Advanced Safe Deployments

PREVIEW This feature is in public preview. To try it, install v1.1.0-preview of the operator.

This guide covers advanced topics for safe deployments, including custom analysis options, networking integration, and migration strategies.

Configure custom analysis

Argo Rollouts supports running automated analysis during your deployments. This enables you to run tests, check metrics, and validate the new version before promoting it.

Configure analysis

You can configure analysis templates that run during specific steps of your rollout. Analysis runs during pauses to validate the new version before promoting it:

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha2 2 kind : Supergraph 3 metadata : 4 name : my-supergraph 5 spec : 6 deploymentStrategy : 7 rollout : 8 steps : 9 - setWeight : 20 # Shift 20% of traffic to new version 10 - pause : 11 duration : 5m # Wait 5 minutes for analysis 12 - analysis : # Run analysis at this step 13 templates : 14 - templateName : success-rate # Reference to AnalysisTemplate 15 - setWeight : 50 # Shift 50% of traffic if analysis passes 16 - pause : 17 duration : 5m # Wait 5 minutes for analysis 18 - analysis : # Run analysis again at higher traffic 19 templates : 20 - templateName : success-rate 21 - setWeight : 100 # Promote to 100% if analysis passes 22 analysis : # Global analysis configuration - runs when the rollout reaches certain lifecycle events — typically at the start, completion, or during stable promotion 23 templates : 24 - templateName : success-rate # AnalysisTemplate name 25 args : # Arguments passed to the template 26 - name : service-name 27 value : my-supergraph # Supergraph name for metrics query

Define analysis templates

Analysis templates must be defined as separate Kubernetes resources. Here's an example that checks for success rate using Prometheus metrics:

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : argoproj.io/v1alpha1 2 kind : AnalysisTemplate 3 metadata : 4 name : success-rate # Template name referenced in Supergraph 5 spec : 6 metrics : 7 - name : success-rate 8 interval : 30s # Check metrics every 30 seconds 9 count : 5 # Run 5 checks (total 2.5 minutes) 10 successCondition : result[0] >= 0.95 # Success if 95%+ requests succeed 11 failureCondition : result[0] < 0.90 # Fail if less than 90% succeed 12 provider : 13 prometheus : 14 address : http://prometheus:9090 # Prometheus server address 15 query : | 16 # Calculate success rate: non-5xx requests / total requests 17 sum(rate(http_requests_total{service="{{args.service-name}}",status!~"5.."}[5m])) 18 / 19 sum(rate(http_requests_total{service="{{args.service-name}}"}[5m]))

For more information on analysis templates, see the Argo Rollouts analysis documentation .

Configure networking integration

When using safe deployments with Argo Rollouts, the operator automatically creates the necessary Services and manages traffic distribution. Both stable and canary Services are configured based on your Supergraph 's networking configuration.

Service configuration

The operator automatically creates two Services for canary deployments:

Stable Service : Points to the stable version of your Supergraph

Canary Service: Points to the canary version during rollouts

Both services use the networking settings from your Supergraph's spec.networking configuration (ports, service type, etc.).

Traffic splitting

Argo Rollouts uses these Services to split traffic between the stable and canary versions. The operator handles Service creation automatically, but you might need to configure your ingress or service mesh to route traffic appropriately.

For ingress-based traffic splitting, configure your ingress to route traffic to both Services based on your rollout strategy. If you're using a service mesh (Istio, Linkerd, etc.), Argo Rollouts can integrate with your mesh for traffic splitting.

Refer to the Argo Rollouts traffic management documentation for detailed configuration options.

Migrate from Deployment to Rollout

If you have an existing Supergraph using a standard Kubernetes Deployment , you can migrate to a Rollout strategy with zero downtime.

Perform a zero-downtime migration

To migrate from a Deployment to a Rollout without downtime, set migrate: true in your rollout configuration. The first time a Rollout is applied it will not run a Canary deployment.

YAML copy 1 apiVersion : apollographql.com/v1alpha2 2 kind : Supergraph 3 metadata : 4 name : my-supergraph 5 spec : 6 replicas : 3 # Number of replicas 7 podTemplate : 8 routerVersion : 2.7.0 # GraphOS Router version 9 deploymentStrategy : 10 rollout : 11 migrate : true # Enable zero-downtime migration 12 steps : 13 - setWeight : 20 # Shift 20% of traffic to Rollout 14 - pause : 15 duration : 5m # Wait before next step 16 - setWeight : 50 # Shift 50% of traffic to Rollout 17 - pause : 18 duration : 5m # Wait before next step 19 - setWeight : 80 # Shift 80% of traffic to Rollout 20 - pause : 21 duration : 5m # Wait before final step 22 - setWeight : 100 # Shift all traffic to Rollout 23 schema : 24 studio : 25 graphRef : my-graph@my-variant # GraphOS graph variant reference

When migrate: true is set:

The operator creates a Rollout with a workloadRef pointing to your existing Deployment. Once the Rollout is Healthy , the Deployment is scaled down to 0 replicas. The operator automatically cleans up the Deployment after rollout completes.

This ensures zero downtime during the migration.

Perform a standard migration

If you don't set migrate: true , the operator performs the following actions:

Create a new Rollout. Delete the existing Deployment without waiting for Rollout to be Healthy .

This approach might cause a brief service interruption during the transition.

Troubleshoot issues

Handle a Rollout stuck in Progressing

If your Rollout is stuck in Progressing phase, check for pause conditions or manual approval requirements. The operator automatically creates the necessary Services for traffic splitting, but issues can arise from rollout configuration or Argo Rollouts setup.

For general Argo Rollouts troubleshooting, see the Argo Rollouts troubleshooting documentation .

Traffic not shifting

If traffic isn't shifting as expected, verify that Services are created correctly:

sh copy kubectl get svc

The operator automatically creates stable and canary Services based on your Supergraph's networking configuration. If Services aren't created, check that your Supergraph spec is valid and the operator is running correctly.

For ingress or service mesh configuration issues, refer to the Argo Rollouts traffic management documentation .

