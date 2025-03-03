Supergraph podTemplate

The .spec.podTemplate section of your Supergraph resource allows you to customize the underlying Pods and containers.

Properties

additionalContainers

Runs additional containers alongside the main router container. This replicates the Deployment specification for containers.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 additionalContainers : 4 - name : my-container 5 image : my-image:latest

additionalInitContainers

Runs additional init containers. This replicates the Deployment specification for containers.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 additionalInitContainers : 4 - name : my-container 5 image : my-image:latest

affinity

The pod’s scheduling constraints. This replicates the Deployment specification for affinity.

Text copy 1 spec: 2 podTemplate: 3 affinity: 4 requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: 5 nodeSelectorTerms: 6 - matchExpressions: 7 - key: topology.kubernetes.io/zone 8 operator: In 9 values: 10 - us-east-1a 11 - us-east-1b

annotations

Annotations is an unstructured key value map stored with a resource that may be set by external tools to store and retrieve arbitrary metadata.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 annotations : 4 sidecar.istio.io/inject : "false"

env

List of environment variables to set in the container. Please note that the Apollo GraphOS Operator will already inject default environment variable values, such as APOLLO_API or APOLLO_GRAPH_REF .

Text copy 1 spec: 2 podTemplate: 3 env: 4 - name: APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG 5 value: debug

envFrom

List of ConfigMap or Secret names whose values are to be set in the container as environment variables.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 envFrom : 4 - configMapRef : 5 name : my-config 6 - secretRef : 7 name : my-secret

image

Custom Apollo Router image. Please note that you cannot use image and routerVersion at the same time.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 image : my-image:latest

labels

Map of string keys and values that can be used to organize and categorize (scope and select) objects.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 labels : 4 app : my-app 5 tier : backend

podSecurityContext

Holds pod-level security attributes and common container settings.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 podSecurityContext : 4 runAsUser : 1000 5 fsGroup : 2000

priorityClassName

Indicates the pod’s priority.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 priorityClassName : high-priority

resources

Resources is the total amount of CPU and Memory resources required by all containers in the pod.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 resources : 4 requests : 5 cpu : "100m" 6 memory : "128Mi" 7 limits : 8 cpu : "500m" 9 memory : "512Mi"

routerVersion

Apollo Router version. The Apollo GraphOS Operator will automatically use the default Apollo Router image with that version. Please note that you cannot use image and routerVersion at the same time.

Text copy 1 spec: 2 podTemplate: 3 routerVersion: 2.4.0

securityContext

Defines the security options the router container should be run with.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 securityContext : 4 runAsNonRoot : true 5 capabilities : 6 drop : 7 - ALL

serviceAccountName

The name of the ServiceAccount to use to run this pod.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 serviceAccountName : my-service-account

terminationGracePeriodSeconds

The duration in seconds that Kubernetes waits before forcefully terminating the pod.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 terminationGracePeriodSeconds : 30

tolerations

The pod’s tolerations.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 podTemplate : 3 tolerations : 4 - key : dedicated 5 operator : Equal 6 value : gpu 7 effect : NoSchedule

topologySpreadConstraints

Describes how a group of pods ought to spread across topology domains.