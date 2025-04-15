SupergraphSchema resources
Define Supergraph schemas using the Apollo GraphOS Operator
Once you have created Subgraph resources to define your subgraph schemas, you can compose them together using SupergraphSchema resources. The Apollo GraphOS Operator will then automatically send subgraph changes to the GraphOS Platform API and monitor supergraph builds.
SupergraphSchema resources work by matching label selectors against known resources.
1apiVersion: apollographql.com/v1alpha2
2kind: SupergraphSchema
3metadata:
4 name: my-supergraph
5spec:
6 # Selectors for matching Subgraph resources
7 selectors:
8 - matchLabels:
9 domain: my-supergraph
10 - matchLabels:
11 subgraph: my-subgraph
12 # Graph variant used in Apollo GraphOS Studio
13 graphRef: my-supergraph@my-variant
Using Subgraph selectors
The SupergraphSchema resource type supports selecting Subgraphs using a list of label selectors. Each item in that list will be used to match subgraphs independently, acting as a logical OR between list items. Within an item, the Operator will combine every label (using matchLabels) and expression (using matchExpressions) using a local AND.
For example, if you have a set of subgraphs with the following labels:
|Name\Label
|domain
|team
|service
|version
|Orders
|retail
|andromeda
|orders
|3
|Products
|retail
|betelgeuse
|products
|Reviews
|retail
|betelgeuse
|reviews
|Revenue
|finance
|cassiopeia
|revenue
The following selectors configuration will match the Orders and Products subgraphs:
1spec:
2 selectors:
3 - matchLabels:
4 team: betelgeuse
5 service: products
6 - matchLabels:
7 domain: retail
8 matchExpression:
9 - { key: version, operator: Exists }
The following selectors configuration will match the Orders, Products, and Reviews subgraphs:
1spec:
2 selectors:
3 - matchLabels:
4 domain: retail
Removing subgraphs
By default, when you remove a Subgraph resource matched by a SupergraphSchema's selectors, it will automatically remove the subgraph from your graph variant.
This does not apply when using the partial option on the SupergraphSchema.
Debouncing frequent changes
By default, the Apollo GraphOS Operator will debounce changes with a wait period of five seconds to avoid sending many composition requests if you are performing multiple changes at once.
You can customize the debounce period in the Operator configuration.
Triggering and disabling compositions
When the Operator detects any change to the set of Subgraph resources that match the SupergraphSchema's selectors, it will automatically trigger a new composition in GraphOS Studio and wait on its results.
If you do not want to trigger a composition at this time, for example because you are awaiting changes across multiple subgraphs, or you want to make sure the Operator detects your subgraphs correctly, you can temporarily pause compositions by setting
compositionEnabled: false on the SupergraphSchema specification:
1spec:
2 compositionEnabled: false
When you want to re-enable compositions, you can remove the
compositionEnabled: false property.
Partial SupergraphSchema
You may be adopting the Apollo GraphOS Operator for existing workloads, or might have subgraphs in other Kubernetes clusters or defined outside of Kubernetes.
For these cases, you can mark your SupergraphSchema resource with
partial: true. The Apollo GraphOS Operator will not remove or modify subgraphs it does not recognize.
1spec:
2 partial: true
Please note that when you are using a partial SupergraphSchema, you cannot use it as a schema source for Supergraph resources.
Deletion policy
When you delete a SupergraphSchema resource, you can control what happens to the corresponding graph variant in Apollo GraphOS Studio using the
deletionPolicy field.
The deletion policy has two options:
KeepVariant(default): The graph variant in Apollo GraphOS Studio will be preserved when the SupergraphSchema resource is deleted.
DeleteVariant: The graph variant in Apollo GraphOS Studio will be deleted when the SupergraphSchema resource is deleted.
1spec:
2 deletionPolicy: DeleteVariant
If you don't specify a deletion policy, the default behavior is to keep the variant (
KeepVariant).
Monitoring SupergraphSchema resources
The Apollo GraphOS Operator will monitor changes in your SupergraphSchema resource and reflect them in the resource status. These changes can happen either because you have changed the SupergraphSchema spec, or there is an update to the set of matching Subgraphs.
It will reflect the state of your resource using three status conditions types:
SubgraphsDetected: Tracking which subgraphs were detected for the SupergraphSchema selectors, and their latest schema hashes.
CompositionPending: Tracking the state of the latest composition request.
Available: Latest graph artifact available.
Monitoring Subgraph detection
The Operator will store a SubgraphsDetected condition containing a list of names, namespaces, and hashes for each subgraph it has detected matching the following properties:
type: SubgraphsDetected
status: True
reason: SubgraphsDetected
Here is what a sample SubgraphsDetected condition may look like for a schema with 3 subgraphs:
1status:
2 conditions:
3 - lastTransitionTime: "2025-04-15T09:30:00Z"
4 message: Found 3 matching subgraph(s)
5 observedGeneration: 27
6 reason: SubgraphsDetected
7 type: SubgraphsDetected
8 subgraphs:
9 - name: comments
10 namespace: default
11 schema:
12 sdlHash: sha256:95ca4b9acfba39511cfdcbbc3144875d5130220ca82a09db863ab27316814807
13 - name: media
14 namespace: default
15 schema:
16 sdlHash: sha256:d5a041961a1f004a2e834e79a8fd0bbff691cce2c50cabb82c1d7623ae02efcb
17 - name: ratings
18 namespace: default
19 schema:
20 sdlHash: sha256:94d1dcb533792c0ae22401c4416767761d4d4c921b4fa5cce120a5ec7e5e2ac8
21 status: "True"
Monitoring build results
Once the Operator triggers a new composition, it will automatically monitor its state and will report back using the CompositionPending and Available conditions, which contain both the set of subgraphs and information about the composition request (its graphRef and launchId).
Composition pending
When a composition is pending, the Operator will set the CompositionPending condition with the following properties:
type: CompositionPending
status: True
reason: CompositionRequested
Composition failed
When a composition fails, the Operator will set the CompositionPending condition with the following properties:
type: CompositionPending
status: False
reason: InvalidGraphRef | reason: MalformedSchema | reason: Superseded | reason: Unknown
Composition completed
When a composition succeeds, the Operator will set the CompositionPending with the following properties:
type: CompositionPending
status: True
reason: CompositionCompleted
Furthermore, it will update the Available condition with the latest metadata to retrieve the matching supergraph schema, and with the following properties:
type: Available
status: True
reason: CompositionCompleted