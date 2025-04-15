Once you have created Subgraph resources to define your subgraph schemas, you can compose them together using SupergraphSchema resources. The Apollo GraphOS Operator will then automatically send subgraph changes to the GraphOS Platform API and monitor supergraph builds.

Supergraph Schema resources work by matching label selectors against known resources.

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha2 2 kind : SupergraphSchema 3 metadata : 4 name : my-supergraph 5 spec : 6 # Selectors for matching Subgraph resources 7 selectors : 8 - matchLabels : 9 domain : my-supergraph 10 - matchLabels : 11 subgraph : my-subgraph 12 # Graph variant used in Apollo GraphOS Studio 13 graphRef : my-supergraph@my-variant

Using Subgraph selectors

The Supergraph Schema resource type supports selecting Subgraphs using a list of label selectors . Each item in that list will be used to match subgraphs independently, acting as a logical OR between list items. Within an item, the Operator will combine every label (using matchLabels) and expression (using matchExpressions) using a local AND.

For example, if you have a set of subgraphs with the following labels:

Name\Label domain team service version Orders retail andromeda orders 3 Products retail betelgeuse products Reviews retail betelgeuse reviews Revenue finance cassiopeia revenue

The following selectors configuration will match the Orders and Products subgraphs:

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 selectors : 3 - matchLabels : 4 team : betelgeuse 5 service : products 6 - matchLabels : 7 domain : retail 8 matchExpression : 9 - { key : version , operator : Exists }

The following selectors configuration will match the Orders, Products, and Reviews subgraphs:

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 selectors : 3 - matchLabels : 4 domain : retail

Removing subgraphs

By default, when you remove a Subgraph resource matched by a Supergraph Schema's selectors, it will automatically remove the subgraph from your graph variant.

This does not apply when using the partial option on the Supergraph Schema.

Debouncing frequent changes

By default, the Apollo GraphOS Operator will debounce changes with a wait period of five seconds to avoid sending many composition requests if you are performing multiple changes at once.

You can customize the debounce period in the Operator configuration.

Triggering and disabling compositions

When the Operator detects any change to the set of Subgraph resources that match the Supergraph Schema's selectors, it will automatically trigger a new composition in GraphOS Studio and wait on its results.

If you do not want to trigger a composition at this time, for example because you are awaiting changes across multiple subgraphs, or you want to make sure the Operator detects your subgraphs correctly, you can temporarily pause compositions by setting compositionEnabled: false on the Supergraph Schema specification:

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 compositionEnabled : false

When you want to re-enable compositions, you can remove the compositionEnabled: false property.

Partial SupergraphSchema

You may be adopting the Apollo GraphOS Operator for existing workloads, or might have subgraphs in other Kubernetes clusters or defined outside of Kubernetes.

For these cases, you can mark your Supergraph Schema resource with partial: true . The Apollo GraphOS Operator will not remove or modify subgraphs it does not recognize.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 partial : true

Please note that when you are using a partial Supergraph Schema, you cannot use it as a schema source for Supergraph resources.

Deletion policy

When you delete a Supergraph Schema resource, you can control what happens to the corresponding graph variant in Apollo GraphOS Studio using the deletionPolicy field.

The deletion policy has two options:

KeepVariant (default): The graph variant in Apollo GraphOS Studio will be preserved when the Supergraph Schema resource is deleted.

DeleteVariant : The graph variant in Apollo GraphOS Studio will be deleted when the Supergraph Schema resource is deleted.

YAML copy 1 spec : 2 deletionPolicy : DeleteVariant

If you don't specify a deletion policy, the default behavior is to keep the variant ( KeepVariant ).

Monitoring SupergraphSchema resources

The Apollo GraphOS Operator will monitor changes in your Supergraph Schema resource and reflect them in the resource status. These changes can happen either because you have changed the Supergraph Schema spec, or there is an update to the set of matching Subgraphs.

It will reflect the state of your resource using three status conditions types:

Subgraph sDetected : Tracking which subgraphs were detected for the Supergraph Schema selectors, and their latest schema hashes.

Composition Pending : Tracking the state of the latest composition request.

Available: Latest graph artifact available.

Monitoring Subgraph detection

The Operator will store a Subgraph sDetected condition containing a list of names, namespaces, and hashes for each subgraph it has detected matching the following properties:

type: SubgraphsDetected

status: True

reason: SubgraphsDetected

Here is what a sample Subgraph sDetected condition may look like for a schema with 3 subgraphs:

YAML copy 1 status : 2 conditions : 3 - lastTransitionTime : "2025-04-15T09:30:00Z" 4 message : Found 3 matching subgraph(s) 5 observedGeneration : 27 6 reason : SubgraphsDetected 7 type : SubgraphsDetected 8 subgraphs : 9 - name : comments 10 namespace : default 11 schema : 12 sdlHash : sha256:95ca4b9acfba39511cfdcbbc3144875d5130220ca82a09db863ab27316814807 13 - name : media 14 namespace : default 15 schema : 16 sdlHash : sha256:d5a041961a1f004a2e834e79a8fd0bbff691cce2c50cabb82c1d7623ae02efcb 17 - name : ratings 18 namespace : default 19 schema : 20 sdlHash : sha256:94d1dcb533792c0ae22401c4416767761d4d4c921b4fa5cce120a5ec7e5e2ac8 21 status : "True"

Monitoring build results

Once the Operator triggers a new composition, it will automatically monitor its state and will report back using the Composition Pending and Available conditions, which contain both the set of subgraphs and information about the composition request (its graphRef and launchId).

Composition pending

When a composition is pending, the Operator will set the Composition Pending condition with the following properties:

type: CompositionPending

status: True

reason: CompositionRequested

Composition failed

When a composition fails, the Operator will set the Composition Pending condition with the following properties:

type: CompositionPending

status: False

reason: InvalidGraphRef | reason: MalformedSchema | reason: Superseded | reason: Unknown

Composition completed

When a composition succeeds, the Operator will set the Composition Pending with the following properties:

type: CompositionPending

status: True

reason: CompositionCompleted

Furthermore, it will update the Available condition with the latest metadata to retrieve the matching supergraph schema, and with the following properties: