|Enable stdout logging
exporters.logging.stdout.format
string
"json"
|Log format (
json or
text)
Metrics
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
exporters.metrics.common.resources
object
{}
|OpenTelemetry resource attributes
exporters.metrics.otlp.protocol
string
|-
|Export protocol (
grpc or
http)
exporters.metrics.otlp.endpoint
string
"http://127.0.0.1:4317"
|OTLP collector endpoint
exporters.metrics.otlp.temporality
string
"cumulative"
|Metrics temporality
OTLP Configuration
|Field
|Type
|Description
grpc.domainName
string
|TLS domain name
grpc.ca
string
|CA certificate
grpc.cert
string
|Client certificate
grpc.key
string
|Client private key
grpc.metadata
object
|gRPC metadata headers
http.headers
object
|HTTP headers
Tracing
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
exporters.tracing.common.resources
object
{}
|OpenTelemetry resource attributes
exporters.tracing.otlp.protocol
string
|-
|Export protocol (
grpc or
http)
exporters.tracing.otlp.endpoint
string
"http://127.0.0.1:4317"
|OTLP collector endpoint
Examples
Basic Logging
YAML
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format: json
OTLP Export
YAML
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 otlp:
5 protocol: grpc
6 endpoint: "http://otel-collector:4317"
7 tracing:
8 otlp:
9 protocol: grpc
10 endpoint: "http://otel-collector:4317"